The tyrants in Iran have found a way to “control” the nationwide protests that have been threatening the regime. Heavily armed security forces are literally going into the streets and gunning down thousands of protesters. It appears that what we are witnessing is the worst slaughter of protesters in Iranian history. Thousands of other protesters are being arrested, and many of them will never be seen again. So now everyone is watching to see what President Trump will do. He promised to intervene if the Iranians didn’t stop killing protesters, and the Iranians responded to that threat by slaughtering vast numbers of them. The next move is Trump’s, and there are lots of signs that indicate that he is about to bring down the hammer.

Time Magazine is reporting that it appears that the number of protesters that have been gunned down by the regime in Iran “now reaches into the thousands”…

Fears are growing that the number of protesters killed by Iranian security forces now reaches into the thousands. Despite an internet blackout, cell phone footage has emerged of truck-mounted machine guns strafing residential streets, hospitals swamped by shooting victims, and a morgue overwhelmed by hundreds of bodies after only the first night of assaults. To account for what it called a “significant” death toll, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday raised the specter of ISIS, claiming in a statement that slain protesters were terrorists hired by Israel and the U.S. Two days earlier, a Guard official on state-controlled television had warned that anyone venturing into the street should be prepared to “take a bullet.”

Iranian security forces have guns and the protesters do not.

So when the shooting begins, the protesters have no way to fight back.

One group is estimating that approximately 6,000 protesters have been slaughtered so far…

However, starting with reports from a handful of Tehran hospitals, an informal, expatriate group of academics and professionals calculated that protester deaths could have reached 6,000 through Saturday. The calculation does not include bodies carried by authorities not to hospitals but directly to morgues—such as the hundreds lain on the floors and parking lot of the Kahrizak Forensic Center, outside the capital. According to a social media post, the scene shows only bodies killed on Thursday night.

There was no way that the regime in Iran was going to go down without a fight.

And they are actually broadcasting footage of dead protesters wrapped in body bags in an attempt to intimidate the remaining protesters…

In an unusual move, meanwhile, Iran’s state-controlled media aired video on Sunday showing mass casualties in and outside a morgue in a Tehran suburb. The video shared widely online shows dozens of bodies outside the morgue, which CBS News has geolocated to the southern Tehran suburb of Kahrizak. The bodies were wrapped in black bags, and people can be seen grieving and searching for their loved ones at the site.

That is so sick.

The lunatics that are running Iran are showing the whole world exactly how evil they have become.

In Shiraz, so many people are coming in with gunshot wounds that doctors are only able to treat “those thought likeliest to survive”…

A Shiraz hospital told journalist Solmaz Eikdar of the Iran Wire news site that it was too overwhelmed by gunshot patients to admit any other kind of patient and that it was doing triage to treat those thought likeliest to survive. In Rasht, on the coast of the Caspian Sea, residents were ordered to remain indoors under what amounts to martial law, Eikdar told TIME. She said her reporting from hospitals in that city, in Tehran, and in Shiraz confirmed at least 1,000 deaths.

This is the moment that will decide whether the regime in Iran stands or falls.

And the protesters clearly understand that they cannot overthrow the regime alone…

‘The regime is using real guns and bullets… my friend got shot in the stomach. We are hoping for US and Israeli intervention. Without them we cannot succeed,’ he added. Another Iranian tells the Daily Mail that people are being killed with or without weapons. ‘They shut the internet down so that the world can’t see their brutality. We are being murdered by our own government,’ one texted.

If there is no outside intervention, the revolution will fail and thousands of Iranian protesters will have shed their blood for nothing.

But if President Trump attacks Iran, it could spark an apocalyptic conflict in the Middle East.

So what will President Trump choose?

On Sunday, he told the press that he was considering “some very strong options”…

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran is “starting to” cross U.S. red lines, citing reports of civilian deaths and warning that any attack on American interests would be met with overwhelming force as his administration weighs what he called “very strong options.” Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Palm Beach, Florida, back to Washington, D.C., after being asked whether Iran had crossed a threshold that would trigger a response. “They’re starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed,” the president said. “These are violent — if you call them leaders, I don’t know if they’re leaders or just if they rule through violence. And, we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination.”

It has been reported that he is considering both military and non-military options.

On Monday, one of those non-military options was implemented…

Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Needless to say, this will not cause the overthrow of the Iranian regime.

And since China does lots of business with Iran, this means that everything coming across the Pacific Ocean from China will now be slapped with an additional 25 percent tariff.

So this is going to make Chinese goods even more expensive for U.S. consumers, and the Chinese are going to be even angrier with us than they were before.

In addition to the new tariffs, we are also being told that airstrikes are very much on the table…

“One thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Jan. 12. “And airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief.”

I do not think that airstrikes are imminent, but I am sure that they will be discussed when Trump meets with Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine tomorrow…

Politico reports that Trump will hold another meeting tomorrow with Rubio, Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine along with other top leaders to weigh options. Trump cautioned that military action could still come before any diplomatic sit-down if conditions on the ground deteriorate further. ‘A meeting is being set up,’ Trump told reporters, but warned, ‘We may have to act before a meeting.’ Trump confirmed he is receiving hourly intelligence updates as the administration weighs its next move.

I think that the direction that things are heading will become a lot clearer after that meeting.

The Iranians are insisting that they “do not want war”, and they are even offering to negotiate with the United States…

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is ready for negotiations with the U.S. based on “mutual respect,” but added that the government is also prepared for war. “We do not want war, but we are completely prepared for it — even more prepared than before the previous war,” told a group of foreign diplomats in a televised meeting in Tehran, CNN reported. “The reason is clear: the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war, so that our enemies do not once again fall into miscalculation.”

Of course what the Iranians are really saying is that they do not want the U.S. to interfere while they conduct a mass slaughter of innocent protesters.

That is why they suddenly want to “negotiate”.

It is all about buying time.

But time may be running out for the Iranians.

A Polymarket account that has made a huge amount of money by betting on military action against Iran in the past has just placed another very large wager…

A Polymarket account, which has sparked rumors of insider information after successfully gambling on Israeli and US military operations over the last six months, placed a new, high stakes wager on war with Iran by month’s end. The account, now renamed Rundeep, joined the current-events-based gambling website in June 2025 and has racked up over $154,219 while wagering exclusively on Israeli and US military actions. The biggest win came on June 13 — days after the account was made — with Rundeep making more than $128,700 betting that Israel would take military action against Iran.

There is speculation that whoever has been making these winning bets has access to inside information.

And now this particular account is betting that Israel will attack Iran prior to the end of this month…

Now, Rundeep has bet a total of $15,517.18 that Israel will attack Iran before Jan. 31, the Polymarket account history revealed. In the past week, the odds of the attack occurring were placed as low as 16%, but after several viral X posts exposed the account, the odds have shot up, now sitting at a 35% chance that Israel will attack the Islamic Republic by the end of the month.

We won’t have to wait long to see if this individual is correct or not.

It is also a troubling sign that all U.S. citizens are being instructed to leave Iran immediately…

Of course the U.S. has not had an actual physical embassy in Iran for a very long time.

But the French do, and it is interesting to note that they have just pulled all non-essential staff out of the country.

It certainly feels like something big is coming, and the guys at the Pentagon are ordering a lot more pizza than normal right now…

I don’t think that we will see airstrikes within the next 24 hours.

But I would definitely encourage everyone to stay tuned.

If President Trump gives the green light for U.S. airstrikes, the Iranians will start firing off missiles at Israeli cities.

And once that happens, it will mean all-out war.

Everything that has been going on in the Middle East for the last five decades has been leading up to this.

Now a time of reckoning is at hand, and global events are about to go completely haywire.

