Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Serino's avatar
Joe Serino
39m

This asymmetrical war did not begin with Trump. Under Obama and Biden we watched as our border was allowed to be a welcome mat for invaders seeking to grift off of the American taxpayers, allowed human trafficking, allowed terror gangs and nationalist cells who were even given military weapons. Now it has all been turned against an administration who was elected to stop it. So they continue to use lawfare tactics, the media continues to use inversion of truth as reporting. Among the liberal masses who have a visceral hatred for Trump and the truth are paid agitators. There are likely 50 million undocumented "migrants" in the US whose first action in entering was to break the law while traitors like Myorkas called them asylum seekers. This is a tangled mess that can't be untangled. The enemy has entered the gate and is within. When the enemy doe snot identify himself and does not wear a uniform yet seeks to conquer us it is nonetheless a war and the issue of troops on US soil becomes muddied. Our troops are for defending US citizens and it may be time they are called back home to do just that,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gbo's avatar
Gbo
1h

🗣 Prayers going up for Israel

✝️💪🇮🇱 ❤️‍🔥 🇮🇱 💪✝️

Anti-Semites, Beware 👇

Your time is short…

🔸️Zechariah 12:9 KJV

And it shall come to pass in that day, that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem.

🔸️Zechariah 14:12 KJV

And this shall be the plague wherewith the Lord will smite all the people that have fought against Jerusalem; Their flesh shall consume away while they stand upon their feet, and their eyes shall consume away in their holes, and their tongue shall consume away in their mouth.

AM YISRAEL CHAI

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/update-israel-bombing-irans-nuclear-sites-explosions-heard/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture