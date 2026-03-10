President Trump has repeatedly stated that the war with Iran is going to be quite short. But there is no way that he will be able to walk away if traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is paralyzed and Iran continues to hammer U.S. allies throughout the Middle East. Instead of seeking an end to the conflict after all of the bombing that they have endured, the Iranians are defiantly declaring that this war will be over when they say that it is over. CNN is reporting that the Iranians have actually begun mining the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian missiles and drones continue to strike targets in Israel and elsewhere. This war is far from over, and the financial markets will soon realize that.

The unprecedented bombing campaign that we have been witnessing in Iran was supposed to force the Iranians to give up.

The U.S. military has already hit more than 5,000 targets, and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters that Tuesday was the “most intense day of strikes inside Iran” so far…

The United States delivered the “most intense day of strikes inside Iran” on Tuesday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said, as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they would block oil shipments from the Persian Gulf until U.S. and Israeli attacks stop. “We’re crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military force,” Hegseth said. “Today will be yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran: the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever,” Hegseth told reporters.

We haven’t seen anything like this for a very long time.

But the Iranians are not even close to throwing in the towel.

Instead, the speaker of Iran’s parliament is boldly declaring that Iran is not even considering a ceasefire because “the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson”…

Iran is not seeking a ceasefire in the war against the United States and Israel, Iran’s parliament speaker says, adding that the “aggressor” should be punished. “Certainly we aren’t seeking a ceasefire,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former top commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and key figure after the killing of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, writes in an English-language X post. “We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again,” he adds.

Whoever told President Trump that the radical Shiites running Iran could be pounded into submission must not have understood how those radical Shiites view the world.

These guys are the most crazed jihadists on the entire planet, and they consider martyrdom to be a very high honor.

There is no way that they will ever “surrender” to Trump. Instead, they are threatening Trump’s life…

Iranian officials, meanwhile, said that they would not accept an end to the war until they had inflicted a painful price on the US and Israel. Iran’s head of the national security council, Ali Larijani, said in a social media post that the “nation of Iran does not fear your empty threats”, while implying Iran could target Trump himself. “Even those bigger than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself,” he wrote, responding to the US president’s threat that Iran could be hit “20 times harder” if it blocked the flow of oil through the strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the war, Trump could have potentially ended the war by simply walking away, but there is no way that he can do that now.

CNN is reporting that the Iranians have “begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz”…

Iran has begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of all crude oil, according to two people familiar with US intelligence reporting on the issue. The mining is not extensive yet, with a few dozen having been laid in recent days, the sources said. But Iran still retains upward of 80% to 90% of its small boats and mine layers, one of the sources said, so its forces could feasibly lay hundreds of mines in the waterway. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which now effectively controls the strait along with Iran’s traditional navy, has the capability to deploy a “gauntlet” of dispersed mine-laying craft, explosive-laden boats and shore-based missile batteries, CNN has reported.

This is a major bombshell.

Once enough mines have been deployed, nothing is going to get through the Strait of Hormuz and the financial markets are going to go nuts.

President Trump is freaking out about this, and he is demanding that the Iranians remove the mines immediately…

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday that “if Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” He added that “if for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!”

Needless to say, the Iranians are not going to obey Trump.

So a new round of escalation is coming.

Trump is going to order his military commanders to make the bombing campaign in Iran even more intense, and the Iranians are pledging to ramp up the intensity of their own missile attacks…

Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Majid Mousavi said on Monday Iran will no longer launch missiles with warheads weighing less than one ton, signaling a potential escalation in the scale of its strikes. He added that the “wavelength” and intensity of missile launches will increase, with attacks becoming broader in scope.

At this stage, the IRGC is warning that they could fight like this for the next 10 years.

But that isn’t what Trump wants.

He wants the war to be done by the end of this month.

Now that Iran is mining the Strait of Hormuz, there is no way that is going to happen.

History is being made right in front of our eyes, and global events are starting to move very, very rapidly now.

I think that if Trump could turn back the clock, he never would have started this war.

But there is no turning back the clock now.

Iranian mines are being laid in the Strait of Hormuz, and there is no way that Trump will be able to end this war until that problem is fixed.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

