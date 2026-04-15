Day after day, the mainstream media assures us that we are right on the verge of peace in the Middle East. But the Great Middle East War has been raging since October 7th, 2023, and as I will explain in this article there will never be peace in the Middle East as long as the Shiite regime in Tehran is still standing. Of course we have also been subjected to endless headlines about a potential end to the war in Ukraine, but it has been raging since early 2022 with no end in sight. On top of everything else, apparently preparations are now being made for a major U.S. military operation in Cuba. There is certainly nothing wrong with being optimistic, but the media voices that are constantly crying out “peace, peace” when there is no peace are going to be deeply disappointed.

If peace in the Middle East is right around the corner, why is the Washington Post reporting that thousands of additional U.S. troops will shortly be deployed to the region?…

The Pentagon is sending thousands of additional troops into the Middle East in the coming days, as the Trump administration attempts to pressure Iran into a deal that could end the weeks-long conflict there while considering the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations if a fragile ceasefire does not hold, U.S. officials said. The forces moving into the region include about 6,000 troops aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and several warships escorting it, said current and former officials, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military movements. About 4,200 others with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and its embarked Marine Corps task force, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are expected to arrive near the end of the month. The infusion of firepower appears likely to coalesce with warships already in the Middle East just as the two-week ceasefire is set to expire April 22. The troops will join the estimated 50,000 personnel that the Pentagon has said are involved in operations countering Iran.

At first glance, this wouldn’t seem to make any sense at all.

If the Iranians are desperate to make a deal and are about to give us everything that we want, why would the Pentagon be preparing for ground operations on Iranian soil…

Of course the truth is that the Iranians are not desperate to make a deal.

A lot of the rumors that we see in the mainstream media about a potential peace deal are just wishful thinking.

Instead of being willing to compromise, the Iranians have already publicly told us what they intend to do if the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports does not end.

The Iranians are convinced that they have more leverage than the United States does, and they are not afraid to fight until they get what they want.

And even though the Chinese just keep denying it, more evidence continues to emerge that they have been providing assistance to Iran…

Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite, giving the Islamic Republic a new capability to target U.S. military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The TEE-01B satellite, built and launched by Chinese company Earth Eye Co, was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force in late 2024 after it was launched into space from China, the report said citing leaked Iranian military documents. The Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to monitor major U.S. military sites, the newspaper said, citing time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery and orbital analysis. The images were taken in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, FT said.

The Russians have been helping Iran too.

I think that the Trump administration would really like for this war to end so that they can declare victory and move on to something else.

But as long as Iran has a stranglehold on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, that isn’t going to happen.

Meanwhile, the head of the Mossad is telling us that the war with Iran will only be over “when this radical regime is replaced”…

The Mossad intelligence agency operated “in the heart of Tehran” during the recent US-Israeli campaign against Iran, Mossad Director David Barnea says at a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony. “We brought precise intelligence to the Air Force, and we hit missiles that threatened Israel,” he says. “But our mission has yet to be completed,” adds the spy chief. “We didn’t think that this mission would be completed immediately with the end of the battles. But we planned intensively for our campaign to continue and achieve results even in the period after the strikes in Tehran.” Mossad’s responsibility in the matter, he says, will end “only when this radical regime is replaced.”

Israel is going to work for as long as it takes to bring the Shiite regime in Tehran down for good.

And even though a “ceasefire” is currently in place, we continue to see large explosions in Iran.

In fact, just last evening a car bomb violently exploded near a security checkpoint in Tehran…

On the evening of April 14, a car bomb exploded in Tehran’s District 10, specifically in the Jeyhun neighborhood. According to initial reports from media outlets such as Fars and Tasnim, the vehicle contained three “sound bombs,” two of which detonated while the third was neutralized. These outlets raised the possibility of additional explosive packages remaining on site and urged citizens to avoid the area. An hour after the news broke, the commander of IRGC District 10 was quoted as stating that a “limited explosion” had been carried out by “traitorous and sell-out elements” and resulted in no casualties. However, it was later revealed that two “handmade liquid gas-based” explosive packages detonated near a security checkpoint, leaving three people injured.

The Israelis are working with resistance groups inside Iran to fight against the regime.

That is going to continue to happen no matter what kind of “deals” the U.S. and Iran may make in the days ahead.

In other words, President Trump has no control over when the conflict between Israel and Iran will end.

Of course Israel and Hezbollah have continued to fight during this “ceasefire” as well…

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah has continued after Israel and Lebanon held direct talks in Washington aimed at easing the conflict. On Wednesday, Israeli strikes hit two vehicles on the coastal highway south of Beirut, near the towns of Saadiyat and Jiyeh and outside Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds. Videos from one scene showed a burned-out van, with first responders working to extinguish the flames and recover human remains. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. In northern Israel, a man was wounded in the town of Tamra after Hezbollah launched about 30 rockets across the border, according to medics and the military.

Hezbollah knows that it is in a fight to survive.

That makes it a very dangerous enemy.

If Hezbollah does something really stupid, it will inevitably be blamed on Iran, and that would just cause the war in the Middle East to escalate even more.

The same thing could be said about the Houthis.

I know that a lot of people out there are desperately hoping for some sort of a major deal that will bring peace to the region.

But from where I am sitting, it wouldn’t take much to dramatically escalate the fighting.

And just in case the crisis in the Middle East wasn’t enough, now another enormous bombshell has been dropped.

USA Today is reporting that the Pentagon is getting ready for a major military operation on Cuban soil…

Military planning for a possible Pentagon-led operation in Cuba is quietly ramping up, in case President Donald Trump gives an order to intervene there, USA TODAY has learned. Two sources familiar with the order spoke to USA TODAY on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak to media. The directives appear to be an escalation of recent tensions between the U.S. and Cuba that began in January when the Trump administration curbed oil shipments to Cuba as part of a broader campaign to force sweeping political changes on the communist-run island.

Are you kidding me?

This isn’t a time of peace.

This is a time of war.

We are already in the midst of World War III, but most people don’t realize it yet.

When the vast majority of the population finally does realize what is happening, the disappointment that they are going to feel will be extremely bitter.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.