Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Clark's avatar
Sam Clark
9h

These are certainly crazy times we are living in. I'm so glad I have the Bible to look to. Having Jesus brings clarity and peace to an absurd world.

Reply
Share
Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡's avatar
Puddin Tain tortie love🤎🖤🧡
8hEdited

There’s talk all over these interwebs about Mr Trump sending elite soldiers into Iran to pilfer 1000 pounds of uranium?

I don’t know how that would work, but if they pull it off I wonder if it will feed starving American families created by this pointless war of choice??

Reply
Share
6 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture