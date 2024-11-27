You didn’t think that the radicals would just give up and go home after Donald Trump won the election, did you? It took a little bit of time for the shock of Trump’s election victory to wear off, but now it appears that they are ready to cause widespread chaos. On Wednesday, it was being reported that multiple individuals that have been nominated for positions in Trump’s cabinet have been “targeted with violent threats”…

Multiple of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees were targeted with violent threats in recent hours and law enforcement officials are responding, Trump’s transition team said on Wednesday. The threats occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and included bomb threats and swatting, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. Swatting refers to attacks where people falsely report crimes to police, sending them to locations where no emergency occurred. “Law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” Leavitt said. “President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

This isn’t just happening to nominees that are highly controversial.

For example, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin were not controversial picks by Trump, but they have both been targets of bomb threats…

Elise Stefanik, a Republican U.S. representative and Trump’s choice to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Lee Zeldin, a former Republican congressman who is Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, both said in separate statements they had been the targets of bomb threats. An FBI spokesperson said the bureau is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and is working with its law enforcement partners.

Could you imagine living with the fear that some nut could set off a bomb at your home at any moment?

Zeldin says that the pipe bomb threat that was directed at his family came with “a pro-Palestinian themed message”…

“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message,” Zeldin said in a statement posted on X. “My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops.”

President Trump hasn’t even taken office yet, and this is already beginning.

So how bad will it get once Trump and his cabinet start making decisions that the radicals absolutely detest?

Over the past few weeks, we have seen such an explosion of rage all over the country.

Many on the left were absolutely convinced that Trump would be defeated. When that didn’t happen, a tsunami of negative emotion was released.

Let me give you an example of what I am talking about. In Wisconsin, a group of women recently gathered to conduct a “primal scream” session during which they attempted to release the frustration that they are feeling as a result of the election…

A group of sad leftists gathered at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a “primal scream,” releasing what was described as their “pain and frustration” after the election results saw President-elect Donald Trump romp to a decisive victory and Vice President Kamala Harris left far behind. Video shows the group of people standing at the shore line and screaming. One of the event’s attendees — identified as an organizer — also posted about the event on Facebook. “What a gorgeous morning to gather at Klode Park in Whitefish Bay to engage in a Primal Scream in order to release our pain and frustration after the election,” Tamara Gibbs posted on November 9, less than a week after the election.

I have watched footage of these women screaming at the top of their lungs, and it is truly frightening.

It is hard to imagine how this could possibly be helpful.

Instead, it seems to me that they are just whipping themselves up into even more of a frenzy.

Unfortunately, radicals have now identified a focal point for their frustrations.

Inauguration Day is coming up on January 20th, and many on the left plan to make it a day to remember. The following comes from the official website of one group that is engaged in a “nationwide mobilization” effort…

On Inauguration Day, January 20, people will come together in Washington D.C. and in cities and towns across the country in a nationwide mobilization opposing Trump’s ultra-right, billionaire agenda. Trump ran a con game during the election. His real agenda is to destroy worker’s rights, deport millions of immigrant families, and pave the way for a complete corporate capitalist takeover by ending regulations to protect the environment, firing thousands of public sector workers, and transferring ever-larger parts of the National Treasury to the military industrial complex. He is 100 % behind Netanyahu’s genocidal war against the Palestinian and Arab people. The Trump victory in the 2024 election represents the complete failure of the Democratic Party to stop the rise of the ultra-right. In fact, they have contributed to it by adopting much of the program of the extreme right while embracing endless war. Instead of responding to the needs of the people, both the Democrats and the Republicans have moved further and further to the right. Trump’s agenda is the culmination of this right-ward spiral, and his administration will move to make major gains for the billionaire class at the expense of the millions of everyday people in the US and across the world.

There will be lots of Trump supporters in Washington D.C. on January 20th, but there will also be lots of radicals.

In 2016, radicals smashed windows and set vehicles on fire to protest Trump’s inauguration.

I expect much worse this time around.

Sadly, the violence on January 20th will only be a preview of the tremendous chaosthat is eventually coming to the streets of America.

There are literally hundreds of groups that are starting to organize a “resistance” to Trump, and they are not messing around.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

Get prepared for what is ahead by visiting some of our sponsors…

The Jase Case is more than an emergency medication supply. The right meds the moment you need them:

https://jasemedical.com/?rstr=22537

Protect your home and vehicle with EMP Shield:

https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=snyder50

Ready Hour Emergency Food:

https://www.readyhour.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=8&affid=109

My Patriot Supply:

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=109

InstaFire:

https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=109

AlexaPure:

https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=109

Camping Survival:

https://www.campingsurvival.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=7&affid=109