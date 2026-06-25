Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
6h

"According to the Wall Street Journal, the Iranians plan to make about 40 billion dollars a year by holding the global economy hostage…"

Now the Iranians are the demons. Let's remember who started this charade of a war in the first place. That guy that clearly features in the epstein records. Right on cue for trashing the planet and usher in their (old) world order.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
3h

Strike a deal with Russia. Let’s stop pretending like our sanctions are hurting them. Bring them back into the western world’s fold. Then maybe we can help them wrap up this Ukraine thing.

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