Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PJ4Ever's avatar
PJ4Ever
3h

God is saying "repent"; I wonder how many will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
5h

Higher. Notice how the Iceland and Las Palmas earthquakes are mostly censored-filtered out. Calving of the side of Las Palmas volcano would send a large Tsunami to the East Coast. And Iceland volcanoes already shut down air travel in the upper Atlantic and Europe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture