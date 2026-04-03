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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
3d

A few have already called this war and its aftereffects, Covid 2.0. Shortages, limited driving, potential ration8ng, higher inflation and prices. And more misery to humanity with resulting deaths coming soon

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
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With Russia and China already halting exports of fertilizer to protect their own farmers, the effects of the closure of Hormuz will have even greater effects, and that includes the USA...But North America will muddle through, albeit with higher prices and tighter supplies everywhere...

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