Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Hezekiah's avatar
Hezekiah
1h

Netanyahu is Captain Ahab, and Iran is Moby Dick.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

So who is disappointed!????!!!!!

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