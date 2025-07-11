If the public knew the truth, would it destroy the largest “too big to fail” bank in the United States?

Just imagine what would happen to our financial system if millions of people suddenly started pulling money out of our biggest bank.

Needless to say, it would create a state of total chaos.

If you enjoy “deep dives” that go behind the headlines, you are really going to be interested in what I have to share with you today. I often try to find something extra special to share with my paid subscribers as a way to say “thank you” for supporting my work. Without the paid subscribers I would not be able to do what I do, and exclusive articles such as this are one of the ways that I show my appreciation.

To me, the Epstein case is a critical test of legitimacy for our entire system.

We know that powerful men were sexually abusing large numbers of underage girls.

And we also know that the biggest bank in the United States had a very, very close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.