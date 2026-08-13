We have experienced one natural disaster after another in 2026, and this week has been particularly crazy. The facts that I am about to share with you are absolutely insane. This weekend, the heat index could reach 115 degrees in some areas of the Southeast. A 1-in-1,000 year rainfall event has produced catastrophic flooding in the Midwest. By the end of this year, the state of Illinois could experience more tornadoes than any state ever has in the entire history of our country. On top of everything else, wildfires have now burned portions of every single national park in the state of Washington. Our weather patterns have not even been close to normal, but most of you already knew that.

Yes, we really are witnessing end times weather all over America.

The Midwest faced widespread damage Tuesday after a fierce line of thunderstorms produced a high-velocity windstorm called a derecho.

That high-velocity windstorm was so powerful that it actually caused a home in Portage, Indiana to explode…

Amid the storms, a home exploded in Portage, Indiana — erupting into flames after it was hit by wind gusts up to 99 miles per hour.

Many refer to derechos as “inland hurricanes” because of the force of the winds.

In Illinois, one woman lost her brand new barbecue grill and her entire roof to the howling winds…

There were numerous reports of wind gusts of 80 mph or more at personal weather stations. “Total devastation. No roof,” said Kerry Hourigan, standing outside her home of 25 years in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. “Stupid thing, but my focus was I just bought a new barbecue grill, and I have no idea where that is. It’s disappeared.”

A number of tornadoes also spawned in the Chicago area.

And as we have seen so many other times already this year, those tornadoes left behind very impressive trails of destruction…

The National Weather Service confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Chicago’s south suburbs during the midday hours Tuesday. Photos from the Chicago area posted on social media showed flooded roads, trees tangled in power lines and homes with gashes in their roofs.

Illinois has already shattered the state record for tornadoes in a single year.

By the time 2026 is done, meteorologist Bill Snyder believes that Illinois will break the national record for tornadoes in a single year…

“This is the craziest storm season I’ve ever seen,” WGN-TV meteorologist Bill Snyder said. “There’s been no rest for the wicked.” Snyder said Illinois will likely pass 200 confirmed tornadoes after Tuesday’s storms, far and away the most tornadoes of any state in the country for 2026, according to the National Weather Service. If Illinois continues this stormy trend, it may not only add to its state record but perhaps break a nationwide record for the total number of tornadoes in one state in any single year — 232 tornados in Texas in 2015 and 1967. “I’m firmly convinced Illinois will break the national tornado record before 2026 is over,” Snyder said.

Following the derecho and the tornadoes, it started to pour in the Midwest.

The rain just kept coming down hour after hour.

Now some parts of Indiana look like they were just hit by Noah’s Flood…

Flooding submerged Indiana neighborhoods in water for the second day in a row, as parts of the state saw Wednesday the highest daily rainfall totals ever recorded in their areas. Some braced for more severe weather still ahead, as meteorologists warned Thursday that Indianapolis faced the greatest threats of storms slated to bring heavy rain to the Midwest throughout the rest of the week. Upwards of 36 million people were under flood alerts Thursday across the region, according to the National Weather Service. Its forecast offices in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Tennessee warned that rainfall across each state could be persistent and widespread, potentially drenching parts of each state with another 4 inches or more.

It would be difficult for me to overstate the severity of this disaster.

The city of New Castle, Indiana actually experienced a 1-in-1,000 year rainfall event…

New Castle received more than 11 inches of rain in just over a day. Such a high rainfall rate is extremely rare, with only a 1 in 1,000, or 0.1%, chance of it happening in any given year.

That part of Indiana is not supposed to get 11 inches of rain.

But it just did.

As the water rose all around him, one man saved his life by clinging to a light pole…

Many people had to be rescued by boat in Cambridge City, Indiana, after catastrophic floods on Wednesday left them stranded. Water filled city streets, rising several feet in the hardest-hit places and seeping into, at best, the ground floors of local homes. Some residents faced harsher conditions, with the deluge completely covering the roofs of their cars or crashing into their homes through doors and windows. One man desperately clung to a light pole in Cambridge City as muddy, brown water swirled around him, before he was eventually rescued. Another, Christian Corder, of nearby New Castle, Indiana, evacuated his home after it flooded and told “CBS Mornings” that dealing with the aftermath has been “very overwhelming.” “A lot of stuff is ruined,” Corder said, recalling how “the rain never stopped — it just kept coming and coming.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of emergency, and more rain is on the way.

Meanwhile, the Southeast is about to experience a different kind of an emergency.

Over the next few days, it will be covered by “the planet’s strongest heat dome”…

That is no ordinary heat dome.

And things are going to get really, really hot for those that will be underneath.

According to meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, the heat index in some parts of the Southeast could reach 115 degrees…

If you live in the Southeast, please try to stay inside this weekend.

And if you live in Hawaii, that advice applies as well.

Tropical Storm Lala just formed, and it is expected to strengthen greatly as it approaches the Hawaiian islands…

Tropical Storm Lala has formed in the Central Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said on the morning of Aug. 13, adding that a hurricane watch has been issued for the Big Island of Hawaii. Lala, now with sustained winds of 40 mph, is forecast to strengthen and could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Big Island by early Saturday, Aug. 15. On the island of Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a news release that “this is the time to prepare, not panic,” as the system approached. “We still do not know exactly where this system will track or how strong it will become, but we know enough to take it seriously. I am asking everyone on Oahu to use the next several days wisely.”

Yes, Hawaii can get a lot of rain.

But this storm is different.

We are being told that up to 20 inches of rain could fall, and if that happens it is likely that we will witness “life-threatening flooding”…

The storm is forecast to carve a path near the island chain, with dangerous weather conditions beginning Friday night. “The Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches across much of the Island chain, with maximum totals of 20 inches possible. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the National Hurricane Center wrote, adding that life-threatening surf and rip currents are also expected.

Before I end this article, I certainly don’t want to leave out the western portion of the nation.

Over 6.4 million acres have already burned in the United States in 2026, and most of that land is located in our western states…

The numbers are staggering: Wildfires this year have consumed more than 6.4 million acres of land across the country as of Thursday, with 103 new fires reported on Wednesday alone.

Things are particularly bad in the Northwest.

At this point, portions of every single national park in the state of Washington have burned.

We have never seen anything like this before.

I realize that I have been writing about this “Godzilla El Niño” a lot, but there is a reason why I have been doing so.

Many believe that this “Godzilla El Niño” is the primary reason why we have been witnessing so many crazy weather events, and now we are being told that it has gotten even stronger…

El Niño continued to strengthen over the past month, the Climate Prediction Center said, with sea-surface temperatures more than 3.6 degrees above average in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. The Climate Prediction Center report, which synthesizes several climate models from North America and abroad, also said that this El Niño will continue to strengthen through the end of the year.

A lot of experts expect this “Godzilla El Niño” to far surpass the strength of any other El Niño in recorded history by a very wide margin.

If that turns out to be accurate, what we have experienced so far will just be the tip of the iceberg.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because it appears that things could get very bumpy during the months ahead.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.