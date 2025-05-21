Michael Snyder’s Substack

Elusive1
5h

Right, I agree. And actually we've been looking down the barrel for a long time. It's just that they're not ready to fire it yet. And we continue to get punished in the meantime.

Crixcyon
5h

Before the era of the silly Fed playing around with zero percent interest rates, the average rates were in the 5-6% range for decades. So 5% now is hardly cause for a mental breakdown. The difference is that the stupid government keeps jacking up its spending and now we are in a death spiral where the cost to service that deficit will continue to spike.

We had the murderous government forcing a fake pandemic upon us and then they come out and jack up the deficit by $5-6 trillion which helped to pump up inflation. These wizards are a pukefest. Government is the most useless entity on the planet, bar none.

The DC Swamp is up against the wall because politicians are brain dead and spineless. All the socialism to buy votes over the last 5 decades is now coming home to roost. Trump is going bonkers raising defense spending and A/i spending adding to the pile of debt. How they collect taxes or the tax structure does not matter since these clowns cannot get spending toned down.

