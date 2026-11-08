Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
8h

The Dems are paving the way for the final chapters of Revelation. Everything and everyone is in place.

Reply
Share
jeremy's avatar
jeremy
6hEdited

I hate it when our leaders and the media claim a deal is almost done. But it is completely obvious to everyone who is actually paying attention that the Iranians are not going to give up and will always insist on demands that we would never agree to. They pulled this crap with Gaza and hamas for like 2 years we heard a deal is almost done and even now after the so called deal was signed Hamas still has not given up, they are continuing to rebuild and will fight Israel again the second it becomes reasonable to do so.

Iran will never give up. They will go down with the entire middle east if they have to, they will never surrender. All of theese negotiations are doing is wasting time and if Trump is not careful he is going to back himself in a corner and will have to surrender to Iran because the second January 3rd comes around you can bet the new congress is going to do everything in there power to stop the war and Iran will be embolden and be a far greater adversary then they were before Trump took office.

Oh and don't even get me started on the straight of hormuz. Trump constantly claims it is open, well the only reason ships are capable of using it is because the u.s. navy has an outrageous amount of ships and aircraft there and that is not a long term solution we can't just stay there forever, we don't have enough resources for that.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture