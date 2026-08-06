Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alfred Kuntz's avatar
Alfred Kuntz
11h

The natural results of a fiat currency approaching its intrinsic worth of zero. A man making 1 dollar an hour working 8 hours a day, 5 days a week could theoretically have been paid in 160 quarters with a composition of 90% silver. Each of those quarters would be worth roughly $11.25 today. That's 45 dollars an hour today for what was then an unskilled entry level job. 1800 dollars per week in todays wages.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
11h

More articles like this one please. You really don't need to write about every hurricane and hail storm. This one actually resonated with me, and I feel a bit smarter for reading it. Thank you

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture