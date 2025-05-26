Is any hope of a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine about to slip away? President Trump just told reporters that he is “not happy with what Putin is doing”, and meanwhile approximately 50,000 Russian troops are positioned just across from Ukraine’s “fortress city” of Kharkiv. A major offensive in the direction of Ukraine’s second largest city would escalate the conflict to an entirely new level, and European leaders would go absolutely ballistic. So what would President Trump do in such a scenario?

Based on what he just told the press, it is clear that President Trump has lost patience with Vladimir Putin…

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Morristown, New Jersey before he boarded Air Force One and returned to Washington, D.C., Trump spoke about a range of topics as he fielded questions ranging from tariffs to manufacturing goals to Russia and Ukraine peace talks. “I’m not happy with what Putin is doing,” Trump said. “He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time. Always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.” “We’re in the middle of talking, and he’s shooting rockets into Kiev and other cities. I don’t like it at all,” he said, adding, “I don’t like what Putin is doing, not even a little bit. He’s killing people. Something happened to this guy, and I don’t like it.“

I have never heard Trump talk this way about Putin.

But I can understand why Trump is so frustrated. We are supposed to be trying to find a way to end this war, but the Russians just sent a massive wave of missiles and drones at Kyiv…

A massive Russian drone-and-missile attack targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other regions in the country for a second consecutive night, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens, officials said early Sunday. The scale of the onslaught was stunning — Russia hit Ukraine with 367 drones and missiles, making this the largest single attack of the more than three-years-long war, according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force. In all, Russia used 69 missiles of various types and 298 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones, he told The Associated Press.

I really wish that the Russians had not done this.

But the Russians are steaming mad at the Ukrainians because it appears that they tried to blast Vladimir Putin’s helicopter out of the sky…

Ukraine made an audacious bid to blast Vladimir Putin’s presidential helicopter out of the sky over Russia’s Kursk region last week, according to reports. Air force Major-General Yuri Dashkin said repeated military drone attacks were launched at the moment when the Russian leader made a rare visit close to the war zone. A Putin trip to Kursk region was previously reported as taking place on May 20. Dashkin said: “During the period when the President [Putin] was working in the Kursk region, the enemy launched an unprecedented attack with unmanned aerial vehicles. The air defence group in this area destroyed 46 aircraft-type [Ukrainian military drones].”

If another country tried to do a similar thing to President Trump, we would be extremely upset too.

Of course the corporate news outlets in the United States have barely said anything about this attempt on Putin’s life.

Overall, it is being reported that Ukraine sent “764 drones into Russian territory between Tuesday and Friday”…

It comes as both sides of the conflict have claimed an increase in drone strikes, with Moscow’s Foreign Ministry claiming that Ukraine launched 764 drones into Russian territory between Tuesday and Friday. On Saturday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed “some European nations led by the UK, France, Germany, and the EU leadership” for the increased level of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia.

Why can’t both sides just stop the drone attacks for a few weeks and give peace a chance?

Sadly, if the Russians send tens of thousands of troops toward Kharkiv, and chance for peace will probably be completely gone.

It is Ukraine’s second largest city, and Sky News is telling us that approximately 50,000 Russian troops have been “positioned just across the border from Kharkiv”…

Russian forces are reportedly gathering across the border from Ukraine’s “fortress city” – but why? After pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kursk, the Russian region they had occupied parts of for many months, what’s left of the 50,000-strong Russian force is positioned just across the border from Kharkiv.

Why would the Russians launch such an operation?

Don’t they understand how the western world would react?

Alex Jones is suggesting that the Russians would use an offensive toward Kharkiv as leverage to get Ukraine to sign a peace deal…

Major Ukraine War Escalation: 50,000 Russian troops are amassing near Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, in preparation for a major Russian offensive. Putin is clearly putting massive pressure on the Ukrainian dictator, Zelensky, to accept Russia’s demands and sign a peace deal.

I think that it is quite likely that this is what the Russians are thinking.

But in my opinion a major offensive toward Kharkiv would completely kill the peace talks. European leaders would go completely nuts and President Trump would become extremely angry with Vladimir Putin.

If President Trump ultimately concludes that there is no peaceful way to end this war, he will try to find a military way to win it.

Needless to say, that would bring us right to the brink of the unthinkable.

Unfortunately, Vladimir Putin has made it clear that Russian forces will soon be creating buffer zones in three Ukrainian border regions. The following is a direct quote from Putin…

I reiterate: this concerns the Kursk Region, the Bryansk Region, and the Belgorod Region, which have also suffered and continue to endure shelling. Moreover, the adversary typically targets objectives devoid of military significance: civilian infrastructure and people’s homes. The most recent events only confirm what I just said: drone attacks as well as sabotage and reconnaissance actions target civilian transport, including ambulances and agricultural machinery. Most of the casualties are women and children. As I said, a decision has been made to create a buffer security zone along the Russian border. Our Armed Forces are working on this now. They are also effectively suppressing enemy firing points.

So we know that Russian forces will be coming across the border.

But we don’t know if they will try to go all the way to Kharkiv.

If they do, that will fundamentally alter the trajectory of this conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel is “preparing for a potential multi-front war with Iran”…

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it is preparing for a potential multi-front war with Iran and its regional terror proxies amid stalled nuclear negotiations for a hostage release-ceasefire deal. A recent Israeli military drill, dubbed “Barak Tamir,” reportedly simulated preparedness for a multifront regional conflict. The exercise tested emergency coordination between civilian and military agencies, with a focus on protecting critical infrastructure and the home front, as the Iranian regime continues to openly call for Israel’s destruction. “This exercise was designed to refine coordination and improve the speed and quality of response during escalating scenarios,” an IDF spokesperson stated.

The IDF wouldn’t be “preparing” for such a conflict unless Israeli leaders felt like it was a very real possibility.

I have a feeling that things will soon get very “interesting” in the Middle East.

We live at a time when armed conflicts have been breaking out all over the globe. In fact, it is being reported that the number of armed conflicts that we witnessed last year was the highest that we have seen since World War II…

Last year, varying levels of conflict were reported across at least 50 different countries, from the civil war in Myanmar to extreme violence between drug cartels in Mexico, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED). Experts predict that the trend will probably continue throughout 2025 and beyond. Across the 50 countries, there were at least 56 active conflicts – one of the largest quantities since 1946 – “with fewer conflicts being resolved, either militarily or through peace agreements”, the Global Peace Index estimated.

There are many that believe that World War III has already begun.

But there are also many that believe that negotiations will be successful and world peace is just around the corner.

Without a doubt, global leaders will be making some critical decisions in the days ahead.

Let us hope that they make their choices wisely.

