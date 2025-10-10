Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoJo's avatar
JoJo
9m

We are China’s largest consumers. Good luck without us. I’ll wear old clothes and reused items. America first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
18m

How can I invest in rare earth materials?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture