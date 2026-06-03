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Anonymous
2h

The Super El Nino could destroy the global econpmy. Few people know this, but Super El Ninos can produce an extremely rare and ultrapowerful supertyphoon with an eye up to 100 miles and wind speeds of 210+ MPH in the western Pacific.

Most of the time Super El Ninos suppress typhoon activity (1877 was one of the quietest typhoon seasons on record in the Philippines), but the extraordinary long track of hot water means that if there is a short lapse in wind shear an absolutely enormous supertyphoon can form and slam into the northern Philippines, Taiwan, or Japan. This happens about once every few thousand years (the geologic record shows a gigantic supertyphoon hit Japan about 4500 years ago). If this were to happen and hit Taiwan from the southeast, Taiwan's mountainous topography would result in absolutely catastrophic rain (10+ feet within a couple of days) and very hot and dry Foehn winds that could spark horrible wildfires like the 2023 Lahaina fire in Maui and destroy high-tech chip production in western Taiwan. Without chip production the high-tech economy would shut down within months.

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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
39m

In 1982–83, the most intense El Niño of the 20th century caused extreme flooding in Southern California. Will the flooding repeat itself - or will the severe drought in the Upper and Lower Colorado River Basins continue?

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