Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Brown's avatar
Dave Brown
6h

Again, you are incredibly misinformed. Tell me, how can a third rate military power even hope to win against the United States? I can’t believe the things that you just create out of thin anir and post it as the truth. The United States of America could turn Iran into one big glass sheet if it wanted to. What part of that don’t you understand? Half the time, if not more, I think you were on the opposing team. You are the Harbinger of Doom. God is on our side. We will handlily conquer this third rate nation. We will free Iran. Russia and China will watch us do it without lifting a finger to stop us. I’m right and you are incredibly wrong!

Reply
Share
6 replies
Mike's avatar
Mike
6h

You stated they are much better supplied this time. Does that mean the war could actually last a whole week.

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture