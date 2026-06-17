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Richard Bannon's avatar
Richard Bannon
3h

How can this be? I keep hearing the US is energy independent! It can’t be both ways, or are we exporting too much of our own oil?

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Charles's avatar
Charles
35m

One other note. Gas prices were $3.19 today at Costco. How can they be that cheap if we are about to have an energy crisis!

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