Those that have been waiting for World War III to arrive can stop, because it is already here. The largest war in Europe since World War II just continues to escalate, multiple wars are raging in the Middle East, an effort to overthrow the Iranian government is underway, China is threatening Taiwan, the U.S. is seizing Russian oil tankers, Venezuela was just attacked, and now we are being warned that military operations in Mexico, Colombia, Cuba and Greenland could soon commence. As I mentioned the other day, over half of the nations on the entire planet are either engaged in military conflict or are funding military conflict. A time of global war is upon us, and so many war rumors are flying around that I could not possibly keep up with them all.

But I certainly do my best to keep my readers informed. The following are two dozen of the latest developments…

#1 It appears that Iranian protesters are being gunned down on a widespread basis now. One Iranian doctor told TIME that six hospitals in Tehran have recorded a total of at least 217 protester deaths…

As protests against Iran’s government swelled significantly in size on Thursday night, the regime responded in many places by opening fire. A Tehran doctor told TIME on condition of anonymity that just six hospitals in the capital had recorded at least 217 protester deaths, “most by live ammunition.” The death count, if confirmed, would signal a feared crackdown presaged by the regime’s near-total shutdown of the nation’s Internet and phone connections since Thursday night. It would also constitute a direct challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier in the day warned that the regime would “pay hell” if it killed protesters who have taken to the streets in growing numbers since Dec. 28.

#2 Protesters aren’t just being gunned down in Tehran. According to the NCRI, at least 10 young people were just shot by government security forces in Fardis…

Reports from across Iran indicate that last night, repressive forces murdered many protesters in several cities, particularly in Tehran and its surrounding areas. These acts are unequivocally a crime against humanity. On January 8, in Fardis, Karaj (Siah-Noush neighborhood), repressive forces committed a horrific crime by firing directly at protesters. In one instance, at least 10 youths were killed or wounded, their bodies left on the ground. The regime is attempting to conceal the extent of this massacre by implementing a complete communications blackout. The names of the martyrs will be released once their identities have been confirmed and the details verified.

#3 Internet access for the general population in Iran has been “completely cut off”…

NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, said on X that the internet had been completely cut off across the country by early evening Thursday local time, a tactic that officials have used during past protests to prevent unrest from spreading and videos of violence leaking out of the country, analysts say. Iran “is now in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout,” the group said.

#4 One expert is telling us that the primary reason why the Iranian government shut down the Internet was because they intended to use violence against the protesters…

“For the first time, the government decided to shut the internet yesterday, and usually when they shut the Internet, it means that they’re going to use violence against people,” Maziar Bahari, editor of the independent IranWire news site, told CBS News on Friday. Bahari said activists and journalists outside Iran had heard reports of security forces shooting at people in different parts of the country, but that the information was impossible to verify.

#5 The protesters in Iran are not backing down. In fact, it is being reported that important buildings are being set on fire in multiple cities…

Several videos showed protesters setting fire to the entrance to the regional branch of state television in the central city of Isfahan. It was not immediately possible to verify the images. Flames were also seen in the governor’s building in Shazand, the capital of Markazi province in central Iran, after protesters gathered outside, other videos showed.

#6 Apparently even billboards of Ayatollah Khomeini are even being set on fire…

Thousands are marching in the streets of Iran, setting fire to billboards of the Ayatollah Khomeini, renaming streets after President Trump, and standing against the government’s thugs in sometimes deadly encounters. In response, the Islamic Republic has now reportedly called in foreign militias to quell the protests, including Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Iraqi militia, and the Quds Force.

#7 Initially, U.S. officials didn’t seem to believe that the protesters had a chance of overthrowing the regime, but now that assessment appears to be changing…

U.S. intelligence assessed Iran protests lacked “sufficient energy” to challenge regime stability, officials told Axios. That assessment is now being revised “in light of recent events.” Recent events: 100+ cities protesting. Protesters breaking Ayatollahs’ compound gates. IRGC shooting people after prayers. Total internet blackout. Competing massacre claims. So U.S. intelligence watched protests spread nationwide, monitored escalation to anti-regime chants, and concluded: not threatening. Then something happened that made them reconsider. What changed? We don’t know. But reassessment itself reveals U.S. wasn’t expecting this escalation.

#8 President Trump continues to threaten to attack Iran if the Iranian government doesn’t stop killing protesters…

This time, however, the protests are playing out under the threat of a direct U.S. intervention by President Trump. “I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots — they have lots of riots — if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard,” Mr. Trump said Thursday during a radio interview.

#9 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Iran is ready for war with both the United States and Israel…

Iran is willing to negotiate with the United States but is also prepared for war with the US and Israel, Tehran’s top diplomat said Thursday, warning that the Middle East could soon face a major escalation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday afternoon, addressing reporters at a press conference shortly after landing. Araghchi said that the Middle East now faces “unprecedented threats,” blaming Israel, while warning Israel and the US that Iran is prepared for a new war.

#10 The Russians just hit the Ukrainian city of Lviv with warheads from an Oreshnik missile…

Vladimir Putin unleashed his sinister nuclear-capable 8,000 mph Oreshnik missile in a strike on the outskirts of Ukrainian city Lviv, Russia confirmed. The menacing attack close to NATO and EU territory was aimed at Europe’s largest underground gas storage facility, it is believed. The Defence Ministry said in a statement that ‍the ‍strike was a response to an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on one ⁠of the Russian dictator’s residences at the end ⁠of December.

#11 According to one report, the warheads from the Oreshnik missile “destroyed Europe’s largest underground gas storage facility”…

The multi-warhead missile destroyed Europe’s largest underground gas storage facility, the Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske in Stryi. The capacity of this facility accounted for over 50% of all Ukrainian gas storage.

#12 Former State Department official Jim Jatras is warning that the Russians are trying to send us a message…

Reports of #Oreshnik attacks in Lvov oblast, presumably is response to US seizure of a Russian ship & drone attacks on strategic targets in Russia. The Russians are sending a message: See what we can do! Better back off! Are you listening now? Don’t make us angry! But the message received in the West: Ha! You’re scared of us! You’re weak! We can do whatever we want but you’ll only strike the Ukrainians. Get ready for more of the same!

#13 The Russians also just hit Kyiv really hard, and the mayor of the city is encouraging residents that are without power to temporarily evacuate…

The latest Russian aerial barrage largely pummeled Kyiv, leaving close to half a million people without electricity in Kyiv and the surrounding region, officials said, as temperatures plummeted — prompting Mayor Vitali Klitschko to urge residents to temporarily evacuate the capital if possible. Klitschko said nearly 6,000 apartment buildings — half of the city’s total — were without heat. Water supply was disrupted in some districts, he said, and he urged residents, “who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city” to find “alternative sources of power and heat.”

#14 Predictably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is using the latest Russian attacks as an opportunity to urge President Trump to take strong action against Russia…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a fresh call for U.S. President Donald Trump to take action against Russia after the latest deadly strikes by Kremlin forces—including with their new hypersonic Oreshnik missile—in Moscow’s revenge for an alleged attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state residence that Kyiv and Washington say did not happen. “A clear reaction from the world is needed. Above all from the United States, whose signals Russia truly pays attention to,” Zelensky said in an X post on Friday. “Russia must receive signals that it is its obligation to focus on diplomacy, and must feel consequences every time it again focuses on killings and the destruction of infrastructure.”

#15 Just hours ago, the U.S. made a move to seize another Russian oil tanker…

The US is in the process of seizing a tanker in the Caribbean as Washington continues efforts to thwart alleged drug smuggling. The US Coast Guard seized the oil tanker Olina from Russia’s “shadow” fleet. The Olina had previously left Venezuela and was returning to the region, but was falsely flying the flag of East Timor, which is typical of the so-called “shadow fleet” of ships that avoid sanctions. The Olina was carrying Russian oil. It is involved in the export of Russian oil and oil products from Russian ports on the Baltic and Black Seas, as well as the Pacific region, mainly to China, India, and Turkey.

#16 The Chinese are telling President Trump that they will do whatever they want with Taiwan…

China’s Foreign Ministry has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that he’d be “very unhappy” if Beijing attacked Taiwan. “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. How to resolve the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese ourselves,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a Friday news conference. “This is China’s internal affair that brooks no external interference.”

#17 The IDF just conducted new strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza…

Israeli strikes killed at least 11 Palestinians in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, medics said, in what the military said came in response to a failed rocket attack by militants in the enclave. The two sides have traded accusations of breaching a ceasefire agreed in October, and many obstacles remain to further progress.

#18 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is saying that President Trump has given him a green light to move Israeli forces into southern Lebanon…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told cabinet ministers that US President Donald Trump has given the green light for a fresh Israeli offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Kan news reports, without citing sources. The report says both Jerusalem and Washington are unhappy with the Lebanese government’s efforts to tackle the Hezbollah threat.

#19 After grabbing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Trump is warning that the U.S. will get to decide which oil companies will have the opportunity to operate in Venezuelan territory from now on…

Trump said oil companies will spend at least $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela’s energy sector. The U.S. will provide security and protection so “they get their money back and make a very nice return,” he said. The U.S. will decide which oil companies enter Venezuela, the president said. The White House will “cut a deal with the companies” Friday or shortly thereafter, he said. “One of the things the United States gets out of this will be even lower energy prices,” Trump said.

#20 President Trump has announced that the U.S. will soon begin bombing drug cartels in Mexican territory. Needless to say, this will cause our relations with Mexico to take a sharply negative turn…

Donald Trump said the US will begin land strikes on drug cartels in Mexico as he warned that the only limit to his global power is his ‘own morality’. The president announced the military action against narcoterrorists just days after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. ‘We are gonna start now hitting land with regard to the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico, it’s very sad to watch and see what’s happened to that country,’ Trump told Fox News Thursday night.

#21 Colombian President Gustavo Petro is hoping that his upcoming meeting with President Trump will help “stop a world war”…

Speaking for the first time with a U.S. news network following his first-ever conversation with President Trump, Colombia’s left-wing President Gustavo Petro said Thursday that he was glad to have been invited for a meeting at the White House, and he hoped an ongoing dialogue with Mr. Trump would “stop a world war.” In the wake of the U.S. attack on Venezuela and capture of the country’s former president, Petro said any attack on his country by the U.S. would start a civil war in Colombia, and “would be dumb policy.”

#22 On Friday, President Trump warned that the U.S. will soon take Greenland one way or another…

Donald Trump offered an ominous warning in his ongoing campaign to acquire Greenland. During his meeting with oil and gas executives today, the president said “we are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not”. His justification? “If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor,” Trump said. “So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way.”

#23 One recent survey discovered that two-thirds of Republicans support “military intervention in countries beyond Venezuela”…

While President Donald Trump campaigned against ‘forever wars’ during his 2024 campaign, two-thirds of Republican voters back military intervention in countries beyond Venezuela. New polling from the Daily Mail, conducted by J.L. Partners, showed that 67 percent of GOP registered voters supported further military intervention. That’s compared to just 25 percent of Democrats and 41 percent of independents.

#24 In preparation for what is coming, President Trump is asking Congress to increase the size of the military budget from about a trillion dollars to 1.5 trillion dollars…

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared he would ask Congress for a $1.5 trillion defense budget in 2027, a massive $500 billion increase from this year’s Pentagon budget. The huge boost likely reflects how expensive some of Trump’s military ambitions are, from the Golden Dome air defense effort to his call for a new battleship design. Neither of those programs could be fully funded under current spending levels.

Wow.

I don’t even know what to say.

World War III is here, and a lot of people are loudly cheering.

I simply do not understand that.

Because it is just a matter of time before someone decides to start using weapons of mass destruction, and once we reach that stage everything will change.

