Has there ever been a social media post more important than the one that President Trump just made? I believe that it would be very difficult to overstate the significance of what we have just witnessed. Now that Trump has decided to publicly back the revolution in Iran, it is either regime change or bust. And by publicly declaring that the U.S. is going to help the protesters, he has made it very clear that there will be a military showdown with the Iranians. War is here, and we are going to witness a staggering amount of death and destruction.

For those that have not seen it yet, the following is what President Trump posted on his Truth Social account earlier today…

Telling the protesters in Iran to “keep protesting” would have been controversial enough.

But when he boldly instructed them to “take over your institutions”, he publicly backed an internal revolution in Iran.

Let that sink in for a moment, because this changes everything.

And when President Trump stated that help is on the way for the protesters, he was promising that the U.S. will intervene.

There is no turning back now.

Of course the Iranians have nobody to blame but themselves.

After President Trump warned them not to do it, the regime in Iran used automatic weapons to viciously mow down vast numbers of unarmed protesters…

Eyewitnesses say government forces have begun opening fire, apparently with automatic weapons and at times seemingly indiscriminately, on unarmed protesters. Hospital workers say protesters had been coming in with pellet injuries but now arrive with gunshot wounds and skull fractures. One doctor called it a “mass-casualty situation.” Despite the communications blockade, a recurring image has made its way out of Iran: rows and rows of body bags. In videos uploaded by opposition activists on social media, families can be seen sobbing as they huddle together over bloodied corpses in unzipped bags. And in footage aired on Iranian state television, a morgue official, sheathed in blue scrubs, stands amid bags neatly arranged along the floor of a white room, under glaring fluorescent lights.

The tyrants in Iran are going to deserve everything that they get.

One source in Iran has described “rivers of blood” in Tehran and snipers that are firing at will at unarmed protesters from the rooftops…

Iranian-American journalist Karmel Melamed told CBN News, “My sources have been telling me it’s a slaughterhouse. There are rivers of blood. That’s what my source has been telling me, in Tehran alone,” he said, and added, “A lot of regime forces have been perched on top of buildings, and in many cases, mowing down people from above. Snipers from inside of buildings have been shooting protesters.”

If you choose to do this to your own people, you should not expect any mercy.

One 23-year-old woman was literally shot in the back of the head as she protested against the tyranny in Iran…

Rubina Aminian attended Shariati College in Iran’s capital, Tehran, where she studied textile and fashion design. She is one of the only people killed in the recent demonstrations to be identified. Aminian was killed on Thursday after joining a protest after leaving the college, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group. “Sources close to Rubina’s family, citing eyewitnesses, told Iran Human Rights that the young Kurdish woman from Marivan was shot from close range from behind, with the bullet striking her head,” the group said in a statement.

Shockingly, there are websites in the United States that are actually defending the Iranians.

No matter what side you are on, there is no excuse for defending what the regime in Iran has just done.

No excuse at all.

At this point, thousands are dead.

In fact, an Iranian official admitted to Reuters on Monday that the death toll has reached approximately 2,000…

An Iranian official said Jan. 12 that about 2,000 people had been killed in the protests, according to Reuters. It is the first time authorities have acknowledged the high death toll from an intense crackdown amid two weeks of nationwide unrest, the news agency reported.

Two other Iranian officials told the New York Times that somewhere around 3,000 people have died…

A senior Iranian health ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said about 3,000 people had been killed across the country but sought to shift the blame to “terrorists” fomenting unrest. Another government official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he had seen an internal report that referred to at least 3,000 dead, and added that the toll could climb.

Of course the truth is that the true death toll is probably far higher than that.

Iran International is estimating that at least 12,000 Iranians have been killed…

Over the past two days, Iran International’s editorial board has reviewed – through a rigorous, multi-stage process and in accordance with established professional standards – information received from a source close to the Supreme National Security Council; two sources in the presidential office; accounts from several sources within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the cities of Mashhad, Kermanshah, and Isfahan; testimonies from eyewitnesses and families of those killed; field reports; data linked to medical centers; and information provided by doctors and nurses in various cities. Based on these reviews, we have concluded that: In the largest killing in Iran’s contemporary history – carried out largely over two consecutive nights, Thursday and Friday, January 8 and 9 – at least 12,000 people were killed. In terms of geographic scope, intensity of violence, and the number of deaths in a short time span, this killing is unprecedented in Iran’s history.

We have never seen a slaughter of this magnitude in the entire history of Iran.

And Iran International is telling us that it has received information that indicates that the slaughter was “carried out on the direct order of Ali Khamenei, with the explicit knowledge and approval of the heads of all three branches of government”…

Based on information received, those killed were mainly shot by forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij. This killing was fully organized, not the result of “sporadic” and “unplanned” clashes. Information received from the Supreme National Security Council and the presidential office indicates that the killing was carried out on the direct order of Ali Khamenei, with the explicit knowledge and approval of the heads of all three branches of government, and with an order for live fire issued by the Supreme National Security Council. Many of those killed were young people under the age of 30.

The nuts that are running Iran are deeply evil.

Nobody can deny this.

Today, CBS News is reporting that the death toll could actually be as high as 20,000…

Information trickling out of Iran on Tuesday suggests that a crackdown by authorities to end more than two weeks of widespread anti-government protests has likely been far more deadly than activists outside the country have reported. With phone lines opening back up for calls from inside the Islamic Republic, two sources, including one inside Iran, told CBS News on Tuesday that at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people have been killed.

Of course the killing has not stopped.

In fact, the public executions of protesters that have been arrested are just beginning.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old protester named Erfan Soltani is scheduled to be hanged…

A young Iranian whose ‘only crime is shouting for freedom’ is set to be the first victim to be executed in the Islamic Republic’s brutal crackdown on the protests sweeping the country, human rights groups say. Erfan Soltani, 26, will be allowed only a final ten minutes with his family before he is hanged tomorrow morning for allegedly taking part in an anti-government protest last Thursday. The clothes shop owner was arrested at his home in Fardis, central Iran, detained in prison and quickly served the death penalty.

The Iranians are trying to justify their actions by insisting that they were forced to do something about “armed violence” that was being carried out by rioters that are being secretly backed by the United States and Israel…

Facing global condemnation and threats of US intervention over casualties associated with anti-government protests, the Iranian government summoned French, German, Italian and British ambassadors in Tehran and screened a collection of videos purportedly showing “armed violence carried out by protesters.” Saying the images belie the notion that protests have been uniformly peaceful, Iran demanded that the envoys share the videos with their respective governments and stop voicing support of the “rioters.”

Needless to say, the Europeans aren’t buying it.

In fact, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz just said that we are watching “the last days” of the Iranian regime…

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Tuesday that Iran’s theocratic regime was living out its ‘last days’ as pressure grew on the government over violence against protestors. ‘When a regime can only hold on to power through violence, then it is effectively finished,’ Chancellor Merz told reporters in Bengaluru during a visit to India. ‘I believe that we are now witnessing the last days and weeks of this regime.’

Let’s hope that he is right.

But the Iranians will not go down without a fight.

When push comes to shove, the Iranians are not going to hold anything back.

Neither will Israel.

I will be writing much more about this in the coming days.

In this article, there are two last things that I wanted to mention.

First of all, the Russians are proclaiming that any threats of military action against Iran are “categorically unacceptable”…

Russia has condemned what it described as “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal politics and said U.S. threats of military strikes against the country were “categorically unacceptable.” “Those who plan to use externally inspired unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences of such actions for the situation in the Middle East and global international security,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

When Trump ultimately takes military action against Iran, our relations with Russia will get even worse, and that is certainly not good news.

Secondly, the Chinese are quite angry about the 25 percent tariff that President Trump just slapped on all of Iran’s trading partners…

China sharply criticized Washington’s move to levy tariffs on countries trading with the Islamic Republic of Iran, issuing a statement Tuesday – less than 12 hours after President Trump announced the punitive action on Truth Social – condemning the decision. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated, “China’s position on the tariff issue is very clear.” She said, “We have always believed that there are no winners in a tariff war. China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.”

Our relations with China are rapidly deteriorating, and those that have been following my work for a long time definitely understand why that is so important.

World War III is officially here.

More than half of the nations on the entire planet are either engaged in military conflict or are funding military conflict.

And now the Middle East is about to explode.

A final showdown between Israel and Iran has been brewing since 1979, and we are the ones that are going to get to see it happen.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because things are only going to get wilder from this point forward.

