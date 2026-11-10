For most Americans, it is impossible to imagine a famine in the United States. Ever since the days of the Great Depression, our grocery stores have been absolutely packed with food. Up until the past several years, it was actually very affordable, but of course that has now changed. Even though food is now significantly more expensive, there is still plenty of it. So the idea that we could someday be facing a full-blown famine seems like nonsense to a lot of people. I completely understand that. But the Bible is very clear on this matter. Apocalyptic famines are in humanity’s future, and vast numbers of people will die from starvation.

In Matthew 24, Jesus specifically identifies “famines” as one of the signs that we should be watching for in the days just prior to His return…

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

The Book of Revelation gives us more details about the famines of the end times.

In Revelation 6, you can read about the opening of the first six seals.

Once the third seal is opened, annual crops such as wheat and barely become very expensive.

And once the fourth seal is opened, famine is one of the plagues that kills a substantial portion of the global population…

5 When He opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, “Come!” I looked, and there was a black horse, and he who sat on it had a pair of scales in his hand. 6 Then I heard a voice in the midst of the four living creatures saying, “A quart of wheat for a day’s wages, and three quarts of barley for a day’s wages, and do not harm the oil and the wine.” 7 When He opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, “Come!” 8 So I looked, and there was a pale horse, and the name of him who sat on it was Death, and Hades followed him. Power over a fourth of the earth was given to them, to kill with sword, with hunger, with death, and by the beasts of the earth.

As I have been doing research for the new book that I am writing, I have been coming across lots of people that have been given supernatural glimpses of the famines that are in humanity’s future.

And some of them have been given supernatural glimpses of the great famine that is coming to America.