Why are thousands of Walmart workers suddenly “vanishing” all over the nation? And why are vast numbers of agricultural workers suddenly no longer showing up for work? What I am about to share with you is extremely alarming. During the “open border years”, our economy became extremely dependent on very cheap migrant labor. Now that the border has been secured and mass deportations are occurring, major employers throughout the country are experiencing a case of severe whiplash.

The open border policies of Joe Biden caused a tremendous amount of chaos from coast to coast. Violent criminals came pouring in, and we definitely need to get those violent criminals out. For example, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem just revealed that a cannibal that was being deported literally started “to eat himself” on the plane ride out of the United States…

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made the eyebrow-raising revelation during an appearance alongside Trump while visiting a makeshift immigrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades that has been dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by Sunshine State officials and the president’s supporters. “They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home, and while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention,” Noem said. The revelation came as Noem detailed the Trump administration’s efforts to find and deport millions of migrants who have been living and working in the country, often with official work authorizations, over the last few years.

Keeping people like that from entering the country illegally is a matter of national security.

So we should be thankful that the federal government is finally taking action.

But the mass deportations are also causing enormous problems for major U.S. employers.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the United States, and they are “losing coworkers overnight” due to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision…

Walmart employees are saying they’re losing coworkers overnight. The retailer, America’s largest private employer, is complying with a sweeping Supreme Court decision that allowed the Trump administration to revoke work protections for half a million migrant employees. Walmart staffers are saying the company is responding with quick staffing cuts in stores. They’re worried there aren’t enough workers.

So many Walmart workers are suddenly vanishing that it is creating a tremendous amount of strain on the workers that remain…

One Reddit user claimed their location lost 10 employees with work visas. Another reported 40 departures at a 400-person store, forcing older workers and managers to stretch themselves thin just to keep shelves stocked. “Most of our older floor associates are constantly asking for help,” one employee wrote. “It’s not really ideal.”

Farms all over the nation are also being hit really hard by the mass deportations.

Fear of being rounded up has caused vast numbers of migrants to go into hiding, and as a result 70 percent of farm workers have stopped reporting to work in some areas of the country…

Immigration enforcement operations on farms have left crops rotting and farm operations disrupted in major agricultural states including California, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Farm owners and industry representatives report that up to 70 percent of workers stopped reporting to work following Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions, resulting in significant crop losses and financial strain.

If healthy crops are allowed to rot, that won’t be good for any of us, because it will mean higher prices at the grocery store.

This crisis is particularly severe in Southern California…

In the vast agricultural lands north of Los Angeles, stretching from Ventura County into the state’s central valley, two farmers, two field supervisors and four immigrant farmworkers told Reuters this month that the ICE raids have led a majority of workers to stop showing up. That means crops are not being picked and fruit and vegetables are rotting at peak harvest time, they said. One Mexican farm supervisor, who asked not to be named, was overseeing a field being prepared for planting strawberries last week. Usually he would have 300 workers, he said. On this day he had just 80. Another supervisor at a different farm said he usually has 80 workers in a field, but today just 17.

We should have never allowed ourselves to become so dependent on cheap migrant labor.

Now we are facing significant labor shortages throughout our agricultural supply chains…

“We do not have enough workforce in the United States to do manual work, to do those jobs that other people are not qualified to do and do not want to do it,” Alexandra Sossa, CEO of Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project, told Newsweek. “For example, we are running into a problem where we do not have enough farm workers to grow the food we eat every day. “Now we do not have enough workers to go to the meatpacking processing industries and factories to produce, to pack the food that we are eating.”

Ultimately, U.S. citizens are going to have to start taking over the jobs that are being vacated.

And there should be plenty of workers available, because economic conditions have been deteriorating and the labor market has been very weak lately…

The frozen labor market adds another layer of concern for consumer spending. Private sector wage growth continues slowing as unemployment duration rises and job seekers give up. This creates a feedback loop: weaker labor market conditions reduce workers’ bargaining power, which slows wage growth and ultimately constrains spending.

One way or another, we are just going to have to adjust.

Because we can’t ever go back to the days when our borders were completely wide open.

The violence that happens on the other side of our southern border is absolutely horrifying, and we definitely don’t want to see similar violence in communities all over America…

Sinaloa Cartel gunmen killed close to two dozen rivals, hanging four from a bridge, dismembering some, stuffing them in bags, and stacking the rest inside a van. The gory crime scenes sparked terror as two main factions, the Chapitos and Mayiza factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, continue to wage a fierce turf war that killed hundreds and rages on, for almost a year, despite the many assurances by Mexico’s government about cracking down on cartel violence. The Sinaloa Cartel is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. Department of State.

Some of the most violent areas on the entire planet are located in northern Mexico.

It is the duty of the federal government to protect us from that violence.

Unfortunately, disrupting the economy has been a side effect of securing the border.

Hopefully U.S. citizens will be willing to step up and fill the gaps that have been created in our supply chains.

If that doesn’t happen, we could experience some big problems in the months ahead.

