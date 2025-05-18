2025 is certainly turning out to be a year of war. Unfortunately, it appears that several global conflicts have now reached a tipping point. I know that everyone wants to talk about Joe Biden’s cancer right now, but the information that I am about to share with you is far more important. If our leaders are not extremely careful, we could find ourselves right in the middle of the kinetic phase of World War III very rapidly.

Israel vs. Hamas

In a previous article, I warned that Israel’s security cabinet had approved a plan to take control of all of Gaza, and on Sunday that plan was activated…

The Israel Defense Forces posted on its X account on Sunday: “IDF troops have begun extensive ground operations throughout northern and southern Gaza as part of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariot.’ “Over the past week, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] conducted a preliminary wave of strikes, striking over 670 Hamas terror targets throughout Gaza to disrupt enemy preparations and support ground operations. The IAF continues to provide consistent support to operating troops in Gaza. “Thus far, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground, and are currently being deployed in key positions within Gaza. “The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in Gaza as required, in order to defend Israeli civilians.”

Do you remember the massive anti-Israel protests that we witnessed last year?

If Israel really does attempt to take total control of Gaza, what we will witness this year will be even more dramatic.

In addition, there is a very real possibility that some of Israel’s neighbors could decide to intervene militarily on behalf of the Palestinians.

Israel vs. Yemen

On Friday, the IDF conducted another huge wave of airstrikes on the Houthis in Yemen…

Israeli fighter jets carried out a wave of airstrikes in Yemen on Friday afternoon, targeting two Houthi-controlled ports in the west of the country, and threatened to kill the terror group’s leader, in response to the Iran-backed group’s ongoing missile and drone attacks on Israel. Israel had waited until the end of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region before launching its reprisal strikes on the Houthis. Since the Israel Defense Force’s last strike on Yemen, on May 6, the Houthis launched at least seven missiles and two drones at Israel, the latest of them on Thursday night. Fifteen fighter jets were involved in the strike on Friday, dropping some 35 munitions on the Hodeidah and Salif ports, destroying infrastructure, the military said.

In response, the Houthis fired two long-range missiles at Ben Gurion Airport…

Sirens had sounded across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, and the Shfela and Sharon regions, sending nearly a million residents scrambling to bomb shelters. Preceding the sirens by some five minutes, an early warning was issued to residents, alerting civilians of the long-range missile attack via a push notification on their phones. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree later said the group targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with two ballistic missiles, vowing to carry on with the strikes until the “siege is lifted” on Gaza, where Israel has been fighting a 19-month war against Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces said air defenses successfully intercepted a missile at around 2 a.m. The reason for the discrepancy in the number of missiles was unclear, but suggested that one had fallen short.

At this stage, the two sides are essentially at war, and that is a very dangerous thing because the Houthis are very closely allied with Iran.

The U.S. and Israel vs. Iran

Many were hoping that President Trump would be able to make “the deal of the century” with Iran.

Unfortunately, those hopes appear to be fading.

On Saturday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei viciously lashed out at President Trump…

Just hours after President Donald Trump concluded his Middle East visit, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday launched a tirade against America and Israel, charging that Trump is a liar and calling for the destruction of the Jewish state. “Trump said he wants to use power for peace. He’s lying,” wrote Khamenei on X, adding, “Some of the remarks made during the US President’s trip to the region aren’t even worth a response at all. The level of those remarks is so low that they are a source of shame for the American nation.”

That certainly does not sound like a man that is ready for peace.

And Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi just reiterated the fact that the Iranians will never, ever give up nuclear enrichment…

“In the meantime, the messaging we—and the world—continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal,” Araghchi said. “Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes: a right afforded to all other NPT signatories, too,” he added.

So now President Trump has a decision to make.

Either he will allow the Iranians to enrich uranium, or he will give the green light to military action against Iran.

Of course once the U.S. and Israel start bombing Iran, there will be no turning back.

Russia vs. NATO-backed Ukraine

On Friday, we learned what Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine, and it is a lot…

Ukraine agreeing to neutral status regarding NATO

No foreign troops in Ukraine

No nuclear weapons in Ukraine

De-facto recognition of Crimea and lost eastern territories as now Russia’s

Withdrawal of Kiev forces from these territories before a ceasefire takes effect

In my opinion, the Russians are asking for too much.

But they are winning the war, and throughout history those that win wars have usually set the terms for peace.

The Ukrainians were outraged that the Russians asked for complete control of four eastern regions, but Russian negotiators reportedly warned that the Ukrainians should accept the deal that is currently on the table because the Russians might ask for eight regions next time…

Story has been making rounds that Ukrainians were outraged when Russia negotiators said that Ukrainian soldiers must leave the four new Russian regions as part of ceasefire, to which the Moscow delegation replied “Next time it will be five.” Now, our reporter in Istanbul got to ask the Russian side how it really went down: “We didn’t say five. We said eight.”

Right now, the two sides are not even in the same universe as far as what a potential peace deal would look like.

On Monday, President Trump will be speaking with Vladimir Putin in an attempt to get the peace process back on track…

Donald Trump will speak on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the Ukraine war, the US president announced. “THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH’ THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

The Russians feel like they have all the leverage at this stage, because their troops just continue to move forward in eastern Ukraine…

Servicemen of the Russian army units have occupied the settlement of Alexandropol. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. The village is located in the Yasinovataya district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In April, the Russian army occupied two more settlements in this region of the DPR: Rozovka and the village of Vesyoloye . Since the beginning of May, this is already the tenth settlement that has come under Russian control in this republic. The day before, the Ministry of Defense reported the capture of the village of Volnoye Pole in the DPR.

Personally, I think that the Russians are being quite foolish.

This is our one chance to end this conflict.

If negotiations fail, western nations will impose more sanctions and will provide Ukraine with a lot more military aid.

Then we will be in a worse position than we were before. Both sides will be desperate to win, and it certainly wouldn’t take much to push us into a direct conflict with the Russians.

And once we are in a direct conflict with the Russians, we will be just one step away from nuclear war.

We need to end this madness while we still can.

Sadly, the entire world is feeling the pull toward war, and we don’t have many off-ramps left.

