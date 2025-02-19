All of a sudden, sending European ground troops into Ukraine has become a very hot topic. In fact, the British are openly discussing the possibility of doing this quite soon. Of course the Russians have already warned that if the British send ground troops into Ukraine, military targets inside the UK will become legitimate targets. Needless to say, the moment the Russians start conducting military strikes inside the UK, the U.S. would be forced to intervene and we would be right on the brink of nuclear war.

The British must not do this.

But they are so determined to demonstrate which side that they support in the feud between President Trump and “President Z” that they might do it anyway.

Global events are moving so rapidly that it is really difficult to keep up with everything that is happening. Early on Wednesday, “President Z” accused President Trump of living in a “disinformation space” during a discussion with reporters…

“Unfortunately, President Trump, I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us, unfortunately lives in this disinformation space,” Zelensky told reporters early Wednesday.

“President Z” went on to explain why Trump is supposedly wrong about a number of things.

Did he not understand how Trump would react?

If you want to get Trump on your side, you don’t say bad things about Trump.

Anyone that has been paying any attention for the past eight years should know this by now.

President Trump responded by absolutely shredding “President Z” on Truth Social…

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..

This single social media post immediately caused a firestorm of controversy to erupt all over the globe.

And I don’t think that the damage that has been done will be easily repaired.

“President Z” can forget about having President Trump in his corner from this point forward. Vice-President Vance just told the press that President Z has chosen “an atrocious way to deal with this administration”…

‘The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media … everyone who knows the president will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,’ said Vance during an exclusive interview in his West Wing office.

And many of President Trump’s most ardent supporters on social media are gleefully pointing out some of the ways that “President Z” has abused human rights over the past several years. For example, the following was posted by the DC_Draino account on Twitter…

He’s in year 6 of his 5 year term Declared martial law Feb 2022 and has banned elections since then Banned 11 political parties Passed law in 2022 to censor journalists and combined all news into 1 gov’t station Journalists investigating his corruption get conscripted and thrown on the front lines to die Even Saddam Hussein held elections!

On the other side, the corporate media in the United States has responded extremely negatively to Trump’s call for an election in Ukraine because they are concerned that “President Z” could be voted out of office…

Much more alarming is how the Europeans are responding to Trump’s comments.

I think that the British government hates Trump so much that they might be willing to deploy ground troops to Ukraine just to spite him.

And the British media is eagerly rallying public support for such a move. For example, the following comes from a BBC article that was just published entitled “British Army ‘absolutely ready’ if ordered to deploy to Ukraine”…

The British Army has said it is ready to deploy to Ukraine if requested by the government. This week, 2,500 UK troops from the Army’s high readiness force, the First Division, have been taking part in a large Nato exercise in Romania – on a training area just 16 miles (25km) from the border with Ukraine. Although mobile phones have been banned on the exercise, most soldiers are aware that there are now initial discussions to send troops to Ukraine itself.

Wow.

And NATO’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander just wrote an article for the Daily Mail in which he boldly declared that it was time for the UK to “make plans for conscription” because “Trump has left us no other choice”…

NATO’s former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Sir Richard Shirreff, writing in the Daily Mail, said: “Though many will find it unthinkable, we must be prepared to call up our reservists – and make plans for conscription. Trump has left us no other choice.”

I am speechless.

So because Trump wants peace, the British have to hurry up and escalate the war so that peace won’t be possible?

What kind of madness is this?

What do you think will happen if British troops really do get deployed to Ukraine?

It won’t be pretty, I can tell you that.

In addition to hitting British military targets inside Ukraine, the Russians have already said that they will hit British military targets outside Ukraine.

And then there will be full-blown war between Russia and a member of NATO.

At that point it would be impossible for the U.S. to stay out of the conflict and we would literally be on the verge of nuclear war.

But at this point the British are desperate, because they are absolutely determined to keep the Ukrainians from losing. The Russians have conquered quite a bit more territory within the past ten days, and unless western troops intervene Ukraine’s front lines will continue to crumble…

While the eyes of the world are glued on the US-Russia Peace Process led by Donald J. Trump and Vladimir Putin, the war follows unabated with the same prospects as before: Russian Federation forces steamrolling the Ukrainian defenders. In the last 10 days, a cursory search shows that Russia has conquered the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Dachnoye, Dzerzhinsk, Yasenovoye, Vodyanoye Vtoroye, Zelenoye Pole, Berezovka, Figolevka, Yampolovka and Sverdlikovo.

Everyone just needs to calm down.

But every time “President Z” badmouths our president, Trump is going to hit back even harder.

And that will just give the Europeans more motivation to consider sending in ground forces.

Of course that is exactly what “President Z” has been wanting all this time. He has been searching for a way to get European troops to intervene. So if he realizes that badmouthing Trump will help him achieve that goal, he may just throw all restraint to the wind and really start going for it.

In any event, we are now much closer to nuclear war, and that is certainly not good news for any of us.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.