Global food supply chains are under threat like never before. The war with Iran has created a worldwide fertilizer crisis, diesel prices have risen to very painful levels, and farmers in the U.S. have been dealing with an epic multi-year drought. Now a “Super El Niño” is here, and Fox News is telling us that it has the potential to be the “strongest Super El Niño ever”. In fact, we have being warned that as it is influenced by a gigantic “9,000-mile marine heatwave” that has developed in the northern Pacific, it could actually become a “Godzilla El Niño”. I am convinced that over the next 12 months we will see things happen on this planet that most people never even imagined were possible. In fact, absolutely crazy weather events are already happening all over the world.

Let me start with the basics.

Earlier this month, the NOAA announced that an El Niño had begun, and now NASA has officially confirmed this…

The Super El Niño is ‘underway’, NASA has confirmed, following satellite observations of sea surface height across the Pacific. Measurements taken by the Sentinel–6 Michael Freilich satellite show that sea levels across parts of the equatorial Pacific are elevated. ‘When ocean water warms, it expands in volume and causes the sea surface to rise—making the water’s height a reliable indicator of ocean temperatures,’ NASA explained. ‘Warmer–than–normal temperatures, hence higher sea surface heights, in parts of the equatorial Pacific Ocean are associated with El Niño.’

Every El Niño throughout human history has brought warmer temperatures.

But things will get especially hot during this “Super El Niño”.

In Europe, we are already witnessing a truly insane heat wave. Records are falling all over the continent and today heat alerts were issued in 26 different countries…

Europe is sweltering under its second heat dome in two months, with temperatures spiking above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, bringing dangerous conditions across swaths of the planet’s fastest-warming continent. France banned public alcohol consumption, Spain closed a World Cup fan zone and the UK is bracing for an annihilation of its all-time June temperature record. Heat alerts were posted Monday by 26 countries, from Ireland to Greece, as soaring temperatures deliver one of Western Europe’s worst June heat waves on record. The punishing temperatures are the result of a heat dome parked over the continent for the second time in two months. Heat domes are persistent high-pressure systems which act like a lid on a pot, trapping hot air and pushing it downward.

Conditions are particularly bad in France.

If you can believe it, the high temperature in Bordeaux was expected to reach 107 degrees on Monday…

⁠⁠Three people died in France from health issues caused by extreme heat and almost 2,700 of the country’s schools were set to close or modify timetables as authorities across Europe issued heatwave warnings for Monday. Temperatures in Bordeaux in southwestern France were forecast to exceed 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) Monday and weather agency Meteo France said 49 regional administrative areas will be under a red heat wave warning. “We’re heading for, at the very least, ⁠several days of very, very hot weather. We don’t know when temperatures ​will ⁠start falling,” French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on TV channel TF1.

This isn’t Phoenix, Arizona that we are talking about.

This is France.

The mercury isn’t supposed to ever hit 107 degrees in Bordeaux, but it just did.

When it gets this hot, epic lightning storms can be easily produced, and that is exactly what just occurred in the Netherlands…

A storm system that developed after the recent heat produced more than 188,000 lightning discharges across the Netherlands, a level the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) described as exceptional in its records. The storms have resulted in one death, as well as multiple fires. The KNMI said its lightning archive shows only a few recent storms have exceeded 100,000 discharges. A spokesperson told NOS, “The energy in the air was exceptionally high.”

That is just shocking.

Of course things are getting quite wild here in the United States as well.

During the first part of this week, it was being projected that large portions of the country would be dealing with “extreme heat and potent thunderstorms”…

The first few days of summer, which officially began on June 21, will feature extreme heat and potent thunderstorms across large swaths of the country, forecasters said. This includes a potential severe weather outbreak for June 22 from the Northeast to the High Plains, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said in an online forecast.

I hope that you are ready for a long, hot summer.

And we are going to experience some absolutely epic storms.

In Oklahoma City, a storm that just swept through was so powerful that it knocked over shipping containers that weigh thousands of pounds each…

Severe storms with strong and damaging winds moved through central Oklahoma early Monday, leaving behind some damage in a well-known park in OKC. Aside from downed power lines and tree debris being thrown about OKC, crews were picking up the pieces at Wheeler Park. The large shipping containers that are used to help block the wind on normal days for people enjoying the park were knocked over during the storms early Monday. The stacked containers weigh thousands of pounds, showing just how strong the storm was.

Yes, we always see high temperatures and thunderstorms during the summer.

But this year is just different.

As I noted in a previous article, fish were “literally being cooked to death in lakes and rivers all over the country” even before we reached the official beginning of summer…

At the same time, fish are literally being cooked to death in lakes and rivers all over the country… A team of contractors spent their weekend hauling thousands of dead fish carcasses from the waters of Minnesota’s Como Lake, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported on Tuesday. Located in a suburban park in St. Paul, the lake is now down about 1,000 bluegill and crappies, which died en masse as a result of low oxygen — a side effect of a rapid influx of heat. Down south in Arizona, state wildlife officials closed public access to San Carlos Lake indefinitely after drought conditions and a nearby dam release “resulted in a major fish kill affecting approximately 100 percent of the fish population.” Across the country in Massachusetts, the Charles River was the site of a massive die-off of carp after a pre-summer heat wave baked fish exhausted from spawning.

Does anyone out there want to claim that this is “normal”?

On the other side of the world, severe drought is already causing serious water shortages in Indonesia…

Drought has begun affecting several regions across Java as the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warns that the country’s dry season is expected to peak in August and may last longer than usual. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported earlier this week that prolonged dry conditions have already caused clean water shortages across parts of Java, despite flooding that continues to affect several regions nationwide. A month without rainfall has impacted residents in Bekasi regency, West Java, with the worst conditions reported in Ridogalih village, Cibarusah district, where 296 households, or around 800 people, are struggling to access clean water.

Every time there is a “Super El Niño” some parts of the world are going to experience drought.

That is just the reality of what we are facing.

In the late 1870s, a particularly strong “Super El Niño” caused widespread global droughts that resulted in the deaths of approximately 50 million people…

History can give us some examples. In 1877, one of the strongest El Niños ever recorded was associated with historic droughts across Asia, as well as in parts of Brazil and northern Africa. These droughts, “along with colonial policies, contributed to famines in many regions which were really devastating,” said Deepti Singh, an associate professor at Washington State University who co-authored a study on this period of global famine. The fatalities associated with these famines, upward of 50 million people, said Singh, “are humbling to think about.”

From everything that I have seen, I would say that it is very likely that the Super El Niño that has now begun could potentially be much stronger than the Super El Niño of 1877-1878.

And that is quite noteworthy, because that Super El Niño was one of the worst environmental disasters in recorded history…

“It was arguably the worst environmental disaster to ever befall humanity and one of the worst calamities of any sort in at least the last 150 years,” the authors of a 2018 research article in the Journal of Climate wrote in their paper. “In a very real sense, the El Niño and climate events of 1876–78 helped create the global inequalities that would later be characterized as ‘first world’ and ‘third world.’”

Even if there was no Super El Niño, global food production would be way down this year due to the global fertilizer crisis, higher diesel prices and ongoing droughts in major breadbaskets around the world.

But now the Super El Niño that is upon us threatens to cause “deep production shortfalls” in some of our most important crop producing regions…

El Niño events cause droughts in major crop producing regions across the Western Pacific (e.g., eastern Indonesia, the Philippines, SE China), southern Africa, the western Sahel, north-central India, and the northeast part of South America. These conditions in turn lead to significant declines in staple crop production in those areas. A one-in-a-hundred year El Niño is likely to cause deep production shortfalls, driving up demand for traded products to compensate, and raising global food prices.

There are just four crops that account for over 60 percent of all calories consumed by the global population.

Unfortunately, it is being projected that those four crops will be hit really hard…

Globally, there is a heightened risk of a shock to global food supply chains. Four crops – wheat, rice, maize and soybeans – provide more than 60% of the world’s calorie intake. Maize and rice are especially sensitive to El Niño, with drought and disrupted monsoons reducing yields in major producers such as South Africa, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brazil. Wheat is affected by heat and drought in key exporters like Australia, Canada and China, while soybean production has fallen in countries such as Brazil and Argentina.

None of us have ever experienced anything like this in our entire lifetimes.

Global famines are ahead of us. The only question is how widespread they will become.

Right now we are still eating food that was produced last year to a very large degree.

The turning point will come at harvest time this fall.

Food prices will start to rise even higher in wealthy nations, and in poor nations there simply won’t be enough food to eat at all.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.