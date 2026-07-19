Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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ts1213's avatar
ts1213
3h

Just love those around you while you have them; be good to others, in general and be ready to meet one's Maker when the time arrives. One can make themselves insane if all they do is fixate, constantly, on all of this evil and cease to see whatever good is in front of them in the present moment as we can only live in the present moment. .

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
3h

wE WILL HAVE ENERGY LOCKDOWNS POLICED BY FLOCK CAMERAS. THAT IS THEIR INTENDED PURPOSE.

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