Why have there been so many large earthquakes in recent weeks? This is something that people on social media are really buzzing about right now. And I am certainly glad that they are buzzing about it, because what we have been witnessing is not even close to normal. We really are in the early chapters of an extremely apocalyptic chapter in human history, and people need to hear the truth.

It is being claimed that there were 396 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 during a recent 30 day period, and this claim is being heavily circulated on multiple social media platforms…

Twitter is buzzing, Reddit’s rumbling, and TikTok’s tilting — people are freaking out over the reported 396 earthquakes of Magnitude 5.0 or greater (M5+) recorded worldwide in the past 30 days.

The following is an example of the sort of graphic that is getting a ton of attention right now…

I wanted to independently verify that this figure was accurate.

What I discovered was extremely alarming.

I went to Volcano Discovery, and these are the latest numbers that we are being given for the past 30 days…

1 quake above magnitude 8

4 quakes between magnitude 7 and 8

33 quakes between magnitude 6 and 7

456 quakes between magnitude 5 and 6

1,809 quakes between magnitude 4 and 5

5,617 quakes between magnitude 3 and 4

10,512 quakes between magnitude 2 and 3

33,959 quakes below magnitude 2 that people normally don’t feel.

If these numbers are accurate, things are even worse than the claims that are being made on social media.

If you add together the top 4 lines, it gives you a grand total of 494 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 within the past 30 days.

Nearly 500 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 in a 30 day period is extremely unusual.

I asked Google AI about what is going on, and this is what I was told…

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the Earth experiences an average of 1,300 to 1,500 magnitude 5+ earthquakes annually. This translates to approximately 110-125 earthquakes of that magnitude per month. Therefore, while the reported 396 magnitude 5+ earthquakes in the last 30 days is significantly higher than the average, it is important to note that global earthquake activity tends to cluster, meaning there can be periods of higher activity followed by calmer periods, still within the realm of normal geophysical variation.

Hopefully things will start to calm down in the days ahead.

But for now, large earthquakes continue to hit diverse locations all over the globe.

For example, the Dominican Republic was just hammered by a magnitude 5.7 earthquake…

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, jolting residents awake in the Caribbean country and in neighboring Puerto Rico. The quake occurred 24 miles (38 kilometers) southeast of Boca de Yuma at a depth of 104 miles (168 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage was reported.

Here in the United States, New York and New Jersey just got hit by an unusual earthquake for a second consecutive day…

A 2.7-magnitude quake rattled the Tri-State area around midday Tuesday. The epicenter was located in Hillsdale, New Jersey, about 20 miles north of Manhattan, according to the United States Geological Survey. This is roughly the same area a 3.0-magnitude struck the New Jersey town of Hasbrouck Heights over the past weekend. On July 22, a 2.0 earthquake was measured near Randolph, New Jersey. People in the city of Rye, New York, about 30 miles northeast of Manhattan, immediately reported feeling the earthquake on X. People from Rockland and Irvington, both cities along the Hudson River in New York, reported feeling the temblor.

Meanwhile, the “Year of the Fire” just continues to intensify.

“The Year of the Fire” began in southern California in January, and now another giant fire in the region is “out of control”…

BREAKING: SANTA BARBARA IS BURNING TO THE GROUND – AND IT STARTED ON FEDERAL LAND The Gifford Fire has already exploded to 50,000+ acres, forcing mass evacuations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Flames are out of control. Smoke is choking the sky from California all the way to Las Vegas. Over 1,000 boots on the ground and barely any containment.

According to an update that was just published by ABC News, the Gifford Fire has now grown to over 72,000 acres, and it is just 3 percent contained…

Over 1,000 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in California that has burned over 72,000 acres, prompted evacuation orders and caused three injuries, according to officials. The Gifford Fire, which began on Friday afternoon, is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, impacting those within Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said. As of Monday, the fire has engulfed 72,460 acres and is only 3% contained, according to Cal Fire.

If the Gifford Fire reaches 100,000 acres, it will be considered to be a “megafire”.

Of course the fire that has been raging in Grand Canyon National Park for a month is already considered to be a “megafire”, and it just keeps getting even larger…

A New Jersey hiker has been missing for more than a week in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park where a raging “mega-fire” has exploded to more than 123,000 acres. Thomas Daniel Gibbs, 35, last spoke with friends and family around noon on July 22 and was officially reported missing six days later — the same day his Tesla Cybertruck was discovered abandoned at a parking lot at popular vista Grandview Point, according to the National Park Service. The Freehold native was believed to have embarked on a hike on the arduous Grandview Trail and Horseshore Mesa the day he was last heard from.

Up in Canada, hundreds of wildfires are prompting air quality alerts in quite a few northern U.S. states…

Air quality alerts were issued across the U.S. Midwest and Northeast on Monday, August 4, 2025, and remain in effect on August 5, as over 740 wildfires burning across Canada send smoke to the U.S. Currently, 2025 is the third most destructive year for wildfires in Canada and is likely to become the second most destructive year surpassing 1989 when wildfires burned over 17 million acres of land across the country.

Despite all of our advanced technology, wildfires are raging out of control all over North America.

And the month of August is just beginning.

There is one last thing that I wanted to mention today.

Weather patterns in much of Europe have also gone nuts, and it is being projected that we could see crop losses of up to 85 percent in some parts of Turkey this year…

Prolonged drought and extreme weather events during the 2024/25 agricultural year have caused crop losses of up to 85% in parts of Türkiye, according to the Türkiye Agricultural Chambers Union (TZOB). The impacts are most severe in Central and Southeastern Anatolia, while national output of key cereals, pulses, and vegetables is expected to decline significantly.

In 2025, we have been hit by one major disaster after another.

It is almost as if we are living in a disaster movie that never ends.

And the truth is that what is ahead of us will make what we have gone through already look like a Sunday picnic.

The giant space rock that we all live on is being shaken in so many different ways.

Most of the population is not alarmed by what we are witnessing yet, but they should be.

