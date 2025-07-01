Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
3h

US workers who are able bodied and on welfare must be taken off full welfare coverage and be required to work. Based on circumstances, if needed, some limited benefits ie: a Debit card for groceries could be issued if qualified.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kent Hartle's avatar
Kent Hartle
2h

Sounds like you have a handle on this issue . We were stupid and weak to take the lazy easy way and should have built the workforce up with legal workers and not cheap labor that is now falling apart because it is

Destroying other parts of our culture. Maybe take some of the labor pulling money out of Medicaid and not working and putting them to work. With the downsizing of the economy and extra workers appearing in other areas it looks like there’s just going to need to be an adjustment overtime to fix it. Probably will be painful but necessary to correct the ills that we have created in ourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture