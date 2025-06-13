If you think that it is just a coincidence that highly volatile protests have suddenly been organized all over the nation, you are being quite naive. As I pointed out the other day, large organizations with plenty of money are involved in this effort. President Trump was able to get the violence in Los Angeles under control by sending in the National Guard, but what is he going to do when violence erupts in dozens or even hundreds of cities? The National Guard can’t be everywhere. Unfortunately, violence has already started to happen in smaller cities such as Spokane, Washington. The following timeline of events for the chaos that erupted in downtown Spokane on Wednesday comes from local NBC affiliate KHQ…

4 P.M. Protesters were seen letting air out of the transport vehicle’s tires. 5 P.M. The protest shifted to the back of the facility as protesters learned of ICE agents attempting to move the men out. Protesters moved benches from nearby Riverfront Park to block entrances. 6 P.M. At 6:30 p.m., a red transport van arrived on the east side of the building, drawing an even larger crowd. Protesters linked arms, with Stuckert at the front. Spokane police arrived shortly after and attempted to move the crowd back, but protesters remained firm. 7 P.M. Cameras captured a protester using a box cutter to slash the van’s tires. Officers tackled the individual and pushed the crowd back further. The SWAT team arrived and warned the crowd to disperse by 7:18 p.m. or face arrest or chemical agents.

According to Fox News, the protesters caused so much chaos that the liberal mayor of Spokane was forced to declare a state of emergency…

Spokane, Washington, has now declared a state of emergency after protesters failed to cooperate with Mayor Lisa Brown’s curfew that began at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Brown issued the curfew amid ICE protests downtown from Boone Avenue to Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street to Division Street, as well as Riverfront Park. The protests began after former Spokane City Councilman Ben Stuckart issued a call to action asking for support for the detainment of a Venezuelan man seeking asylum.

Will President Trump send the National Guard to Spokane?

Probably not.

In fact, there is an even greater need for the Washington National Guard in Seattle because of the chaos that has erupted there…

A day of escalating violence at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle culminated Tuesday night as Antifa and anti-ICE agitators removed and burned the building’s American flags. The protests began around 8 am, when demonstrators started barricading the building’s driveways with rental scooters and bicycles. As the day progressed, it turned increasingly volatile. Antifa militants and anti-ICE activists began blocking exits, surrounding federal officers, and engaging in physical confrontations with agents and journalists. Two people were arrested, according to KOMO news. By late morning, the group had effectively blockaded all garage exits to prevent ICE from transporting detainees. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel were dispatched but were quickly outnumbered and forced to retreat after being surrounded and doused with unknown liquids.

That was Tuesday night.

Subsequently, on Wednesday night, protesters in Seattle were “throwing rocks, bottles and concrete chunks at officers”…

Police said individuals from a group gathered began throwing rocks, bottles and concrete chunks at officers. One person threw a large firework at officers, but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, things just continue to get even crazier in the Big Apple.

For example, some lunatic just set eight police vehicles on fire…

At least eight police cruisers were set on fire inside a locked parking lot that belongs to the 83rd Precinct in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to the NYPD. Police said it happened near Central and DeKalb Avenues around 1:30 a.m. The eight damaged vehicles included strategic response cars and police vans, according to the NYPD.

And as I discussed yesterday, we are starting to see quite a bit of violence in Chicago too…

A protest against federal immigration enforcement spiraled into mayhem Tuesday night in downtown Chicago as rioters blocked traffic, clashed with police, and vandalized property. According to Fox 32, hundreds flooded the streets as part of a campaign called From LA to Chicago: ICE Out! by far-left activists opposed to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement strategy.

This violence is a very serious threat to our nation.

But as California Governor Gavin Newsom has pointed out, every single Democratic governor is siding with the protesters…

Events are reaching a boiling point.

And now the “No Kings” protests are scheduled to happen this weekend. The following comes from the official website of the protests…

They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.

We have never seen anything quite like this.

We are being told that there will be 1,800 simultaneous protests on Saturday…

As of reporting, the group expects around 1,800 rallies to take place on Saturday, with events planned in all 50 states but not Washington, D.C. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that anyone protesting the Army’s parade “will be met with very big force.”

In anticipation of these protests, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed over 5,000 National Guard troops in his state…

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday he has ordered the deployment of more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops, along with more than 2,000 state police, to help local law enforcement manage protests against President Donald Trump and the ongoing federal immigration raids. Abbott’s announcement did not detail where the troops were sent, but some were seen at a protest Wednesday night in downtown San Antonio near the Alamo. That protest drew hundreds of demonstrators but did not erupt into violence.

Of course most governors aren’t making any preparations for these protests.

Needless to say, that actually invites unrest.

These protesters want the Trump administration to back down and stop deporting so many people, but that isn’t going to happen.

In fact, Tom Homan is warning that blue states will see “an increase in ICE operations” and this will especially be true in so-called sanctuary cities…

Donald Trump’s border tsar says he will “flood the zone” with arrest squads in liberal sanctuary cities as he punches back against protests that have rocked Los Angeles for days. In an interview with The Telegraph, Tom Homan said the protesters will do nothing to slow the pace of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detentions. “If they think they’re going to shut ICE operations down, they’re wrong,” he said, after returning to Washington DC from California, where he had seen the protests up close. “What they’re going to see is an increase in ICE operations especially in sanctuary cities.”

And the Trump administration has put forward a plan which would use over 20,000 National Guard troops to help round up those that are in this country illegally…

The Pentagon is reviewing a Department of Homeland Security request to deploy more than 20,000 National Guard troops to aid the Trump administration’s widening crackdown on illegal immigration around the United States, according to officials and documents. Homeland Security officials want the troops to help track fugitives, quell riots at detention centers and search for unaccompanied children in remote or hostile terrain. Meanwhile, Pentagon and Customs and Border Patrol officials have inspected military bases in recent months from New Jersey to California as potential sites to detain an expected influx of migrants.

Immigration is President Trump’s number one issue.

He isn’t going to give up.

And that means that the protesters are going to get angrier and angrier.

Sadly, the truth is that the chaos in the streets that we have witnessed so far is just the beginning.

We are the most deeply divided that we have been as a nation since the 1860s.

Both sides absolutely detest one another, and civil unrest is going to be a normal part of our lives from this point forward.

