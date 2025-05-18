Michael Snyder’s Substack

User's avatar
Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
7h

Who do you think would intervene militarily on behalf of the Palestinians? Israel has already defeated or almost defeated Iran and its proxies. The Sunni countries hate and fear the Palestinians: none would go to war for such savages.

Who cares about anti-semitic protests in the West? Israel can’t walk the gangplank hoping to get brownie points from Jew haters. It has to wipe out Hamas this time. The world has a short memory. If every Israeli were murdered now, in a year few would remember or care. If it defends itself and conquers its enemies, same thing. That will become the status quo and in a year few would remember that it was ever different. I support Israel in defending itself and God’s covenant.

Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
7h

Russia went to war to protect ethnic Rusdians in Crimea and the Donbas, many of whom were being abused or killed by the Ukraine. The majority of the residents of these areas voted several times for confederation with Russia.

Russia needed to make clear that the Ukraine could never join NATO and put weapons on Russia’s border, as the Ukraine was trying to do.

And putin hoped to denazify the Ukraine, which has the Naxi Azov battalion and many Nazis who fled there after the War (their descendants now).

The West got involved for Cold War reasons when it should not have. The Ukraine has always bern and continues to be corrupt and despotic. Biden’s neocons poured countless billions into a proxy war with Russia, to enrich themselves.

The Ukraine war is burned out. Russia won. The only thing to do now is to stop the slaughter. Obviously Zelensky cares nothing about human life. He’ll have nothing but the lecture circuit left when the carnage ends.

Even Europe realizes that it can’t contend with Russia and there’s no point.

