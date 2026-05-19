It isn’t just a coincidence that there has been an explosion in interest in the subject of UFOs and aliens recently. The truth is that we are being conditioned. For decades, books, movies, television shows, and video games have been conditioning us to think a certain way about encounters with very strange unidentified aircraft that are flying through our skies and encounters with very strange unidentified beings that seem to have unusual powers. But now this year it appears that the level of conditioning is reaching a crescendo. We are being told to brace ourselves for some sort of a “big reveal” that will change everything, and that should deeply alarm all of us.

Let me give you an example of what I am talking about.

Right now a new movie by Steven Spielberg entitled “Disclosure Day” is being promoted extremely aggressively. In fact, it has been a long time since I have seen so much hype for a new movie. If you have not seen it yet, the trailer for “Disclosure Day” is extremely creepy…

One of the reasons why the concept for this film is resonating so strongly with so many people is because we have been conditioned to expect that “disclosure” is coming, and that once “disclosure” occurs it will dramatically alter how we all view the world.

I think that this is extremely dangerous.

The stage has been set for deception on a grand scale, and much of the population is totally falling for it.

Even with all of the other historic events that are taking place in 2026, there is a tremendous amount of buzz about the subject of UFOs and aliens.

We are even seeing this on the mainstream media.

On Monday night, Jesse Watters of Fox News boldly declared that “we are not alone”…

“We are not alone,” said Fox News anchor Jesse Watters Monday night, as the “Primetime” host aired a stunning segment about “non-human” intelligence and “reptilian” alien species purportedly found in dozens of crashed UFOs. After the Pentagon recently released a number of declassified UFO/UAP files at the direction of President Donald Trump, more than a billion people have visited its website. Watters noted: “UFO and top researchers have been investigating aliens for years. Their sources say dozens of crashed UFOs have been recovered. And what they found inside? Shocking.”

This segment is getting more attention than just about anything else that Jesse Watters has ever done.

During the segment, Watters played a clip of Dr. Hal Puthoff claiming that at least four different types of alien life have been recovered from crashed UFOs…

He then played a video clip of Steve Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast this week, in which Dr. Hal Puthoff, a Stanford-trained quantum physicist, stated: “People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types [of extraterrestrial life].”

Decades ago, it would have been unimaginable to see something like this on Fox News.

But this is where we are as a society in 2026…

Puthoff originally made his claim about four different types of alien life on Steve Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast…

The US has recovered four distinct species of extraterrestrial life from crashed UFOs, a former CIA-funded government researcher sensationally claimed this week. Dr. Hal Puthoff, former Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program advisor and CIA-funded researcher, made the claim alongside “Age of Disclosure” director Dan Farrah on Steve Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast on Thursday. “People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” the 89-year-old said. “Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life.”

Puthoff did not name the specific types of alien life on that podcast, but others have previously identified them as the Grays, the Nordics, the Insectoids and the Reptilians…

The Stanford-trained quantum physicist did not detail the supposed alien species — but his longtime collaborator and former AAWSAP colleague Dr. Eric Davis claimed last year that Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians are the names of the biological lifeforms pulled from the wreckage of downed or crashed UFOs. Each alien species has two arms and legs and a humanoid appearance, Davis claimed, citing intelligence reports.

This is not new.

Those of us that have studied this field know that researchers have been talking about these four types of aliens for decades.

But for some reason this has suddenly become a very hot topic.

For those that are not familiar with the various types of aliens that some researchers believe exist, the following is a pretty good summary from the Daily Mail…

The Grays are the classic four-foot-tall creatures with large heads and enormous, almond-shaped black eyes, while Nordics are said to closely resemble extremely tall humans from Scandinavia, with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin. Reptilians may be the most infamous of the alien races mentioned, as this giant species has been alleged to look like serpents but walk like humans, and have the ability to shapeshift, sparking unproven claims from conspiracy theorists that these creatures regularly infiltrate human society. Meanwhile, the Insectoids have been said to resemble giant mantis-like creatures with multiple limbs, an exoskeleton, mandibles and antennae.

If such creatures were to suddenly show up publicly, would much of the population just accept it as normal?

On Sunday, President Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself walking with a very muscular gray alien on his Truth Social account…

Why would he do that?

Was he just trying to be funny, or is something else going on here?

If there are secrets that the American people have not been told, Trump certainly knows about them.

According to Puthoff, the U.S. has recovered dozens of crashed UFOs over the decades, but the truth about those recoveries has been purposely kept from the public…

‘The people I’ve talked to, through the process of making the documentary, both on camera and off the record sources, and the people Hal’s talked to over the decades have said that there have been dozens of recoveries of crashed craft in the US alone.’ ‘Dozens of craft of non-human origin that either crashed organically or caused a crash and then recovered,’ the director added. Farah’s documentary interviewed a plethora of high-ranking government officials, military veterans and whistleblowers from the US intelligence community who revealed what they knew about the global effort to reverse engineer advanced technology left behind by these four races.

Revelations such as this have sparked a tremendous amount of speculation.

Many people out there desperately want to know more, and this has created a frenzy.

A few weeks ago, Perry Stone created a firestorm when he claimed that a group of pastors had been instructed to prepare their congregations for what the government was about to reveal regarding UFOs and aliens…

Perry Stone, a prominent Tennessee-based Pentecostal evangelist and founder of Perry Stone Ministries, claimed that his friend told him a group of pastors were recently briefed by U.S. officials to prepare their congregations for the disclosure of UFOs and extraterrestrials. “I’m not going to go into great detail, but there were a large number of pastors that had been invited to go to a certain state to hear some men in the United States government and others share with them a concern that they had,” said Stone, who did not identify his source in his April 27 YouTube video, but claimed the person has “a great church.”

Perry Stone was not actually in this particular meeting.

But a close friend reportedly told him that those that were in the meeting were told that some extremely shocking information was about to come out…

Stone, whose YouTube channel has approximately 925,000 subscribers, said his friend told him that some of those in the meeting “were telling us as pastors, ‘You need to prepare your people, and you need to get ready to answer them for what you’re about to hear being released.’” “And some of it has to do with crafts that have been discovered that are not allegedly a part of our planet, and the materials they’re made of are not a part of our planet. Very strange, reptilian-looking creatures and other things that almost sound like something out of a sci-fi movie or an [H.G. Wells] book,” he added.

Once this hit the news, a lot of people out there were really freaking out.

But it turns out that Perry Stone got some bad information and his friend was greatly exaggerating what the group of pastors had been told.

The “official” that “briefed” the group of pastors was apparently U.S. Representative Eric Burlison.

And he has made it very clear that when he called in to the meeting he did not say anything about UFOs and aliens that he had not already said publicly elsewhere…

Republican Representative Eric Burlison of Missouri—who is among the more outspoken voices in Congress on the topic of UFO disclosure—responded to the clip on X: “I would remind people to listen to what I have already stated publicly. Which is basically the following: I do NOT know what the strange objects in the skies are and I certainly do NOT know their origins. I was asked to call in by phone to a conference/meeting of theologians.” He added: “I could not tell you all that was said at that meeting because I was not there and did not hear much of what was said. When I had a chance to speak, I expressed my views which is that we Christians tend to get dug into our personal world views even if they have nothing to do with what has actually been written in the Bible.”

Jamie Walden was present at the meeting, and he has confirmed that what U.S. Representative Eric Burlison is claiming is accurate…

I want to affirm (having personally been in the now-viral UAP/Disclosure meeting) that what Congressman Burlison posted on “X” is EXACTLY what he spoke to use gathered for the “read-in”. He was incredibly professional!… Most of all, he was encouraging and edifying in the way he sought to magnify Christ Jesus and spur those of us in ministry to keep the first-things-first as we advance the Kingdom and the Gospel. -He was very noble, kind, and authentic. The UAP/Disclosure/Truther information space has taken MANY presumptive liberties (sensationally) that go beyond the basics of Scripture. Lots of speculation. Lots of hyperbole. Lots of ego. Lots of word-smithing and pontificating to set themselves apart from the “masses”.

What Walden said about speculation and hyperbole is so true.

Some people out there are running wild with any shred of information that they can possibly find.

This sort of hysteria just feeds into the conditioning.

We have created an environment where much of the population is fully expecting something really big to happen.

So when something really big does happen, the conditioning will kick in and they will believe what they have been conditioned to believe.

The stage is set for a deception of absolutely epic proportions.

Unfortunately, when the time comes much of the population will go along with it hook, line and sinker.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.