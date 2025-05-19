Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
9h

They are doing the same thing they did with the Covid supply chain issues. Raising prices way beyond their cost increases. They are total scum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
9h

What do you think the price elasticity of demand is on a USB-C cord? Approximately zero. If you need it you need it. You don't need it very often. Nobody is going to go broke based on price increases like this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture