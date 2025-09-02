This has been a crazy year for earthquakes. At one point this summer, we witnessed a total of 494 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 within a 30 day period. That was about four times as many magnitude 5.0 earthquakes as we normally see during a 30 day period. Unfortunately, our planet continues to shake in wild and unpredictable ways. In fact, Afghanistan was just hit by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that killed scores of people…

One of Afghanistan’s worst earthquakes killed more than 800 people and injured at least 2,800, authorities said on Sept. 1, as helicopters ferried the wounded to hospital after they were plucked from the rubble of homes being combed for survivors. The disaster is set to further stretch the resources of the war-torn nation’s Taliban administration, already grappling with humanitarian crises, from a sharp drop in aid to the pushback of hundreds of thousands of Afghans by neighboring countries.

This was a relatively shallow earthquake, and it did a tremendous amount of damage.

Countless buildings have been reduced to rubble, and rescuers are scrambling to save who they can…

Photos from the aftermath showed rows of brick houses swept under muddy debris, as residents clambered over huge piles of fallen concrete. Relief teams struggled to access quake-stricken areas buried by landslides and destroyed roads, state news media reported. Eyewitness recalled fumbling for loved ones stuck under collapsed homes, as they waited hours for emergency workers to reach the worst-affected regions, according to the Associated Press. “I was half-buried and unable to get out,” Sadiqullah, a resident of Nurgal, in the Kunar province, told AP. His wife and two sons had been killed, he added.

What we just witnessed in Afghanistan was a horrible tragedy.

But it wasn’t even the most alarming seismic activity that we have seen in the past 24 hours.

To me, the earthquake swarm that just occurred at the Campi Flegrei supervolcano was even more alarming…

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reports an ongoing earthquake swarm in the Campi Flegrei caldera that started at 14:09 UTC on August 31. At the time of its latest communiqué, INGV preliminarily counted 94 earthquakes with magnitudes up to 4.0±0.3. The strongest event was an M4.0 earthquake at 02:55 UTC (04:55 LT local time) on September 1, at an estimated depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), with an epicenter near Pozzuoli. The sequence included two M3.3 earthquakes on August 31 at depths of 0.7 km (0.4 miles) and 1.8 km (1.1 miles), followed by several events of M2.0–M2.8 later that day. Among them were two M2.8 quakes at depths of 0.4 km (0.2 miles) and 0.8 km (0.5 miles) hours before the M4.0.

A swarm of 94 earthquakes at one of the largest supervolcanoes on the entire planet is very important news.

But the mainstream media here in the United States has almost completely ignored it.

There have been frequent earthquake swarms at the Campi Flegrei supervolcano this year, and experts are concerned that all of this activity could be leading up to something really big.

As I discussed in a previous article, a full-blown eruption could cause a worldwide volcanic winter.

In such a scenario, crops would be unable to grow in many areas of the planet and we could be facing “mass extinctions’…

If Campi Flegrei were to reenact its largest previous eruption, it would punch molten rock and volcanic gases high into the stratosphere, unleash 100-feet-high (33.5 meters) tsunamis and spread a plume of sulfur and toxic ash that could plunge Earth into global winter for years — killing crops and causing mass extinctions.

Here in the United States, an alarming swarm of earthquakes continues to shake the state of Nevada…

A swarm of earthquakes continued to rattle a remote area between Elko and Winnemucca into early Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported over a dozen earthquakes since 10:54 p.m. MDT on Friday around Hot Lake and Willow Creek, approximately 38 miles north of Battle Mountain. The most significant earthquake, which occurred around 12:59 p.m. MDT on Saturday, measured a magnitude of 4.8 and a depth of 5 miles, according to the USGS. The earthquake registered as Level VI on the ShakeMap, which indicates strong shaking and light damage.

We are being told that the ground “is at risk of splitting apart” in that particular area of the state.

That doesn’t sound good at all.

Overall, there have been 779 earthquakes in California and Nevada during the past 7 days.

Sadly, I am convinced that what we are seeing in that area of the country right now is just the start of what is coming.

There are two more things that I wanted to mention in this article.

First of all, we just learned that a high school in Ohio was evacuated after dozens of students suddenly got very sick…

First responders were called to Mapleton High School in Ashland County on Friday after dozens of students became ill, leading to the evacuation of two buildings. “Several Mapleton Middle School students experienced symptoms including headache, nausea, and dizziness. Out of an abundance of caution, both Mapleton Middle School and Mapleton High School were evacuated to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Mapleton School Superintendent Scott Smith wrote in a letter to district families.

Originally there was concern that it may have been a gas leak, but that has been ruled out…

Columbia Gas of Ohio told 3News that crews responded to a report of a suspected gas leak. “Upon arrival, our crews performed a safety check and confirmed the situation was not natural gas related. Our thoughts are with the students and families impacted by this situation,” the company stated. Schneider told reporters in a press conference that investigators are “not ruling anything out.”

Hopefully this will turn out to be nothing.

But I am going to be extra sensitive to stories about strange illnesses during the months ahead.

Lastly, I think that we should all be alarmed that the collapse of our honeybee colonies is getting even worse…

Beekeepers in Texas and across the United States reported unprecedented losses of managed honeybee colonies during the 2024–2025 season, with more than 60% of colonies in Texas lost between April 2024 and April 2025, according to Texas A&M AgriLife and national survey data. Nationwide, the annual loss rate reached 55.6%, the highest recorded since formal tracking began in 2010. Preliminary data comes from a joint survey by the Apiary Inspectors of America, Auburn University, and other collaborators.

Of course it isn’t just bees that are dying in staggering numbers.

All sorts of other insects are steadily dying off as well.

And if you can believe it, the bird population of North America has declined by nearly 3 billion since 1970.

We are already living in a time of mass extinctions, and most people simply don’t care because it isn’t happening to humanity yet.

But the truth is that the clock is ticking for humanity too.

