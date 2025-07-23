Why does everything that happens in Washington have to be so complicated? If our leaders want to discover the truth about Jeffrey Epstein, they should just follow the money. If you follow the money, that will lead to the victims. If you talk to the victims, that will lead you to the perpetrators. It really is that simple.

According to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, a file on Epstein exists that details “4,725 wire transfers and almost $1.1 billion flowing through just one of his banks”…

Big news from my investigators on Epstein’s sex trafficking operation: the Trump administration has an Epstein file detailing 4,725 wire transfers and almost $1.1 billion flowing through just one of his banks. Hundreds of millions more through others.

Why can’t we know what is in that file?

Wyden says that among the 4,725 transactions that are “payments to women from Belarus, Russia and Turkmenistan”…

The Oregon senator’s three-year-long investigation revealed a SAR on Epstein submitted in 2019 by JPMorgan for $1.1 billion, the Times reported. The report included a total of 4,700 transactions dating back more than a decade, including payments to women from Belarus, Russia and Turkmenistan. Wyden’s team found documents showing the next largest was by Deutsche Bank for about $400 million, followed by Bank of New York Mellon for $378 million and then Bank of America.

I am sure that these big banks are very frustrated that all of this information is in the news again.

Eight of Epstein’s victims alleged that JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank knew that Epstein and his powerful friends were abusing underage girls, and those banks shelled out millions of dollars to make their lawsuit go away…

Some of Epstein’s victims shared the same sentiments. In 2023, they signed a $290 million settlement with JPMorgan and $75 million with Deutsche Bank after alleging the banks disregarded early signs of potential sex trafficking, according to the Times.

Those victims must have had a very strong case to get those banks to agree to such massive settlements.

Why isn’t the government interested in talking to those victims?

Of course there were countless other victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, and a file that is located in the Treasury Department could lead investigators right to them. The following comes from the official website of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee…

Somewhere in the Treasury Department, locked away in a cabinet drawer, is a big Epstein file that’s full of actionable information — “follow the money” details about his financing and operations that await investigation. Last year, the Biden administration allowed Finance Committee investigators to look at portions of the file in person over at the Treasury building. Here is some of what it says. Treasury’s Epstein file details 4,725 wire transfers adding up to nearly $1.1 billion flowing in and out of just ONE of Epstein’s bank accounts. If you ask me, that’s 4,725 potential lines of investigation right there. Hundreds of millions more flowed through other accounts — that’s even more to investigate. The file shows Epstein used multiple Russian banks, which are now under sanctions, to process payments related to sex trafficking. A lot of the women and girls he targeted came from Russia, Belarus, Turkey and Turkmenistan. You shudder to think about the kinds of people who must have been involved in trafficking these women and girls out of those countries and into Epstein’s web of abuse. Again, these are all potential leads the Department of Justice ought to be digging into. This is about years and years of international sex trafficking. None of this is a hoax. None of it is a scam.

Boom.

This is the key to the entire case.

It sounds like that file alone could blow this entire scandal wide open.

So let’s see it, because the American people deserve the truth.

The American people also deserve to hear from Ghislaine Maxwell, and I think that the fact that government investigators will soon be talking to her is a promising sign…

The Department of Justice said Tuesday it has reached out to Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell for a meeting amid backlash over the administration’s handling of files related to Epstein. “Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an X post. Blanche added in a statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media that if “Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.” Blanche said he anticipates meeting with Maxwell soon.

Of course what we would really like to see is Maxwell testifying in front of Congress.

That may happen at some point, because the House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee just voted to subpoena her…

Republicans voted to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice and longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell, teeing up a public spectacle on the financier’s sordid crimes in a move that could anger Donald Trump. Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee – who has regularly bucked Trump’s agenda – pushed to have Maxwell subpoenaed after accusing the administration of hiding the full Epstein files. He wants Maxwell to spill all on the details of Epstein’s crimes in a public setting so nothing remains shrouded in secrecy.

Can you imagine what would happen if Maxwell started naming names during a congressional hearing?

That would be insane.

But we shouldn’t expect anything to happen for a while, because the House of Representatives will be shutting down for summer break early in order to avoid the Epstein mess for the time being…

House Republican leaders have canceled Thursday’s legislative session, deciding instead to recess after wrapping up business on Wednesday, according to Axios. The House was originally scheduled to wrap up business on Thursday before heading out for a five-week August recess. But following eruptions within the GOP over how to handle the Epstein documents—and Massie’s discharge petition—leadership decided to flee town a day early, canceling Thursday’s session entirely. The chamber is not expected to return until September. According to Axios, Massie’s petition now has over 10 Republican signatures—enough to bypass the Speaker and bring the measure to a vote.

I thought that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson wanted “full transparency” on Epstein.

What changed?

If members of Congress try to block the release of information related to this case, that is just going to make voters angry.

It is in everyone’s best interest to release all the evidence and let the chips fall where they may.

We want the truth about Epstein, and we aren’t going to stop until we get it.

