Why did some of America’s most prominent billionaires regularly meet with Jeffrey Epstein even after he became a registered sex offender in 2008? In this article, I am going to discuss reporting that the Wall Street Journal has done over the years that proves that these meetings took place. Of course just because billionaires were meeting with Jeffrey Epstein does not mean that they were involved in anything illegal. Perhaps all of them are completely innocent. But if the Epstein investigation had moved forward, these billionaires would have been forced to answer some very hard questions. Could it be possible that the Epstein investigation was shut down to protect them?

For years, young female “assistants” were a permanent feature of Jeffrey Epstein’s life. Beautiful young women accompanied him wherever he went, and according to the Wall Street Journal they literally “opened the door at his New York townhouse when billionaires came calling”…

In the years after he registered as a sex offender, Epstein was rarely alone. He was often accompanied by attractive young women in their late teens or 20s. They opened the door at his New York townhouse when billionaires came calling. They sat beside him at meetings with bankers and celebrities. They traveled with him on his private jet to visit scientists, political leaders and tech-company founders. Photos of some of them with Epstein appeared in tabloid newspapers.

Epstein was not shy about flaunting his lifestyle.

But billionaires just kept coming to meet with him anyway.

On one particular day in 2014, Epstein held meetings with four of America’s most famous billionaires…

On Monday, Sept. 8, 2014, Jeffrey Epstein had a full calendar. He was scheduled to meet that day with Bill Gates, Thomas Pritzker, Leon Black and Mortimer Zuckerman, four of the richest men in the country, according to schedules and emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Each of these men met with Epstein multiple times over the years.

In fact, Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black reportedly met with Epstein more than 100 times…

The billionaire co-founder of private-equity giant Apollo Global Management had more than 100 meetings scheduled with Epstein from 2013 to 2017. They typically were scheduled to meet at Epstein’s townhouse and occasionally at Black’s office, the documents show. The billionaire stepped down as Apollo’s CEO in March 2021. An Apollo review found he paid Epstein $158 million for estate planning and tax work. The U.S. Senate Finance Committee is now investigating Black’s taxes and those payments to Epstein. Black said he paid all his taxes.

If you meet with someone more than 100 times and pay that individual 158 million dollars, that would be characterized as a very close relationship.

Of course Epstein also had a very close relationship with billionaire Bill Gates…

Epstein scheduled several meetings at his townhouse with the Microsoft mogul and visited Gates at his office in Seattle. Gates was photographed with multiple models introduced to him by Epstein. Gates was scheduled to spend more than six hours accompanying Epstein to meetings on one day, Sept. 8, 2014, according to the documents. “Epstein tried, unsuccessfully, to connect himself to Mr. Gates by any means possible, including spontaneously bringing in people for photos with Bill, whom Bill did not know or interact with further,” said a Gates spokeswoman. “Mr. Gates only ever met with Epstein for philanthropic purposes, which he regrets.”

And it also appears that Epstein attempted to use knowledge of an affair that Gates was having as a form of leverage…

In 2013, Epstein met a Russian woman Gates was having a consensual affair with and later paid for her to attend software-coding school, according to people familiar with the matter. After Epstein had failed to persuade Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan, Epstein asked Gates to reimburse him for the cost of the woman’s course, according to the people familiar with the matter. The implication behind the message, according to people who have viewed it, was that Epstein could reveal the affair if Gates didn’t keep up an association between the two men. The spokeswoman for Gates said he didn’t make a payment.

Personally, it is my opinion that there are a lot of difficult questions that Bill Gates needs to answer.

But he will probably never face those questions now.

Mortimer Zuckerman is another billionaire that repeatedly met with Epstein…

The real-estate investor and media owner was scheduled to meet Epstein more than a dozen times over the years, the documents show. On some occasions, the two men planned to meet at Zuckerman’s office or home, which was near Epstein’s townhouse, the documents show. One night in January 2014, Epstein waited past 11 p.m. to meet with Zuckerman, who was scheduled to visit his townhouse at 10:30 p.m., the documents show.

And the chairman of Hyatt Hotels, Thomas Pritzker, was also a frequent visitor to Epstein’s townhouse…

Epstein scheduled several events at his townhouse with Pritzker, the chairman of Hyatt Hotels and member of a wealthy and politically connected Chicago family, according to the documents. Pritzker and Hyatt representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment about the scheduled meetings.

At a minimum, these billionaires showed an appalling lack of judgment by repeatedly visiting the home of a convicted sex offender that was constantly surrounding himself with hot young girls.

Another billionaire that has made a lot of headlines lately “had several scheduled meetings with Epstein from 2014 to 2016”…

A Silicon Valley investor and co-founder of PayPal, Thiel had several scheduled meetings with Epstein from 2014 to 2016, the documents show. Thiel first met Epstein in 2014, after an introduction from Reid Hoffman, and said Epstein subsequently lured him to meetings with the promises of more introductions.

In addition to being a co-founder of PayPal, Thiel is also a co-founder of Palantir.

Needless to say, a very big government project involving Palantir was just announced.

Last but certainly not least, it turns out that the Rothschild banking family also had close ties with Epstein…

A member of the famous banking family had more than a dozen meetings with Epstein. He sought her advice with staffing and furnishings as well as discussed business deals with her, according to the documents. De Rothschild, CEO of the Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild Group, negotiated a $25 million contract with Epstein in 2015 for one of Epstein’s companies to provide risk analysis and other services to the bank, the documents show. In 2019, after Epstein was arrested, the bank denied that de Rothschild met with Epstein and said it had no business links with him. The bank acknowledged to the Journal that its earlier statement wasn’t accurate.

Nobody seems to know where Epstein’s vast wealth originated.

And it is amazing how he was able to get into the inner circle of so many of our most powerful billionaires.

There are so many questions about this case that are still unanswered.

But we are not going to get any answers now, and that should deeply anger all of us.

