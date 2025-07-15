Today, I am going to write about something that is quite a bit different from the topics that I normally write about. Typically, I tend to write about things that are currently in the news, but there are so many important stories that never make the news at all. I want to try to make an effort to write about more of those stories, because most of the population never hears about so many of the absolutely amazing things that are taking place all around us.

I am about to share a video with you that really took my breath away. So often, when someone has a legitimate supernatural experience we don’t know how to handle it. Our society works so hard to train people to believe that the supernatural does not exist, and so when we are confronted with the reality of the supernatural many of us immediately start coming up with reasons why it can’t be true.

When we encounter something that is outside of our comfort zones, perhaps we should carefully weigh the evidence before rushing to judgment.

Does that sound reasonable?

I hope so.

A boy named Cason was recently taken to the hospital following a very serious skateboarding accident. When he regained consciousness, he did not seem to be aware of the people around him. Instead, he seemed to think that he was seeing heaven. The video that I am about to share with you has already been seen more than a million times on Tik Tok, and this particular copy that was posted on YouTube has already been seen more than 70,000 times…

Some people that have commented on the video believe that Cason was having a legitimate supernatural experience, while others that have commented on the video are convinced that he did not have a supernatural experience at all.

And that is okay.

Sometimes we can see the exact same thing and disagree about what it means.

Cason’s eyes were open throughout this experience. But even though his eyes were open, he truly believed that he was seeing his father that had died about a year earlier.

But instead of looking like he normally did on Earth, his father looked so much better, and that is exactly what we would expect if Cason was actually looking into heaven.

During his experience, Cason also said that “heaven is so pretty”, and that is also consistent with what others that have seen heaven have experienced.

But to me, the thing that really sticks out about this video is Cason’s use of the phrase “fire eyes” to describe Jesus.

When I heard that, I immediately thought of a couple of passages in the Book of Revelation.

In Revelation 1:12-15, this is how the Apostle John described what he saw when he turned to look at Jesus…

12 And I turned to see the voice that spake with me. And being turned, I saw seven golden candlesticks; 13 And in the midst of the seven candlesticks one like unto the Son of man, clothed with a garment down to the foot, and girt about the paps with a golden girdle. 14 His head and his hairs were white like wool, as white as snow; and his eyes were as a flame of fire; 15 And his feet like unto fine brass, as if they burned in a furnace; and his voice as the sound of many waters.

But that’s not the only place where we see this in the Book of Revelation.

In Revelation chapter 19, the eyes of Jesus are once again compared to “a flame of fire”…

11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. 12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself. 13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God. 14 And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean. 15 And out of his mouth goeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. 16 And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, King Of Kings, And Lord Of Lords.

Cason would have to be quite theologically savvy to make this up on the spot just as he was waking up from a very serious accident in the hospital.

And why would he lie about such a thing?

He is just a kid.

To me, his repentance for the bad things that he has done seems quite heartfelt. To see what I am talking about, I would recommend watching the video all the way to the end.

But if you disagree with me, that is okay.

There are some people that are convinced that Cason was just seeing things because he was loopy from the drugs that he had been given.

If you are one of those people, there is nothing wrong with that.

But as I have extensively documented, there are countless others that have had legitimate supernatural experiences that cannot be dismissed as easily.

There are literally thousands upon thousands of people that have had supernatural encounters with the other side.

Are all of them fake?

If even a single one of them is true, the atheists lose the argument.

I believe that God keeps giving us glimpses of the other side for a reason, but the vast majority of the population just continues to live their lives as if God does not exist, and that is extremely unfortunate.

