President Trump has just said that Iran will have about a “month” to make a deal. If you look at the calendar, about a month from now we will be very close to the end of Ramadan. I think that President Trump is hoping that the military preparations that the U.S. is making in the Middle East will convince Iran to make significant concessions. But the Iranians have repeatedly told us that they must be allowed to continue to enrich uranium and that there will be absolutely no negotiations regarding their ballistic missile program or their support for proxies in the region. So there is no way that a deal is going to happen. In the end, either President Trump will pull the trigger or the Israelis will go in alone.

Either way, it appears that a final showdown with Iran is coming.

With each passing day, we get closer to the fateful moment when the missiles will start flying.

We are being told that the U.S. buildup that we are witnessing in the Middle East right now is “unprecedented in scale”…

The pace of the US Air Force’s buildup of its air force in preparation for a strike on Iran continues to be unprecedented in scale. At least five KC-135R/T tanker aircraft took off from RAF Mildenhall, en route to southern Europe. They were deployed to support a flight of six F-35A Lightning II fighters belonging to “The Green Mountain Boys” squadron (158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard). The aircraft are being deployed from Lakenheath Air Base in the UK to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. According to air traffic monitoring data, the flow of military transport aircraft also remains high and covers several directions at once.

We have never seen anything quite like this before.

On top of everything else, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that another aircraft carrier strike group has been ordered to get ready to go to the Middle East…

The Pentagon has told a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare to deploy to the Middle East as the U.S. military readies for a potential attack on Iran, according to three U.S. officials. President Trump said Tuesday that he was weighing sending a second carrier to the Middle East to prepare for military action if negotiations with Iran failed. The order to deploy could be issued in a matter of hours, one of the officials said.

Adding another carrier to the mix will definitely raise tensions in the region.

According to the Journal, the most likely carrier to be deployed is the USS George H.W. Bush…

One of the officials said the Pentagon was readying a carrier to deploy in two weeks, likely from the U.S. East Coast. The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush is completing a series of training exercises off the coast of Virginia, and it could potentially expedite those exercises, officials say. The warship can launch and recover strike, electronic attack and reconnaissance aircraft. That includes carrier versions of the F-35 Lighting stealth fighter, according to a Navy official. The Wall Street Journal has previously reported any military strike inside Iran would likely use stealth aircraft, such as F-35 or F-22 Raptor jet fighters and B-2 Spirit bombers.

It is my belief that President Trump would prefer to avoid a shooting war with Iran.

After holding a three hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump stated that during the meeting he “insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated”…

I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues. There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

It would be wonderful if a deal could be made.

But the Iranians are absolutely determined to continue enriching uranium, and they won’t even talk about their ballistic missile program…

Iran has signaled it could limit its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, but has rejected the other demands, and that missiles would be a red line. “No one can make the slightest encroachment on our missiles,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday, according to Iranian media, “our missiles are not a subject of negotiation and will not be.”

That won’t fly with the Israelis.

Following his meeting with Trump, Netanyahu once again reaffirmed that any agreement with the Iranians must include limitations on Iran’s ballistic missile program…

“I do not hide my general skepticism about the possibility of reaching any agreement with Iran. However, I made it clear that if an agreement is reached, it must include the important components for us, for the State of Israel, and in my opinion also for the entire international community: not only the nuclear issue, but also the ballistic missiles and the Iranian proxies in the region.”

The Israelis have already made it very clear that they are prepared to attack Iran alone if necessary.

So there will be war no matter what Trump ultimately decides to do.

For now, Trump says that he is giving the Iranians a “month” to make a deal…

President Trump said Thursday that Iran would face a “very traumatic” moment if it doesn’t make a deal with the US “over the next month.” “We have to make a deal, otherwise it’s going to be very traumatic, very traumatic,” Trump told reporters at the White House — one day after he met privately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Asked about his timeline for an agreement to be reached, Trump said: “I guess over the next month.” “Phase two will be very tough for them,” he added. “I’m not looking for that.”

Why is Trump giving Iran a month?

Well, I think that he realizes that attacking Iran during the month of Ramadan would be deeply offensive to Muslims all over the world.

In just a few days, approximately a quarter of the entire population of the globe will begin celebrating Ramadan…

More than 2 billion Muslims worldwide will soon begin observing Ramadan with the sighting of the waxing crescent moon. During Ramadan, which begins in mid-February in 2026, Muslims focus on God-consciousness, self-reflection, and self-improvement as they fast, abstaining from food and water between sunrise and sunset.

This year, the first night of Ramadan is expected to start on the evening of February 17th…

According to Islamic Relief, the first night of Ramadan in 2026 is expected to happen on Tuesday evening, Feb. 17. As of Feb. 11, the start of Ramadan is approximately 6 days away. The holy month will last 29–30 days, until the sighting of the next waxing crescent moon.

The end of Ramadan will fall some time in the middle of March.

That roughly corresponds with the deadline that Trump has just given to Iran.

Interestingly, next month there will be a blood moon eclipse on Purim for the third year in a row too.

Will next month be the time when the Middle East erupts in flames, or will we get another reprieve?

The clock is ticking, and a global nightmare of epic proportions is right at the door.

