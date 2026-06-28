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Richard Bannon
2h

How do we know if there are warring factions inside of Iran who are fighting for control? And how do we know if the ones responsible for the bombing are NOT the faction the Administration signed a MOA with? There is a whole lot we just don’t know!

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NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
2h

Excellent Insights...

DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: A New Phase of Conflict Has Begun...Turkey Makes Its Move!

https://teeashby.substack.com/p/douglas-macgregor-a-new-phase-of?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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