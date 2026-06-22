Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1
2hEdited

Info from two upstanding organizations, nasa and noah. /sarc 😡

Imho the insane weather seen around the world is being manufactured. Ever hear of geoengineering, Mr. Snyder?? You never mention it, so I'm guessing you haven't.

Check out geoengineeringwatch.org

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