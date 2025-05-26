Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3hEdited

Russia will not stand for the continuous attacks that keep coming at her. NATO etc... doesn't want peace. It's a charade. So why should Russia give in?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
2hEdited

President Trump should focus his criticism on the Ukrainian Nazi leader Zelensky and his Azov led Nazi government. Instead of threatening Putin for responding to drone attacks on his helicopter.

If Trump truly believes he can win this war militarily then he's mentally unfit for command.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture