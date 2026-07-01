Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9h

I think things are going just as planned.

They seek the destruction of the present system, including the part that oil is needed for everything and also the whole world goes into famine mode.

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
9h

Don’t worry if this escalated into WW3

We can blame it on Biden !!!!

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