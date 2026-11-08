The general public is being told that it is “highly unlikely” that we are going to conduct new airstrikes in Iran. Obviously that is being done to keep the price of oil down and the stock market calm. But the truth is that the U.S. has bombed Iran for three nights in a row. These aren’t the big strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities that we have been anticipating, but they are still quite significant. The big news networks rely on U.S. Central Command to tell them what is going on, and since U.S. Central Command has been very quiet about these airstrikes so have the big news networks. As a result, most of the population has no idea that we have literally been bombing Iran for three nights in a row.

On Sunday, President Trump was asked about the possibility of new airstrikes on Iran.

He responded by saying that new airstrikes are “highly unlikely”…

President Trump revealed Sunday it is “highly unlikely” that the US will resume the war in Iran as long as talks over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program continue to make progress. “It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement,” Trump told during a phone interview. “The answer is highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary. They’re a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301% inflation. Highly unlikely it will be necessary.” “So it’s highly unlikely I’ll have to,” he went on. “They’re withering away financially. We’ve hit them militarily. We could finish them off.”

Of course the truth is that Sunday was the third night in a row that there have been new airstrikes on Iran.

You won’t hear this from CNN, MS NOW or Fox News.

On Friday night, the U.S. military conducted airstrikes that targeted Iranian air defenses on Qeshm Island, and President Trump acknowledged those airstrikes when he was asked about them…

The US military carried out fresh strikes on Iranian air defenses on Qeshm Island after vessels were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, but negotiations to end the war are ongoing, both sides said Saturday. “They built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five,” President Trump told reporters Friday night en route to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, describing them as “minor strikes.” The Friday strikes on Qeshm Island were the first since Tuesday’s midterms, which delivered major victories to Democrats amid voter frustration over the war and rising prices.

On Saturday night, large explosions apparently caused by U.S. airstrikes were being reported in multiple locations in Iran “including Qeshm Island, Sirik, Bandar Abbas, and Jask Port”…

Explosions were heard in multiple locations in Iran, including Qeshm Island, Sirik, Bandar Abbas, and Jask Port, on Saturday evening, according to Iranian state media reports. Two explosions were first heard on the eastern side of Iran’s Qeshm Island on Saturday evening, according to Iranian state media outlet IRNA. Shortly afterward, several explosions were also heard near Jask Port in Iran’s Hormozgan province.

On Sunday night, there were reports that U.S. airstrikes had caused four large explosions on Qeshm Island…

Four explosions were heard on Qeshm Island on Sunday evening, according to Iranian state media outlet IRNA. IRNA reported that a correspondent on the island said that some areas of Qeshm appear to have been struck by projectiles. The source and nature of the explosions have not yet been confirmed.

Subsequently, the Iranians apparently struck back by hitting the biggest gas field in Iraq…

Flames were clearly visible at the Khor Mor Gas Field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region following a suspected Iranian drone strike.

But we aren’t hearing about any of this from the mainstream media, are we?

U.S. officials have learned that if they just don’t talk about something that is happening on the other side of the planet, most of the time the mainstream media won’t talk about it either.

So the vast majority of the population is in the dark.

We keep being told that a deal with Iran is close.

We have been told this for months.

But the Iranians have never moved.

They keep insisting that the U.S. must accept the seven conditions that they have laid out or there will be more fighting…

Iran’s FM to the US: Accept our proposal, end war on all fronts or our ‘warriors will rain down hell’ In a post on X, Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi stated that the ‘Americna voters have made their choice,’ and said it was time for the White House to make their own as well. He went on to say the Iranian 2-day proposal stands and demands that the US meet the requirements and end the war on all fronts. Araghchi ended his post by warning that if the US chooses war, it will see Iran’s “alert and battle-hardened warriors rain down hell.”

There is zero chance that the Trump administration will ever accept the seven demands that Iran is making.

So this war is far from over.

At the end of last week, the IRGC ominously announced that there will no longer be a self-imposed limit on the range of Iran’s ballistic missiles.

In other words, all of Europe is now potentially in danger…

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has lifted its self-imposed limit on the range of its ballistic missiles, hinting at potential developments for longer-range capabilities. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has lifted a self-imposed limit of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) on the range of its ballistic missiles, suggesting the country may seek to develop missiles capable of reaching more distant targets as fears of renewed all-out war rise.

Can you imagine how residents of London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Rome will feel when they realize that they will soon be within range of Iran’s ballistic missiles?

And can you imagine how they will feel when Iran eventually starts putting nuclear warheads on such missiles?

Pickaxe Mountain is the one Iranian nuclear facility that has not been hit by the United States and Israel.

The reason it hasn’t been hit is because conventional weapons cannot get the job done.

The nuclear facility inside Pickaxe Mountain is hundreds of feet beneath the surface.

The only way that we could destroy that facility from the air would be to use a nuclear weapon, and there is no way that we should even be considering such an option.

One expert told Newsweek that using a nuclear weapon on Pickaxe Mountain “would be catastrophically stupid”…

The president is the only U.S. official able to authorize a nuclear strike. Top military leaders provide information and advice, but they do not need to approve nuclear weapons use, and neither does Congress. If the U.S. did drop a nuclear bomb on Iran, it would “incentivize some countries that do not currently have nuclear weapons to acquire them,” said Reid Pauly, an assistant professor of political science and expert in nuclear security and policy at Brown University. “Using a nuclear weapon against Iran would be catastrophically stupid,” Pauly told Newsweek.

Shockingly, there are many that are promoting this option, and that apparently includes some voices that are actually inside the Trump administration.

But the moment that we use a nuclear weapon against Iran, we will turn virtually the entire world against us and lose almost all of our friends.

The Iranians believe that a nuclear attack on Pickaxe Mountain is a possibility, and so they have begun to distribute iodine tablets to those living in the region.

If there really was a nuclear attack on Pickaxe Mountain, that wouldn’t do those people much good.

Sadly, I am convinced that we are going to witness a tremendous amount of death and destruction during the months to come.

The Great Middle East War has been raging for more than three years, but the most apocalyptic chapters are still ahead of us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.