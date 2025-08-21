September is shaping up to be such a pivotal month, and right now major powers all over the globe are positioning themselves for what is to come. Just when we thought that global peace may be breaking out, it appears that a lot more war is on the horizon. In fact, I just added yet another potential military conflict to the list of stuff that I am going to talk about in this article. Ominously, the signs that things could really start breaking loose next month just continue to pile up.

Let me start with the “standoff” between the United States and Venezuela. The following comes from a Time Magazine article entitled “4,000 Troops and 4,500,000 Militiamen: What to Know About the U.S.-Venezuela Standoff”…

The U.S. and Venezuela appear to be heading towards a standoff with neither country indicating a willingness to back down. The Venezuelan government on Monday mobilized more than four million militia troops seemingly in response to reports of U.S. naval movements in the region.

President Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro really do not like one another.

This goes all the way back to the early days of Trump’s first term in office.

But would Trump really be willing to go to war with Venezuela?

Let’s hope not, but this week three U.S. Navy missile destroyers and approximately 4,000 U.S. military personnel were deployed “to the edge of Venezuela’s territorial waters”…

On Monday, the U.S. government ordered three U.S. Navy missile destroyers—USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and USS Sampson—and around 4,000 military personnel to the edge of Venezuela’s territorial waters, according to Reuters. The Administration confirmed to CNN last week that it had ordered naval movements as part of an effort to stymie drug trafficking. The Trump Administration is also committing additional military assets in the broader region within international airspace and waters, including several P-8 spy planes, warships, and an attack submarine, an official told Reuters.

Personally, I think that it is likely that we will see U.S. military action in Mexico before we see it in Venezuela.

According to Ken Klippenstein, “lethal strikes against cartel targets inside Mexico” are being prepared, and we are looking at a potential timeframe of “mid-September”…

The Trump administration has directed the military to prepare for lethal strikes against cartel targets inside Mexico, three military sources tell us. The Top Secret planning order, issued in late Spring, directs Northern Command (NORTHCOM) to manage the attacks, which are to be ready by mid-September. Though U.S.-Mexico military relations are broad and cooperative, any military action south of the border is considered extremely sensitive for both Washington and the Mexican federal government and is rarely discussed in public. “Not only is Donald Trump uniquely focused on TCOs [transnational criminal organizations, the official name for cartels], having designated them terrorists in one of his first Executive Orders, but he has shown himself to be willing to take unilateral action despite potentially negative political ramifications,” says one senior intelligence official. He and the other sources say that military action could be unilateral — that is, without the involvement or approval of the Mexican government.

The Mexican government has already told the Trump administration that it will not sanction such attacks.

So we would be conducting military attacks on Mexican soil without their permission.

That is an act of war.

Meanwhile, the IDF is preparing to launch a major military operation in Gaza…

Israel’s military is moving forward with plans to take over Gaza City, officials said Wednesday, even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighs a Hamas cease-fire proposal that would anger hard-liners in his government but, potentially, ensure the safe release of some hostages. Troops had reached the city’s outskirts and tents were being moved into southern Gaza for people who would be displaced from their homes once the operation begins, an Israeli military official who requested anonymity in line with military protocol, said at a briefing for journalists.

According to the Times of Israel, approximately 60,000 reservists are being called up, and most of them will be reporting for duty on September 2nd…

Some 60,000 Israeli reservists were set to receive call-up orders that the military will issue starting Wednesday for an offensive against Hamas in Gaza City, after Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the army’s plans, according to the Israel Defense Forces and security officials. The orders were not immediate, but rather were slated to take place in several waves. The majority — around 40,000-50,000 — would be ordered to show up for duty on September 2.

There it is again.

We keep seeing references to the month of September over and over again.

Why is that?

Of course we could see the conflict between Israel and Iran flare up again very soon as well.

In fact, a top Iranian official just publicly stated that Iran is “not in a ceasefire, we are in a stage of war”…

“We are not in a ceasefire, we are in a stage of war,” Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser to Iran’s Supreme LeaderAli Khamenei, told Iranian media. “I think another war may happen, and after that, there may be no more wars.”

Uh, what did he mean when he said “after that, there may be no more wars”?

Can someone please ask him to clarify that?

Iran may have taken a beating during the 12 day conflict that we witnessed in June, but they are certainly not backing down.

In fact, the Iranians are warning us that they have just developed brand new missiles with even greater capabilities…

Iran warned on Wednesday that it was prepared for any new Israeli attack, announcing it had developed missiles with greater capabilities than those used during the recent war. “The missiles used in the 12-day war were manufactured… a few years ago,” Defense Minister Aziz Nassirzadeh said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency. “Today, we have manufactured and possess missiles with far greater capabilities than previous missiles, and if the Zionist enemy embarks on the adventure again, we will undoubtedly use them.”

Will the Iranians show these missiles off during the missile drills that begin on Thursday?…

Iran is set to begin a two-day missile drill on Thursday in the northern Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, signaling military strength after June’s 12-day war with Israel and the United States. The exercise will include missile launches and drone and electronic warfare operations, underlining Tehran’s determination to demonstrate readiness for any new phase of confrontation.

Let me switch gears and talk about the conflict in Ukraine.

We have just learned that a total of 1.7 million Ukrainians have lost their lives up to this point in the war…

“The digital records from the Ukrainian General Staff show staggering numbers: over the course of three years, Ukraine’s military has lost 1.7 million personnel. The breakdown includes 118,500 deaths in 2022, 405,400 in 2023, 595,000 in 2024, and a record 621,000 in 2025. This data was obtained through a large-scale hack of the computers and local network of the General Staff’s employees by hacking groups including Killnet, Palach Pro, User Sec, and Beregini. The cyberattack utilized a malware known as ‘Nuance’, which is designed to function only within Ukraine’s borders. This malicious software infects victims’ devices, downloads sensitive information, and locks the devices, rendering them unrecoverable.”

An entire generation of Ukrainian men is being wiped out.

This war needs to stop.

Unfortunately, officials in Moscow are playing down talk that there could be a bilateral summit between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine any time soon…

The Kremlin has played down talk of an imminent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, as Donald Trump renewed his call for the two leaders to meet to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The push for a bilateral meeting comes after the US president met Putin in Alaska last week, and welcomed seven European leaders and Zelensky to the White House on Monday.

Needless to say, the Trump administration is not going to wait around for something to happen indefinitely.

Even now, war hawks such as U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham are salivating at the prospect of slapping harsh new sanctions on Russia…

Graham, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, spoke with Trump Tuesday morning, and has for months been pushing a major bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Moscow – which if passed would impose heavy tariffs on countries that help fund Russia’s military in Ukraine by purchasing its oil, gas, uranium, and other exports. Trump has yet to endorse it, leaving time for breakthrough negotiations toward final peace settlement, though it reportedly has the support of 85 senators at this point. “If we don’t have this thing moving in the right direction by the time we get back, then I think that plan B needs to kick in,” Graham told The Associated Press. Pressure continues building on the Republican president: “Trump believes that if Putin doesn’t do his part, that he’s going to have to crush his economy. Because you’ve got to mean what you say,” Graham said.

We have one last chance for peace with the Russians.

We must not blow it.

And we need to be very careful with China too.

This week, the Chinese are very upset that Taiwanese soldiers just participated in military training exercises here in the United States…

United States-Taiwan military cooperation raises the risk of a Taiwan Strait conflict, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., told Newsweek. The warning was in response to reports that hundreds of Taiwanese troops joined an annual National Guard exercise that ended on Saturday, as part of Taipei’s efforts to prepare for a potential Chinese invasion.

I know that I went through a lot of stuff very rapidly in this article.

The bottom line is that we really are living in a period of history when there is endless talk of wars and rumors of wars.

Decisions that are being made right now could dramatically alter the course of human history, and it appears that the month of September is likely to be a time when global events really start to accelerate in a major way.

