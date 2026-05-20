Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
5h

I'm not sure that we have even 6 months....This El NINO will bring severe drought to the West, which is already suffering from drought....California could be in a lot of trouble....

Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
5h

While you store dried foods, remember a source of water and water filters with cartridges. A way to boil water. Practice pour over coffee.

Even if we don’t have shortages here in the US, you will have saved 50% on food due to inflation after the mid terms. Until things stabilize around Q4 2027 or so.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture