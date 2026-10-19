Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Phil B's avatar
Phil B
7d

Besides that everything is fine. Lol

Maranatha! Come quickly Lord Jesus!

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
7d

No sympathy here for Germany...It's rulers intentionally abandoned cheap and plentiful Russian gas and therefore drove a great deal of industry either out of business or out of the country...It wouldn't have been so bad except that Merkel made the disastrous shutting down of nuclear energy a priority...Worst leaders in history...

France and England are intentionally destroying themselves by bringing in 3d world immigrants and giving them financial support at the expense of their actual citizens...And giving huge amounts of cash to the Ukraine, where its leaders steal most of it...

So the big 3 are going to collapse, and it's all the fault of their leaders...The energy problems are just one cause of that....

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