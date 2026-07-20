It appears that we could soon witness a very serious escalation in the Middle East. As you will see below, President Trump is strongly considering “full-scale military operations” against Iran that would be “far more intense and extensive” than we have seen over the past couple of weeks. Since fighting has resumed, the U.S. has primarily been hitting targets in southern Iran along the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. This obviously hasn’t moved the Iranians in the right direction at all. Instead, the Iranians have escalated matters by targeting civilian infrastructure, and now the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has been closed by the Houthis. So now Trump has a decision to make. He could back down and try more diplomacy, or he could take the war against Iran to the next level.

According to Fox News, Trump is expected to make the decision on whether or not “to expand military operations against Iran” soon…

President Donald Trump is expected to decide in the coming days whether to expand military operations against Iran and return to full-scale combat, senior U.S. officials told Fox News on Monday. The officials stressed that no final decision has been made. If Trump orders a return to full-scale military operations, the campaign would be “far more intense and extensive” than the nine consecutive nights of U.S. airstrikes that began July 7, which have primarily targeted Iranian military assets linked to operations around the Strait of Hormuz, the officials said.

Preparations for an expanded campaign are already well underway.

In fact, more U.S. aircraft are being deployed to the region in anticipation of Trump’s decision…

According to Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, U.S. Central Command, (CENTCOM) would likely increase its military posture by deploying additional fighter aircraft, including F-16s and F-35s, as well as KC-135 aerial refueling tankers, in preparation for any decision by Trump to widen the campaign. The official also confirmed reports of additional U.S. military aircraft moving into the Middle East, describing the deployments as “preparatory” while military planners await a final decision from Trump.

Of course my readers already knew this.

In a previous article, I discussed the fact that dozens of U.S. refueling aircraft have been making their way to Israel.

If Trump does pull the trigger, the Israelis are ready to go too.

An Israeli defense official just told i24 News that operational plans have been “fully finalized”…

If the U.S. and Israel start bombing the living daylights out of Tehran, that will start a chain of events that could be hard to stop.

For now, the U.S. continues to strike targets across southern Iran.

In fact, U.S. Central Command just announced that bombing has begun for a 10th consecutive night…

It is still early, but explosions have already been reported in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island…

Explosions were audible in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island, both of which sit on the Strait of Hormuz and have been frequent targets of U.S. strikes, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency said.

Needless to say, the Iranians will retaliate.

During the past couple of nights, they have targeted desalination facilities, and this represents a very serious escalation…

Tens of millions of people in the Gulf rely on desalination for their drinking water. There are an estimated 5,000 desalination plants scattered around the Middle East, and the vast majority of the Gulf’s desalinated water comes from just 56 of these facilities. In Kuwait, roughly 90 percent of the country’s drinking water comes from desalination plants. Bahrain—which said one of its desalination plants was struck by Iran in March but not significantly damaged—is similarly dependent on these facilities for its drinking water. In Qatar, this number surges to 99 percent, meaning desalination plants are critical for keeping its population supplied with drinking water.

The Iranians have also been hitting U.S. military bases quite hard, and CBS News is reporting that close to 100 U.S. service members have been injured in recent days…

Nearly 100 American service members have been injured in multiple Iranian airstrikes on bases in the Middle East region this month, U.S. officials told CBS News. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the numbers in a statement to CBS News, saying almost 100 people “were deemed to have some degree of injury since July 7, 2026,” 96% of whom have returned to duty.

In addition to those that have been injured, U.S. Central Command has acknowledged that three service members were killed over the weekend.

President Trump is very angry about this, and he is pledging that the Iranians will pay for what they have done “many times over”…

President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that he’s directed military leaders to see that Iran pays for the death of each U.S. soldier “many times over.” “Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!” Mr. Trump wrote. “This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military.”

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Iranian missiles “have gotten faster and deadlier”, and everyone is wondering how this suddenly occurred.

Are the Russians or the Chinese helping Iran?

Just a little while ago, Trump threatened to slap 50 percent tariffs on any nation that is “supplying Military Weapons to Iran”…

Trump must be convinced that someone is supplying advanced weapons to Iran in order for him to make such a statement.

What is he not telling us?

It certainly would not be a surprise if the Russians are helping Iran, because we have been guiding hundreds of Ukrainian drones to their targets deep inside Russian territory…

MOSCOW has been blitzed by Ukraine’s biggest attack of the war so far – with dramatic clips showing 400 drones raining hell on Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. Extraordinary footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising over the Russian capital amid the onslaught – part of Volodymyr Zelensky’s endgame blitz. A critical oil depot in Podolsk and a key logistics hub called the Yuzhnye Vorota Industrial Park – located near Moscow’s Domodedovo airport – were among the targets.

We should not be helping the Ukrainians to do this, because the Russians consider us to be responsible for these attacks, and that puts us dangerously close to a shooting war with Russia.

If we keep going down the road that we are currently on, we could eventually find ourselves fighting multiple wars simultaneously.

One Iranian official is claiming that his government fully expects the U.S. to conduct a ground invasion of Iran…

Tehran has spent decades preparing for — and welcoming — a U.S. ground invasion, a senior Iranian official has claimed, as fresh explosions rocked the region on the eighth day of renewed U.S.-Iran strikes. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian American academic identified as a regime “mouthpiece,” also boasted that Tehran had just launched a “new missile” while decentralizing and burying its arsenal deep underground to withstand sustained American air campaigns. “The Americans are planning an invasion. I’m not saying it will necessarily happen. I’m not saying it will necessarily happen in the next few days. But they have plans for an invasion,” Marandi, who served as an advisor to Iran’s nuclear negotiation team during recent talks with the U.S. in Pakistan, said in an interview with political analyst Glenn Diesen.

Shockingly, that same official says that the Iranians actually want a ground invasion to happen because they believe that they would emerge victorious…

Marandi concluded by claiming that Tehran views a U.S. ground operation as the most direct path to ending the conflict on its own terms. “The Iranians — we discussed this during the 40-day war before on your show — when I said that the Iranians actually want the Americans to carry out a land invasion, and the same is true now, because they felt that if there was a land invasion, they would win,” he told Diesen.

The zealots that run Iran do not see the world the same way that westerners see the world.

Their theology actually causes them to look forward to chaos and war.

No matter what happens, they are convinced that they will be victorious in the end and that their version of Islam will conquer the globe.

If they die, they believe that they will be rewarded in the afterlife as martyrs.

If they live, they feel like they have been given the privilege of carrying on the fight.

Now we are locked in a brutal war with these guys, and there is no end in sight.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.