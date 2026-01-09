Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
4h

Unbelievable but true...Of course, the reckless actions of the US are behind much of this...The Venezuelan attack and the attempt to murder Putin, who had been told to wait for a phone call from Trump, has removed all the restraints of civilized nations, and turned this into a situation worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sylvia Sterling's avatar
Sylvia Sterling
4h

Putin is not a dictator. Resent you saying that. He is a duly elected leader. Elected leaders are NOT dictators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture