Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
3h

We live in one of the major corn and soybean producing states. Our weather here has been really crazy. We had hot weather up until this last week when we had a cold front rip through and dump 4-6 inches of water over night with high winds. It's been in the 50-70's here all week. But yesterday the wind direction changed and it started warming up and today it's up to 100 and extremely high humidity. So without air conditioning we would be miserable. We had our electricity go out for three hours a few days ago due to the high winds. It went out again the next morning as crews were cleaning up the storm damage and a tree fell on a power line. Just grateful for power during the high temperatures. I think prayer is about all we have right now! Those of us that pray better wake up and start praying!!!

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

As if anyone has any idea what to do about it.

smh

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