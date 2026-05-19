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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
1h

Satan is the second-most intelligent being in the universe. He’s the classic mad scientist and he’s been trying to corrupt God’s greatest creation—mankind—since he fell. Aliens are part of Satan’s army. Now you know.

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
1h

Assuming the aliens aren’t actually demons passing themselves off as aliens, and aren’t trying to eat our brains, I’m not sure I would honestly care about them one way or the other. Still gotta get up and go to work.

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