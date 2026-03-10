Wouldn’t it be great if this war came to a very rapid conclusion? I think that there would be rejoicing all over the globe if that actually happened. When President Trump stated that “the war is very complete” on Monday, it got a lot of people really excited. Unfortunately, there are also lots of signs that instead of ending, the war with Iran could soon escalate quite dramatically. I am going to share some information with you in this article that is quite alarming. Hopefully the ominous scenarios that are currently being floated in Washington D.C. will not come to fruition.

Without a doubt, the bombing campaign that we have been witnessing has been a tremendous success for the United States and Israel. According to President Trump, the U.S. alone has bombed more than 5,000 targets and has sunk more than 50 Iranian naval vessels…

In his first press conference since launching Operation Epic Fury, President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States has hit over 5,000 targets in Iran, including the sinking of 51 Iranian naval vessels and recent B2 bomber strikes, with “2,000-pound bombs to destroy missile launchers all over Iran, buried deep in Iranian soil.” “We’re also annihilating the manufacturing base that the regime uses to build drones and missiles,” President Trump said.

The destruction has been breathtaking.

Nobody can deny that.

So President Trump is feeling really good about what he has accomplished and he just told CBS News that “the war is very complete”…

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” the president said, speaking from his Doral, Florida, golf club. “[Iran has] no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones.”

As a result of Trump’s comments, a lot of people are now convinced that the war will come to a conclusion by the end of this month.

If that is actually what happens, that will be great.

But Trump also told CBS News that he has nothing to say to Iran’s new supreme leader because he has someone else in mind to lead Iran…

Late Sunday, Iran announced that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei would replace his father as Iran’s supreme leader. “I have no message for him. None, whatsoever,” the president said, adding that he has someone else in mind to lead the country.

So this would seem to imply that Khamenei must be removed from power and a new leader installed before the war can end.

That is going to take time.

In addition, there has been lots of talk within the Trump administration about taking control of Iran’s oil industry.

When he was asked about this by NBC News, instead of denying it Trump said that it was “too soon to talk about that”…

President Donald Trump signaled Monday that the U.S. could consider taking control of Iranian oil as the war intensifies, saying it was “too soon to talk about that” in an interview with NBC News, but acknowledging the idea is circulating inside his administration. His comments come as oil prices surge and the conflict with Iran widens across the region.

The U.S. would take control of Iran’s oil industry by seizing Kharg Island.

It is being reported that this is something that is being strongly considered by the United States and Israel…

The Trump administration and Israeli officials are reportedly discussing a high-stakes shift in the conflict: the direct seizure of Kharg Island, Iran’s primary economic artery. While special operations plans originally focused on securing Iran’s 450-kilogram stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the strategic conversation has expanded to physically capturing the terminal that handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, according to Axios.

Needless to say, such a move would greatly escalate the war.

A White House adviser named Jarrod Agen is publicly telling us that the goal would be “to get such massive oil reserves in Iran out of the hands of terrorists”…

Kharg Island’s seizure would mean the US would ‘not have to worry’ about Iranian attempts to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut because it would get ‘all of the oil’ out of Tehran’s hands, Jarrod Agen, a White House adviser, claimed. ‘What we want to do is to get such massive oil reserves in Iran out of the hands of terrorists’, Mr Agen, executive director of the National Energy Dominance Council, told Fox.

Of course the only way that the U.S. could take Kharg Island would be to send in ground troops.

It is located approximately 20 miles off the coast of Iran, and it is the only Iranian facility capable of loading the supertankers that Iran uses to export oil around the globe…

Kharg Island is the “jugular” of the Iranian regime. Located 20 nautical miles off the coast, this small island is the only facility in the country capable of loading the supertankers that supply Iran’s primary customers, including China. Because Iran’s entire pipeline infrastructure is engineered to feed into Kharg, the regime has no viable way to reroute these volumes to smaller terminals like Jask or Bandar Abbas. Seizing the island would offer the U.S. what sanctions never could: direct, physical control over the regime’s revenue. By controlling the point where crude reaches the world market, the U.S. gains an “on/off switch” for the Iranian economy without needing a full-scale invasion of the mainland.

This would be a really big move.

And the Iranians would fight like mad to get it back.

JP Morgan is warning that any attempt by the U.S. to take and hold the island would make the oil crisis in the Middle East much worse…

Iran’s oil exports would stall and output halve if the U.S. and Israel were to seize its port on Kharg Island, triggering further attacks from Tehran on regional oil infrastructure, JP Morgan said in a note. Axios reported on March 7 that the U.S. administration had discussed seizing the island, which sits some 30 km off Iran’s coast in the Gulf and processes 90% of its crude exports.

Another thing that we learned during Trump’s interview with CBS News is that Trump is actually thinking about taking over the entire Strait of Hormuz…

Speaking to CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is considering taking further action to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway spanning from Iran to Oman through which a fifth of global oil supplies flow annually. Trump said that while some ships are moving through the Strait despite the Iranian threat, he said that he is “thinking about taking it over.”

In order to “take over” the Strait of Hormuz, you would need to physically secure the Iranian side of the waterway.

That would mean U.S. boots on the ground in Iranian territory.

It is difficult to imagine an ending to this war in which the Iranians retain the ability to hold the rest of the world hostage by paralyzing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

As we have seen, it is just too important to the global economy.

But how will tankers ever feel completely safe traveling through the Strait of Hormuz again with the current regime in power?

One way or another, I think that we will eventually see regime change.

And that will require either boots on the ground or nuclear war.

Just thinking about either of those options should send a chill up your spine.

When Maria Bartiromo asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the possibility of a military draft in the United States, Leavitt made it clear that no options are off the table…

Leavitt appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on March 8, speaking about the war in Iran, rising fuel prices and the SAVE Act. “Mothers out there are worried that we’re gonna have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this. What do you wanna say about the president’s plan for troops on the ground?” Bartiromo asked. “(President Donald Trump) wisely does not remove options off of the table,” Leavitt responded. She also echoed her comments from an earlier briefing, saying that having troops on the ground is not currently part of the plan, which is largely an air campaign. “The president as commander in chief wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation.”

I don’t see how a military draft could possibly work in the United States today.

I think that the civil unrest that we would witness would be off the charts.

In my opinion, it would be far worse than anything that we experienced during the Vietnam War.

Most young adults in this country have absolutely no intention of going off to die in a foreign conflict.

So I don’t think that we will see a draft any time soon.

But I think that the possibility of U.S. boots on the ground in Iran is very real.

Let’s hope that global leaders make very wise decisions in the days ahead, because otherwise events could spiral out of control very rapidly.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperbackand for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.