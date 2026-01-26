When there is rioting in the streets, it is the responsibility of all politicians to calm people down. If we are going to have a civilized nation, we must resolve our differences peacefully. So when there is violence in the streets like we are witnessing in Minnesota right now, for the good of the country our leaders need to call for peace. But instead of doing that, some top Democrats are choosing to stir things up even more. This is exceedingly irresponsible, and a lot more people could end up dying as a result.

There is a very important question about the crisis in Minnesota that most people are not asking.

When Alex Pretti died, what was ICE trying to do?

The answer is that ICE was attempting to deport an illegal immigrant with a criminal record that had been involved in domestic violence…

The accused criminal migrant in the operation that resulted in the shooting death of a Minneapolis anti-ICE protester Saturday has been identified as illegal alien Jose Huerta-Chuma. Huerta-Chuma, of Ecuador, was arrested by Department of Homeland Security officers on Saturday and apprehended for driving without a license, according to Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino and the Washington Times. Huerta-Chuma’s criminal record includes charges for domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and driving without a license, federal authorities said.

The mainstream media isn’t even talking about this.

Alex Pretti never should have been there.

He needlessly died trying to prevent the feds from deporting a violent domestic predator.

It is time for top Democrats to tell the rioters to go home.

If there are concerns about the tactics that ICE is using, they need to be addressed using legal means.

Civil conflict is not good for the country, but some top Democrats continue to stir the pot.

For example, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the left to “mobilize against what we know is wrong”…

Do not let this administration intimidate you out of using your First Amendment right to organize and mobilize against what we know is wrong. We must remember: we outnumber them. We can’t allow them to divide us. We must stay united to fight for a better future for all of us.

Physically impeding federal law enforcement officers from legally doing their jobs is against the law.

Any politician that calls for protesters to do that is stoking rebellion against the federal government.

When AOC stated that “we outnumber them”, she was suggesting something very sinister.

I don’t think that she even understands how far over the line she has gone.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is using rhetoric that is even more heated…

More incitement came from Minnesota Representative and Squad member Ilhan Omar, who posted the video to X and wrote that it appears to be “an execution by immigration enforcement.” “I am absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled that federal agents murdered another member of our community. It is beyond shameful these federal agents are targeting our residents instead of protecting them,” she wrote, lying for maximum effect to target ICE agents. She went on to claim that the incident “isn’t isolated or accidental,” and charged that the Trump administration is “trying to beat us into submission rather than protect us.” “This administration cannot continue violating constitutional rights under the guise of immigration enforcement. ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately,” Omar wrote. “Their presence is terrorizing our communities, violating rights, and taking lives with zero accountability.”

Federal officials certainly did not “target” Alex Pretti.

It was actually the other way around.

Alex Pretti was there to physically confront federal officials and prevent them from doing their jobs.

If he would have just allowed them to do their jobs he would still be alive today.

Of course many top Democrats are putting all of the blame on ICE officers and are putting none of the blame on the protesters. In fact, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz just held a press conference in which he compared the Trump administration’s immigration policies to Nazi Germany…

‘We believe in law and order in this state. In this state, we believe in peace, and we believe that Donald Trump needs to pull these 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota before they kill another person.’ During the press conference, Walz compared America’s immigration laws to Nazi Germany, saying: ‘Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota.’

He knows that this kind of talk is going to stir people up even more.

But I think that is what he wants.

You would think that someone like Barack Obama would take a more sober approach, but even he is choosing to stir things up…

Obama placed the blame for Pretti’s death, along with the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in the same city, squarely on the shoulders of the ICE and Border Patrol officers involved, and with Trump administration officials who have defended them. The Democrat politician said the federal agents caused the deaths by using ’embarrassing, lawless and cruel tactics’ which have endangered US citizens. He also slammed government officials for being ‘eager to escalate the situation while offering public explanations for the shooting that aren’t informed by any serious investigations – and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence’.

We now have a situation where neither side intends to back down.

The Trump administration cannot afford to back down now because allowing the rioters in Minnesota to win would make President Trump look very weak, and that is something that the White House is desperate to avoid.

And the protesters have absolutely no intention of backing down after the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Instead, they are gearing up for the next round of the fight.

So more people are going to get hurt.

In Washington, we could actually see a government shutdown by the end of this week because some Senate Democrats are vowing not to vote for any bill that contains funding for ICE…

The U.S. government is nearing the brink of a partial shutdown by the end of the week after federal immigration agents shot and killed a U.S. citizen in Minnesota on Saturday, the second such incident this month. The Senate is set to vote this week on a massive House-passed $1.2 trillion package to fund the Department of Homeland Security, along with a wide swath of government, before the Jan. 30 deadline. But the shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis is now threatening to derail the funding package as a growing chorus of Democrats warns they will oppose it unless funding for the Department of Homeland Security is stripped out.

This is a very serious situation.

It takes 60 votes for a bill to advance in the Senate, and Chuck Schumer knows that he is holding all the cards…

The rapidly escalating opposition to the measure, which includes $64.4 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including $10 billion for ICE, amplified the likelihood of a partial government shutdown at the end of the month. The legislation requires the support of Democrats to muster the 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster and advance in the Senate. “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the D.H.S. funding bill is included,” Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, said in a statement, calling what is unfolding in Minnesota “appalling” and “unacceptable in any American city.”

Now that Schumer has drawn a line in the sand, it is unclear how this crisis is going to be resolved any time soon.

President Trump is certainly not going to give Schumer what he wants.

Instead, I believe that President Trump may soon invoke the Insurrection Act.

In a very long post on Truth Social, President Trump actually accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz of “inciting Insurrection”…

This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do! Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!

I think that Trump used the word “insurrection” very purposely.

I think that he is starting to lay the groundwork for invoking the Insurrection Act.

Of course once that happens, I expect the left to raise things to another level as well.

By the time this crisis is ultimately over, I anticipate that we will actually see martial law in major U.S. cities.

That is an outcome that we should be working very hard to avoid, but unfortunately both sides are boiling with anger right now.

