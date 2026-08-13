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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
4h

I have lived in southern Missouri for 12 years and it has never been this hot. I come from NW Texas and I know heat! Growing up never had air conditioning. Would sweat at night. Last year we didn't have much rain in our area and really bad this year. What's sad there has been lots of rain around us and when it gets to this area it splits. I just noticed an hour ago my Norway maple leaves yesterday was green and overnight they have all turned yellow. Couldn't believe overnight. It may not feel like the sky is falling for you but here it sure as heck feels like it to me!

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John Kerber's avatar
John Kerber
5h

The climate observation window is too small to be relevant. A bit of sky falling

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