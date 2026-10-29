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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
6h

The same people telling you to prepare for ‘something’ also told you the jab was safe and effective.

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
6h

If you really want to know, look at Germany after WW1, Mogadishu in the 90s, daily life in 1775, all sorts of examples out there. And that was in times where people lived close to the means of food production. Hell on earth is too mild a term for what would happen in this day and age.

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