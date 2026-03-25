Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
1h

Keep decapitating the heads…wack-a-mole style…send Persia back to the camel age if that’s what it takes.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
13m

One very big correction is needed here. Iran does not have sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, the vessel traffic scheme lanes thru the Strait are Omani waters. What they have is de facto control due to their threats to sink every ship that does not bow the knee and pay the fee to pass thru the Strait.

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