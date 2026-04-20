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Richard Bannon's avatar
Richard Bannon
8hEdited

Michael you say “So the fact that the Strait of Hormuz is closed…”. Why are you promoting a half truth? The Strait is closed to ships going to Iranian ports or coming from Iranian ports. All other ships have free passage to the other countries in the region. Also, one of the biggest fertilizer plants is in Germany which is in the process of killing its manufacturing industry because of green energy. The plant cannot produce enough fertilizer and that fertilizer it does produce is expensive because of the price of energy in Germany. So please, try and take the long view to see what President Trump is trying to achieve for the US!

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John of the West's avatar
John of the West
8h

The Iran war pretty much proves what happens when you put a narcissist and his unqualified flunkies in charge of running the most powerful nation on earth. I don’t think there has been a less competently executed war in the past couple of centuries.

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