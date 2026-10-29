There is growing anticipation that something really big is about to happen. Social media is buzzing about the fact that so many governments around the world are urging their citizens to stockpile food, water and other essential supplies right now. Why have all of those governments suddenly developed such a sense of urgency? I wish that I knew, but without a doubt global events have begun to spiral out of control.

Our world is facing crisis after crisis, and most of them have erupted in the last 12 months. The U.S. and Israel are preparing to bomb the living daylights out of Iran after the midterm elections, and the Iranians are making all sorts of apocalyptic threats in response. The Russians and the Ukrainians are absolutely pummeling one another with missiles and drones, and European leaders are being encouraged to consider sending troops into Ukraine. Cyberattacks have become much more sophisticated and much more frequent, and AI agents are infiltrating financial systems worldwide. Meanwhile, we are facing a global energy crisis, a global fertilizer crisis and a global food crisis simultaneously. On top of everything else, the most powerful Super El Niño ever recorded is causing monster storms, epic droughts and horrific wildfires all over the planet.

Unfortunately, many are warning that things could soon get far worse.

A former Defense Intelligence Agency official named Farijah “Doc” St. Clair has ominously warned that our “window to prepare” is rapidly closing…

A former Defense Intelligence Agency staffer is warning Americans that time is running out to prepare for a crisis. His post has been viewed more than 1.7 million times. “Your window to prepare, even with the basics, is closing,” wrote Farijah “Doc” St. Clair on X. “For those tracking the indicators that an event is increasingly likely, you know that it is now undeniable that something is brewing.”

This is not just some random former DIA employee.

He is currently the head of technology and intelligence at a firm that produces “an AI-driven intelligence product built with Palantir that gives corporate executives a daily briefing modeled on the President’s Daily Brief”…

St. Clair is head of technology and intelligence at Crisis24, a GardaWorld-owned risk firm. There he leads AiiA, an AI-driven intelligence product built with Palantir that gives corporate executives a daily briefing modeled on the President’s Daily Brief. A combat-wounded Army veteran, he says he spent more than a decade in the Army and the “Defense Intelligence Enterprise,” including a stint at DIA around 2015 and 2016. His company bio says he supported efforts to counter Russian influence and deployed to multiple combat theaters. In his post, St. Clair wrote that during his intelligence career he worked on “counterintelligence threats to Continuity of Government (COG) and Continuity of Operations (COOP).”

It is literally his job to know the risks that are ahead.

Corporate executives trust him to provide the key intelligence that they need to make wise decisions, and so the fact that St. Clair is officially freaking out is a very big deal…

“Something I can say for absolute certain is that once governments signal that their citizens need to prepare, those preparations have already been conducted for national leadership,” he wrote. He pointed to European governments urging citizens to keep supplies on hand. He also cited reports that the Pentagon wants U.S. military bases to be able to sustain themselves for 90 days, which he called “the loudest signal concerning how significant the situation is.” “The gravity of this can’t be understated,” he wrote. “The calls for preparedness will escalate in their time frames. 3 days will turn into a week. A week will turn in to a few weeks. A few weeks into a couple months.”

I wrote about Project FORTRESS yesterday.

For some reason, our leaders suddenly feel a very strong sense of urgency to make sure that the U.S. military will be able to continue to operate normally if all civilian infrastructure were to go down for a period of 90 days…

Every major military base in the continental US would be expected to maintain essential operations, including independent access to electricity, water, fuel and communications for 90 days. The plan envisions portable nuclear reactors, large battery systems and independent local power grids to keep bases running during blackouts. Civilian factories would also be prepared to switch to defense production, backed by stockpiles of ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts and medical supplies.

To me, it sounds like they are preparing for a grid down scenario.

There are several ways that the U.S. power grid could be taken down for an extended period of time.

A “kill shot” from the Sun similar to the Carrington Event of 1859 could do it.

Nuclear explosions in the atmosphere above the United States could also fry our grid.

And there is also one possibility that I don’t think is talked about nearly enough.

Simultaneous terror attacks on a relatively small number of key extra high voltage substations could cause a widespread blackout lasting 18 months or longer.

Most Americans do not realize this.

I asked Grok to tell me what would happen if the United States had no power for 6 months.

This is what I was told…

Wow.

Robert James Woolsey was one of the leading experts in this field before he passed away earlier this year.

What he once told the U.S. Senate about what would occur if the U.S. power grid went down for an extended period of time is extremely chilling…

When a large electromagnetic pulse (EMP) or geomagnetic disturbance (GMD) event occurs—which, according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), there is “100% certainty” will happen at some time in the future—as many as 9 out of 10 people in the U.S. could die. Johnson, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, posed questions to witnesses testifying on Capitol Hill before his committee. He asked R. James Woolsey, chairman of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, what would happen to society if the electrical grid were to be down for an extended period of time, such as a year or two, following an EMP event? Woolsey responded, “It’s briefly dealt with in the commission report of [2008]. There are essentially two estimates on how many people would die from hunger, from starvation, from lack of water, and from social disruption. One estimate is that within a year or so, two-thirds of the United States population would die. The other estimate is that within a year or so, 90% of the U.S. population would die. We’re talking about total devastation. We’re not talking about just a regular catastrophe.”

We are far more vulnerable than most people realize.

Personally, I am entirely convinced that someday the U.S. will be facing a long-term grid down scenario.

What will you do when that day suddenly arrives?

Our enemies know that taking down the power grid would be one of the fastest ways to get our society to collapse.

A successful attack that takes down our grid for an extended period of time would make 9/11 look like a Sunday picnic.

If you are not prepared for such a scenario, you need to start taking action immediately.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.