Did you know that we are bombing the Houthis in Yemen? If so, you are far more informed than most of the population, because most Americans would have no hope of actually finding the nation of Yemen on a blank map of the world. On Saturday, President Trump ordered a “decisive” bombing campaign to begin, and it will continue until the Houthis stop attacking U.S. targets in the Red Sea. Of course the Houthis have no intention of ending their attacks, and so now we are at war with the Houthis for the foreseeable future. On his Truth Social account, President Trump warned the Houthis that “hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before”…

Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times. Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk. The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depends. Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom. No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World. To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!

It certainly didn’t take long for the airstrikes to begin.

On Sunday, it was being reported that U.S. aircraft had hit “multiple locations across the country”…

U.S. airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen continued overnight Sunday with significant intensity, striking multiple locations across the country. The Iran-backed terrorist group said at least 31 people were killed and 101 wounded, mostly women and children, though the claims could not be independently verified. The wave of strikes follows President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a large-scale military campaign against the Houthis, marking the opening phase of a broader U.S. offensive against the rebel group, which has resumed threats against Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea.

There were times during the Biden administration when the U.S. conducted airstrikes against the Houthis.

But those airstrikes were very limited.

What we witnessed on Sunday was quite dramatic, and Mike Waltz is claiming that the airstrikes “took out” multiple Houthi leaders…

The U.S. airstrikes that bombarded Yemen on Saturday targeted and “took out” multiple leaders of the Iranian-backed Houthis, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday. Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Waltz argued to co-anchor Martha Raddatz that these latest strikes differ from the countless strikes the Biden administration launched against the rebel group, which the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization. “These were not kind of pinprick, back and forth — what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks,” Waltz said. “This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible.”

Unfortunately, the Houthis are showing no signs of backing down.

Instead, they are claiming that they just attacked several U.S. warships…

Yemen’s Houthi terrorists claimed to have attacked the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier – as well as several American warships – in the Red Sea. The terror group said, without offering evidence, that they attacked the Truman and its warships with ballistic missiles and drones in response to the U.S. attacks. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Sunday: ‘The armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea, using 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones in a joint operation carried out by the missile force, Drone Air Force and the naval forces.’

Unless the Houthis ultimately back down, this conflict is not going to end any time soon.

At the end of his post about the Houthis on Truth Social, President Trump also had an ominous warning for Iran…

To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!

Since he entered the White House, President Trump has brought up the possibility of war with Iran over and over again.

But so far, the mainstream media does not seem to be taking those threats seriously.

I don’t understand why they aren’t.

I believe that Trump is very serious.

And on Sunday, Mike Waltz clearly stated that “all options are always on the table” when he was asked if direct military action against Iran is possible…

Asked by Raddatz if direct military action on Iran is a possibility, Waltz said ‘all options are always on the table with the president.’ ‘Iran needs to hear him loud and clear,’ Waltz said. ‘It is completely unacceptable, and it will be stopped, the level of support that they’ve been providing the Houthis.’ He said Trump is coming in with ‘overwhelming force’ and will hold the not only the Houthis accountable but Iran as well. Waltz said if Iranians have put in other things, like ships, trainers or intelligence, to help the Houthis attack ‘those targets will be on the table too.’

Of course the Iranians are not going to back down either.

They have made no secret of their hatred for Trump, and one of their top generals just warned that Iran is ready to deliver a “decisive and devastating response”…

“We are not a nation to live in hiding. We are a valid and legitimate system in the world. We announce it if we attack anywhere,” Salami said in a speech broadcast in Farsi. The general did not say Iran had been threatened, but that the country would offer a “decisive and devastating response to any threat” against it. Salami’s words echoed those of President Donald Trump, who announced on Saturday he had ordered the U.S. military to launch a “decisive and powerful” strike against the Houthis in Yemen.

Our relations with Iran have not been this bad since the Iranian hostage crisis over 40 years ago.

And it is just a matter of time before the Trump administration and the Israeli government decide that the clock has run out and that it has become necessary to bomb Iran’s nuclear program.

Unfortunately, the Chinese and the Russians have clearly chosen to side with the Iranians in this matter…

China and Russia stood by Iran on Friday after the United States demanded nuclear talks with Tehran, with senior Chinese and Russian diplomats saying dialogue should only resume based on “mutual respect” and all sanctions ought to be lifted. In a joint statement issued after talks with Iran in Beijing, China and Russia also said they welcomed Iran’s reiteration that its nuclear programme was exclusively for peaceful purposes, and that Tehran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy should be “fully” respected.

Once the bombing of Iran begins, how will the Chinese and the Russians react?

And what would Iran’s next moves be?

We really are living at a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, and we are seeing very troubling alliances form right in front of our eyes.

So let us hope for peace, but let us also prepare ourselves for global war.

Michael’s blockbuster entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.