Ray Cunningham
3h

I believe the Hegelian didactic of anti- thesis or reaction will lead to a heightened chaotic desperation for peace and then we will get the relief of synthesis or solution when the White Horse of Rev. 6 comes. Before the Anti-Christ appears the Thief (Jesus Christ) will appear in the heavens and the saints of God will be taken home. You see the rapture in 1 Thess. 4:13-18 and the tim , when they say peace and safety in 1 Thess 5.

We live in a time of rumors of wars and wars, a time of great geological stresses. We live in a time of singularity and WWlll in sight.

I’m ready to meet Christ while some are looking for the synthesis and the false Christ. I warn you that the Red Horse follows on the heels of the White Horse. Then the Gog and Magog war in the period of peace turned to war.

Things will look bad till the false peace and then the world will be judged like never before.

Are you ready to meet Jesus Christ? Have you trusted in His death, burial and resurrection for your sins?

The Lamb of God who came to die for our sins, will come as the Lion of the tribe of Judah to judge the world.

Puddin Tain
4h

“𝘐 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘢 𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘢.”

Zelenskyy was with several EU leaders when they all telephoned Mr Trump about the developments. The fact that Mr Trump tried to look like he had anything to do with the process is just typically pathetic of him.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2025/05/10/zelenskyy-and-european-leaders-offer-russia-30-day-ceasefire-in-call-with-trump-during/

