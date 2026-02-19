One of the biggest events in this era of human history is about to kick off, and I don’t know if anyone is truly ready for what is about to happen next. A full-blown war with Iran won’t be anything like any of the other wars that we have fought in the Middle East. The Iranians are quite capable of fighting back. Since the middle of last year, the Iranians have been feverishly developing new weapons systems and have been importing vast amounts of military equipment from Russia and China. They feel like they are far better prepared this time around, and I would agree with that assessment. But the U.S. and Israel are also very well prepared too. Once the missiles start flying, there will be no holding back, and I think that the whole world will be deeply shocked by what takes place.

On Wednesday, multiple mainstream outlets were reporting that U.S. strikes on Iran could begin as soon as this weekend…

Top national security officials have told President Trump the military is ready for potential strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday, but the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond this weekend, sources familiar with the discussions told CBS News. Mr. Trump has not yet made a final decision about whether to strike, said the officials, who spoke under condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive national matters. The conversations have been described as fluid and ongoing, as the White House weighs the risks of escalation and the political and military consequences of restraint.

But then on Thursday, President Trump seemed to suggest that Iran may still have about 10 days to agree to his demands…

That blaring warning came at the president’s first-ever Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Thursday where he complained about the high cost of war. He bragged about bringing ‘peace to the Middle East,’ but then subsequently threatened minutes later that if Iran doesn’t make a meaningful peace deal ‘bad things [will] happen.’ ‘We may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal..,’ Trump said of breakdowns in nuclear talks. ‘You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days,’ he added.

But whether it is this weekend or next weekend or even next month, war is coming, because the Iranians were never going to give Trump what he wants.

So preparations for war continue.

According to NBC News, “a slew of additional weaponry” is being deployed to the Middle East on top of everything that is already there…

The Pentagon is sending a slew of additional weaponry to the Middle East, including more warships, air defenses and submarines, in preparation for a possible military strike on Iran if President Donald Trump makes that decision, according to U.S. officials and information from public tracking.

It has been a long time since we have witnessed a naval buildup of this magnitude.

Once the USS Gerald R. Ford is in position in the Mediterranean Sea in a few days, the Iranians will be facing naval threats from multiple directions…

Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the second aircraft carrier that Trump is sending to the Middle East, and its accompanying ships are steaming across the Atlantic Ocean into the Mediterranean Sea, according to U.S. officials. It is expected there in coming days, and a nuclear submarine remains in the Mediterranean. When it does it will join the USS Abraham Lincoln and the attendant ships which form its carrier strike group in the Persian Gulf, according to U.S. officials. A number of other ships are also in the region, including at least three littoral combat ships, a guided missile destroyer in the Red Sea and two guided missile destroyers in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the ship tracker at the U.S. Naval Institute.

In addition, within the past 48 hours we have seen dozens of U.S. military aircraft fly across the Atlantic Ocean…

Over just eight hours on Wednesday, CBS News Confirmed was able to identify more than 50 U.S. Air Force and Navy aircraft flying east from military airfields on both U.S. coasts to the United Kingdom, continental Europe and on to the Middle East, where some then disappeared from radar around the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border. The aircraft seen in transit were mostly refueling, transport and surveillance planes. In addition to the public tracking information, photographs have shown U.S. Air Force F-15, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets landing at U.K. bases and taking off again this week. The images, captured by civilian plane spotters who upload them to social media, indicate that in addition to the logistics aircraft revealed by tracking data, American strike power has also been moving into the region. The flights tracked by CBS News on Wednesday represented only a fraction of the hundreds of aircraft movements visible in recent days.

The amount of firepower that the U.S. has accumulated in the Middle East is absolutely staggering. The following image which was originally created by @IANELLISJONES and is being widely shared all over social media shows just how extensive the buildup of air and naval assets has been…

I don’t think that there will be any turning back now.

Israel apparently believes that something could happen quite soon, because the Home Front Command has been ordered to prepare for war, and “a state of maximum alert has been declared across various Israeli security agencies”…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli Home Front Command to prepare for a potential war with Iran, Israeli media reported Wednesday evening. Netanyahu issued directives to “various rescue agencies and the Home Front Command to prepare for war,” according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. The newspaper added that “a state of maximum alert has been declared across various Israeli security agencies.”

Why are they declaring a state of “maximum alert” so soon?

Do they know something that we do not?

In anticipation of what is coming, the Israelis have also been conducting airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon…

A wave of overnight Israeli airstrikes in several areas of southern Lebanon targeted Hezbollah weapon depots, rocket launchers, and other military sites, the IDF says. The military says the presence of the Hezbollah sites were a violation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

We have been waiting for “a final showdown with Iran” to occur for a very long time.

Now it is right at the door.

So much death and destruction is ahead.

Starting a war is easy, but I think that a lot of people are going to be very surprised by where this road takes us.

