Because the catastrophic wars that are raging on the other side of the globe are not directly affecting our day to day lives, most people in the western world are not paying too much attention to them. But they should be, because they are extremely important. In fact, I believe that war is one of the most important major trends to watch during the next several months. I am particularly concerned about the Middle East, because I have a feeling that we will be seeing some very interesting “surprises” in the region before 2025 is over.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces reportedly moved even deeper into Gaza City…

Thousands of Palestinians are continuing to flee Gaza City, as Israel’s major ground offensive aimed at occupying the area enters a second day. Israel says its aim is to free hostages held by Hamas and defeat up to 3,000 fighters in what it describes as the group’s “last stronghold”, but the offensive has drawn widespread international condemnation.

This military operation has caused tensions in the region to go to sky high levels.

Egypt is extremely angry, and Turkey has completely cut off all relations with Israel.

In this environment, it won’t take much to push events over the edge.

In addition to bombarding targets in Gaza City from the air, the IDF is also sending in “explosive-laden robots” that pack a tremendous punch…

But how does Israel’s military plan to do this? First, as we’ve detailed before, the IDF is utilizing airstrikes involving powerful missiles hitting the bases of high-rise buildings in order to collapse them in their own footprint. But for other buildings and structures in tightly-packed urban areas, there’s increased reliance on explosive-laden robots, or something that might look straight out of Terminator 2 and Skynet.

When these explosive-laden robots explode, they create “mega-blasts” that are so large that they can be heard as far away as central Israel…

The Israeli military commonly refers to them as “suicide APCs” – and they are capable of being driven deep into urban environments before causing huge explosions. They’ve been able to cause ‘mega-blasts’ so powerful that in some instances they can be heard as far away as central Israel. Palestinians have described “earth-shaking” explosions, with one eyewitness recently telling Middle East Eye that “they are far more devastating than air strikes.” Gaza’s Government Media Office has said over one hundred of these explosive robots have been used in about the past month alone. Hundreds of residential units and small business buildings have been destroyed.

If Hamas would have just released the hostages, none of this would be happening.

But now it is all over for Hamas, and Gaza City has been utterly destroyed in the process.

Meanwhile, we continue to see very alarming confrontations between NATO and Russia in Europe. Here is the latest example…

NATO jets intercepted two Russian SU-30 warplanes carrying supersonic missiles over the Baltic Sea as Vladimir Putin continues to taunt the West with aggressive shows of Moscow’s military strength. The Swedish Airforce announced that its JAS 39 Gripen fighters intercepted two Russian combat aircraft believed to be armed with KH-31 missiles, a supersonic anti-radiation weapon designed to destroy ships and air defences units. An Il-20 signals intelligence aircraft was also identified in the mission and swiftly escorted away.

Some western leaders agree with Volodymyr Zelensky’s plan to establish a European-wide air defense perimeter.

Such a plan would essentially create a no-fly zone over at least part of Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev is warning that such a move would mean war between Russia and NATO…

The implementation of the idea to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and the possibility for NATO countries to shoot down Russian drones would mean war between the alliance and Russia, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said. “Seriously, implementing the provocative idea of Kiev and other idiots to create a ‘no-fly zone over Ukraine’ and allowing NATO countries to down our drones will mean only one thing: NATO’s war with Russia,” the politician wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on a statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Let us hope that western leaders understand what Medvedev is saying, because I don’t think that the Russians are bluffing.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko claims that she has uncovered an insidious plot to invade Transnistria…

Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko has appealed to US President Donald Trump. She has learned reliable facts about preparations for provocations in Moldova, which will result in an attack by the Ukrainian army on Transnistria! According to Panchenko, the provocation is being prepared by European leaders Macron, Starmer, Merz, and von der Leyen. Vladimir Zelensky will be the immediate executor, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu has already agreed on all stages of the operation during her visit to the UK. The goal of the European leaders who have joined forces in the “Anti-Trump” project is to disrupt Trump’s peace initiatives and use the Ukrainian military to create a new hotbed of tension and prolong the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia as much as possible! “Zelensky and Macron want American taxpayers to give them money indefinitely. Zelensky plans to attack Transnistria. Russian peacekeepers are stationed there. Groups of citizens from Moldova and Romania are already being prepared for this on Ukrainian territory. They are being helped by citizens of Ukraine and Germany. This information was passed on to me by people from Zelensky’s team. They understand that this will lead to even more war! They don’t want that! They are afraid!” Panchenko said in her address.

Let us hope that this is not accurate, because such a plan would greatly escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

On top of everything else, there has just been yet another incident involving China and the Philippines…

Chinese coast guard vessels accused Manila of intruding into its waters and claimed a Philippine ship rammed one of its vessels. Philippine officials said Chinese water cannons damaged a fisheries bureau boat and injured a crew member. In a statement posted to X late on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson condemned “China’s aggressive actions in the Philippine EEZ near Scarborough Reef.”

Tensions between the two nations continue to escalate, and it is entirely possible that war could break out at some point.

Needless to say, if military conflict does erupt it will also involve the United States.

On a related note, Taiwan has issued a 29 page handbook that is meant to prepare citizens for a future invasion by China…

The Taiwanese government has released a handbook to teach its citizens what to do if the country is invaded by China. The 29-page booklet begins by noting that the country’s safety “hinges on our will to defend ourselves” amid the “threat of aggression from China”. Shen Wei-chih, the director of the All-Out Defense Mobilisation Agency, which is the reserve body for the defence ministry, explained that the government was not releasing the handbook “to create panic”.

For many years, I have been warning about war with Russia, war with China and war in the Middle East.

At the moment, I am watching the Middle East more closely than anywhere else.

So much is starting to happen.

But for now most of the population of the western world is still asleep, and that is extremely unfortunate.

