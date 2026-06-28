A lot of people out there still don’t realize that we are literally watching World War III play out right in front of our eyes. The war between Russia and Ukraine is already longer than World War I was, and every single ceasefire in the Middle East that has been agreed to since October 7th, 2023 has ultimately collapsed. Just a couple of weeks ago, the world was celebrating because the U.S. had signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” with Iran and we were being told that we were finally going to have permanent peace in the Middle East. So how did that work out? I feel like a broken record when I keep saying that there isn’t going to be peace in the Middle East, but it is the truth.

At the end of last week, the Iranians attacked a commercial vessel that was traveling through the Strait of Hormuz using a route that they did not authorize, and the U.S. responded by bombing several Iranian military targets. This is something that I covered in an article for my core supporters on Friday.

Then on Saturday, the same cycle repeated again.

Iran attacked another commercial vessel that was attempting to slip through the Strait of Hormuz along an “unauthorized” route, and in response the U.S. conducted an even larger wave of strikes…

U.S. Central Command said its forces had carried out the new strikes after a Panama-flagged tanker was attacked by an Iranian drone on Saturday. “Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to,” Central Command said in a statement. U.S. strikes were “in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping” and targeted Iranian military surveillance, communications, air defence, drone storage and mine-laying facilities, it said.

Following that wave of strikes, President Trump warned that there “may come a point” when the U.S. must hit Iran so hard that it “will no longer exist”…

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!” Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post. The president issued an aggressive threat in the post, saying it was possible Iran “may never learn.” “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” the president said. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

That is very strong language.

Needless to say, conventional weapons would not be able to accomplish that goal.

In response to the latest wave of U.S. strikes, the IRGC launched missiles and drones at U.S. facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement its navy and air forces had launched missile and drone operations targeting U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Guards said U.S. strikes had violated the ceasefire and “will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes”, state-run Press TV said. The IRGC navy command said American bases in the region “will experience hell in the coming days”.

Most of the missiles and drones were intercepted, but significant damage was done to a residential building in Bahrain.

This is not what a ceasefire is supposed to look like.

I know that there was so much hope that the negotiations which were initiated once the Memorandum of Understanding was signed would finally resolve the central issues that the U.S. and Iran have been fighting about, but those negotiations have now been put on hold…

Talks to end the U.S. war with Iran are on hold after the U.S. struck Iranian military targets in retaliation for Tehran’s latest strikes on shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani source involved in the negotiations to settle the conflict between the U.S. and Iran told MS NOW that while the talks are now on hold, all sides are maintaining representatives in Switzerland to restart discussions when given the go-ahead. The source did not make clear to MS NOW which side decided to pause negotiations.

Sadly, the reality of the matter is that these negotiations were doomed anyway.

Iran is never going to make the nuclear concessions that the Trump administration is seeking.

And Iran is never going to agree to allow commercial traffic to flow freely through the Strait of Hormuz the way that it did before the war…

The Iranian parliament’s national security committee spokesperson on Sunday said the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war state and that other countries would have no choice but to comply with Iran’s orders in the waterway. “We firmly support the action of the ever-victorious Guards in a crushing confrontation with the American enemy and in asserting Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,” Ebrahim Rezaei wrote on X. “The Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state, and others have no choice but to comply with Iran’s orders in the strait.”

The crisis in the Middle East is not going to have a happy ending.

I believe that we will witness some absolutely shocking escalations in the months ahead, and there are some Iranians that are convinced that now is the time to greatly accelerate their nuclear program…

Iran has “no choice” but to develop a nuclear bomb, a media outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said — the latest threat to the peace deal. The article, titled “No choice but to build the atomic bomb,” claims that Iran must negotiate with its enemies from a position of strength, and was published by Iranian state news outlet Fars on Sunday. “To achieve the peace and calm that Iran needs, it must absolutely reach nuclear deterrence to ensure that the rest of the issues can be resolved through negotiation,” thunders the piece, before comparing Iran’s situation with the US to that of China in the 1970s.

Of course the Iranians are also furious about the fighting that has been going on in Lebanon.

The latest ceasefire with Hezbollah has already collapsed, and the IDF conducted even more strikes in Lebanon on Sunday…

Israel renewed its strikes on Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese state media reported, two days after an agreement was signed by the two countries, which a Hezbollah lawmaker warned would lead to “internal conflict”. The strikes come a day after one person was killed in an Israeli strike on the south, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, with the Israeli military saying it targeted Hezbollah members near its self-proclaimed “security zone”, which reaches 10 kilometres (6 miles) into Lebanon. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported several strikes on Sunday.

There will never be permanent peace between Israel and Hezbollah.

Anyone that believes otherwise is just being delusional.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine just continues to intensify.

In recent days, the Ukrainians have been conducting a series of stunning long-range attacks deep inside Russian territory…

Ukraine kept up its heavy drone assault on Russia, setting fire to a major oil refinery in the south and killing at least two people, Russian authorities said Sunday, as President Vladimir Putin acknowledged his country is going through a “difficult period.” Ukraine has markedly stepped up its long-range attacks on Russian military industries and energy facilities in recent months, aiming to cut Moscow’s revenue for its invasion — now in its fifth year — and make Russians feel the consequences.

Russian leaders are running out of patience, and it would not surprise me at all if they decide to use tactical nukes at some point.

But for now, they continue to absolutely pummel Ukrainian cities with conventional weapons…

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Saturday, June 27, that Russian forces deployed approximately 1,400 attack drones, 1,500 guided aerial bombs, and 19 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine over the past week. In a statement published on Telegram, Zelensky noted that 15 Ukrainian regions were subjected to Russian attacks during the seven-day period. He highlighted that the cities of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy faced near-daily bombardment.

No matter how much the politicians have talked about peace, nothing has been able to stop the war in Ukraine.

And no matter how much the politicians have talked about peace, nothing has been able to stop the war in the Middle East.

We really are living at a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, and the truth is that this is just the beginning.

We are going to witness death and destruction on a scale that most people cannot imagine, and the world is simply not prepared for what is coming next.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.