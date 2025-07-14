So is this how it all ends? I don’t even know how to describe the emotions that I am feeling right now. There was so much hope a few months ago that there would be peace, but both sides appear completely uninterested in making substantial compromises at this point. Instead, both sides are poised to dramatically escalate the war. If we continue going down this path, it isn’t going to end well. For decades, our leaders have been conducting war game scenarios in which a conflict in Ukraine leads to a nuclear war. Now a conflict in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war for real. I feel like I am watching a slow-motion train wreck happen without any way to stop it. It really is quite a sickening feeling.

We have a very limited window of opportunity to make peace with the Russians, and we are totally blowing it.

In February, I specifically warned that President Trump must not resort to threatening the Russians over the war in Ukraine because it would backfire severely.

When I woke up today, I learned that is exactly what Trump has decided to do.

Trump has issued a very ominous ultimatum. If Russia does not end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the U.S. will impose “very severe tariffs” on all nations that do business with Russia. In addition, Trump has approved a massive new weapons package for Ukraine…

Trump announced July 14 that the United States is sending weapons to NATO, which plans to transfer the equipment to Ukraine, and also threatened steep tariffs aimed at impacting Russia’s ability to finance the war. Trump said that the United States would put secondary tariffs on countries that do business with Russia if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days. “We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” Trump said.

The deadline that Trump has set falls in September, which I found to be very interesting.

If Russia does not end the war in Ukraine by the deadline, and that is very unlikely to happen, Trump says that all countries that do business with Russia will be hit with 100 percent tariffs…

“We’re going to be doing secondary tariffs if we don’t have a deal within 50 days. It’s very simple,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “And they’ll be at 100%.” “We are very unhappy, I am, with Russia,” the president explained.

China does a tremendous amount of business with Russia.

Are we going to hit the Chinese with 100 percent tariffs?

That would not be good for our economy at all.

Much more importantly, the enormous new weapons package that Trump is sending to Ukraine will significantly escalate the conflict.

It is being reported that the U.S. will sell approximately 10 billion dollars in weapons to European countries, and those European countries will turn around and distribute those weapons to Ukraine.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, nations all over Europe are very eager to participate in the “first wave” of this program…

Rutte, who said the decision was built on the “tremendous success” of last month’s NATO summit when nearly every nation in the alliance agreed to increase their defense spending to reach 5% of their nation’s GDP, called the move “logical.” “This is again European nations standing up,” Rutte added. “I’ve been in contact with many countries, I can tell you at this moment Germany, massively, but also Finland and Denmark and Sweden and Norway, we have the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Canada – they all want to be part of this. “And this is only the first wave. There will be more,” Rutte confirmed. “So what we will do is work through the NATO systems to make sure that we know what Ukrainians need.”

This isn’t going to end the war.

It is just going to make it even worse.

Apparently this new aid for Ukraine will likely include long-range missiles that will be capable of striking targets deep inside Russian territory…

Now, two sources tell Axios that it’s likely a new weapons package will include long-range missiles capable of attacking deep inside Russia to include Moscow. They noted that a final decision hadn’t been made. “Trump is really pissed at Putin. His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive,” warmongering South Carolina Sen. Lindsey told Axios.

At the end of 2024, the Biden administration brought us right to the brink of nuclear war by allowing the Ukrainians to fire long-range missiles provided by the United States deep into Russian territory.

Now we are going to do it again?

Are we mad?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy certainly sounds like he can’t wait to get his hands on the long-range missiles that are coming…

Ukrainian forces will continue targeting Russian troops and doing everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory, including preparing new long-range strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “Our units will continue to destroy the enemy and do everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory. We are preparing our new long-range strikes,” Zelenskyy said.

According to a decorated British Army commander named Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the plan is for Ukraine to receive long-range missiles that “can strike Moscow”…

Mr de Bretton-Gordon told The Sun: “These weapons can strike Moscow – over 400 miles from the border. That allows the Ukrainians to strike drone factory production and ammunition sites, and others. “So this will have both psychological as well as physical effects. “People in Moscow will realise that they potentially could be targeted. “And when you also add to it the American bombings on Iranian sites that were supposed to be impregnable, it shows that American missile and drone technology rather superior to the Russian air defence system.”

Let me ask you a question.

If another country launched long-range missiles at Washington D.C. and New York City, what would we do?

The answer to that question is obvious.

If long-range missiles provided by the United States start falling in Moscow, the Russians will respond very forcefully.

In fact, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon has openly admitted that the Russians have already been strongly considering the use of nuclear weapons…

In a Telegraph op-ed, the former Colonel and expert on weapons of mass destruction stated: “The fact that Putin and his gangsters have threatened nuclear attack continuously since the wider war in Ukraine began suggests they are thinking about it in detail.” The former Colonel expressed concern over the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, stating: “As three days have become three years plus, they may think they can finish off Ukraine quickly with tactical nukes and we would not react.”

We are playing with fire.

Meanwhile, the government of the Philippines is quietly coordinating with Taiwan in anticipation of a coming war with China…

Faced with intensifying Chinese encroachment at sea, the Philippines increasingly sees its national security as intertwined with that of Taiwan and is quietly ramping up both formal and informal engagement with the self-governing island, including on security, according to government officials, defense analysts and diplomats here. This marks a significant departure from Manila’s conservative approach toward Taiwan and could pave the way for the Philippines, a U.S. treaty ally, to play a bigger role if China makes good on its threats to invade Taiwan. “Any force projection of China within our area is a matter of extreme concern,” Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said in an interview Thursday.

And we are being told that Israel is preparing for the next time that it will strike Iran…

-In a recent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Trump, while preferring a diplomatic solution, did not object to Israel’s readiness to launch further strikes. -This stance comes as Israeli intelligence believes Iran could still recover a significant amount of near-bomb-grade uranium from the damaged Isfahan site. -The situation has created a high-stakes standoff, with Washington leveraging the threat of future attacks to push Tehran toward a deal, while an unconvinced Israel prepares to act alone if necessary.

In my new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next”, I specifically warn about war with Russia, war with China, and war in the Middle East.

And I have warned about these wars over and over again in my articles.

But sometimes I feel like I am banging my head into a brick wall because most people don’t seem to get it.

This isn’t a game.

Decisions that are being made right now will greatly alter the course of human history, and hundreds of millions of lives are hanging in the balance.

